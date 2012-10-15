|Account: 10070434
|Name: Joe Due
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 30, 10:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|89797287
|2012.10.15 16:44
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|89822699
|2012.10.19 09:41
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.30549
|1.30509
|1.30249
|2012.10.19 09:44
|1.30509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|89822814
|2012.10.16 04:21
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|78.853
|78.861
|79.121
|2012.10.16 07:47
|78.861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.22
|89857113
|2012.10.19 04:05
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|0.92556
|0.92581
|0.92841
|2012.10.19 09:44
|0.92581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.51
|89857115
|2012.10.16 14:07
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|78.910
|78.915
|79.175
|2012.10.16 18:30
|78.915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|89857640
|2012.10.18 21:27
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.61064
|1.61019
|1.60759
|2012.10.18 21:28
|1.61019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.50
|89884242
|2012.10.16 23:03
|buy
|1.51
|usdjpy
|78.923
|78.925
|79.185
|2012.10.17 21:28
|78.925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.83
|89998085
|2012.10.19 11:32
|sell
|1.56
|eurusd
|1.30517
|1.30450
|1.30190
|2012.10.19 13:00
|1.30450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.52
|89998086
|2012.10.19 11:32
|buy
|1.56
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.92652
|0.92912
|2012.10.19 13:11
|0.92652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.05
|90004531
|2012.10.19 15:12
|sell
|1.59
|eurusd
|1.30360
|1.30254
|1.29994
|2012.10.19 17:19
|1.30254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.54
|90004532
|2012.10.19 15:12
|buy
|1.59
|usdchf
|0.92709
|0.92783
|0.93043
|2012.10.19 17:19
|0.92783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.81
|90016580
|2012.10.19 20:48
|sell
|1.68
|eurusd
|1.30232
|1.30224
|1.29964
|2012.10.19 21:31
|1.30224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.44
|90016582
|2012.10.19 20:50
|buy
|1.68
|usdchf
|0.92836
|0.92838
|0.93098
|2012.10.19 22:37
|0.92838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.62
|90017832
|2012.10.19 21:39
|sell
|1.68
|eurusd
|1.30210
|1.30203
|1.29943
|2012.10.22 01:34
|1.30203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.76
|90019553
|2012.10.22 00:10
|buy
|1.69
|usdchf
|0.92892
|0.92911
|0.93171
|2012.10.23 10:28
|0.92911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.56
|90065235
|2012.10.23 13:37
|sell
|1.69
|eurusd
|1.30142
|1.30032
|1.29772
|2012.10.23 13:49
|1.30032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|185.90
|90115509
|2012.10.24 11:00
|buy
|1.76
|usdchf
|0.93414
|0.93497
|0.93757
|2012.10.24 11:01
|0.93497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.24
|90115546
|2012.10.24 11:00
|sell
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.29511
|1.29426
|1.29166
|2012.10.24 11:01
|1.29426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|149.60
|90166684
|2012.10.26 00:03
|buy
|1.85
|usdchf
|0.93563
|0.93646
|0.93906
|2012.10.26 09:12
|0.93646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|163.97
|90202093
|2012.10.29 02:16
|sell
|1.85
|gbpusd
|1.60795
|1.60787
|1.60527
|2012.10.29 08:10
|1.60787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|90223489
|2012.10.26 09:01
|sell
|1.85
|eurusd
|1.29258
|1.29213
|1.28953
|2012.10.26 09:12
|1.29213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.25
|90286258
|2012.11.01 10:07
|sell
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.29453
|1.29373
|1.29113
|2012.11.01 10:29
|1.29373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|153.60
|90286272
|2012.10.29 00:00
|buy stop
|1.92
|usdchf
|0.93318
|0.92751
|0.93518
|2012.11.01 10:08
|0.93287
|cancelled
|90286282
|2012.10.30 00:21
|buy
|1.92
|usdjpy
|79.836
|79.847
|80.107
|2012.10.30 03:49
|79.847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.45
|90321381
|2012.10.30 00:00
|sell
|1.93
|gbpusd
|1.60288
|1.60268
|1.60008
|2012.10.30 01:09
|1.60268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.60
|90367130
|2012.11.02 03:58
|sell
|1.95
|gbpusd
|1.61180
|1.61167
|1.60907
|2012.11.02 04:06
|1.61167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.35
|90405710
|2012.11.01 06:41
|buy
|1.95
|usdjpy
|80.096
|80.130
|80.390
|2012.11.01 18:13
|80.130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.74
|90450997
|2012.11.02 08:41
|sell
|2.02
|eurusd
|1.29234
|1.29042
|1.28782
|2012.11.02 08:53
|1.29042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|387.84
|90451009
|2012.11.02 08:41
|buy
|2.02
|usdchf
|0.93409
|0.93533
|0.93793
|2012.11.02 08:54
|0.93533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|267.80
|90499361
|2012.11.05 10:03
|sell
|2.22
|gbpusd
|1.60060
|1.60028
|1.59768
|2012.11.05 10:15
|1.60028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.04
|90631147
|2012.11.08 00:00
|buy stop
|2.24
|usdjpy
|80.414
|79.750
|80.614
|2012.11.09 00:00
|79.489
|cancelled
|90691354
|2012.11.09 14:35
|sell
|2.24
|gbpusd
|1.59276
|1.59253
|1.58993
|2012.11.09 15:00
|1.59253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.52
|90691429
|2012.11.09 10:49
|sell
|2.24
|usdjpy
|79.312
|79.260
|79.000
|2012.11.09 12:45
|79.260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.96
|90729999
|2012.11.13 05:27
|sell
|2.30
|usdjpy
|79.343
|79.316
|79.056
|2012.11.13 06:05
|79.316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.29
|90805193
|2012.11.14 00:00
|sell stop
|2.32
|usdjpy
|79.200
|79.630
|79.000
|2012.11.15 00:00
|80.233
|cancelled
|90939313
|2012.11.16 11:45
|buy
|2.32
|usdchf
|0.94620
|0.94712
|0.94972
|2012.11.16 17:03
|0.94712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|225.36
|91021890
|2012.11.21 05:40
|buy
|2.39
|usdchf
|0.94280
|0.94388
|0.94648
|2012.11.21 05:55
|0.94388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|273.47
|91021958
|2012.11.21 05:53
|sell
|2.39
|eurusd
|1.27638
|1.27636
|1.27376
|2012.11.21 05:55
|1.27636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.78
|91080456
|2012.11.20 19:42
|sell stop
|2.39
|usdjpy
|81.077
|81.576
|80.877
|2012.11.21 00:00
|81.663
|cancelled
|91089944
|2012.11.21 08:48
|sell
|2.39
|gbpusd
|1.58900
|1.58869
|1.58609
|2012.11.21 09:08
|1.58869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.09
|91159813
|2012.11.22 00:00
|sell stop
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.59156
|1.59769
|1.58956
|2012.11.26 15:27
|1.60087
|cancelled
|91159837
|2012.11.22 00:00
|sell stop
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.28249
|1.28982
|1.28049
|2012.11.26 15:27
|1.29615
|cancelled
|91159850
|2012.11.22 00:00
|buy stop
|2.50
|usdchf
|0.93570
|0.92638
|0.93770
|2012.11.27 00:01
|0.92786
|cancelled
|91276899
|2012.11.27 00:37
|buy
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.60366
|1.60371
|1.60631
|2012.11.27 02:46
|1.60371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.50
|91362286
|2012.11.29 10:00
|buy
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.60231
|1.60234
|1.60494
|2012.11.29 11:39
|1.60234
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|91473953
|2012.11.30 03:35
|buy
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.60465
|1.60494
|1.60754
|2012.11.30 09:12
|1.60494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 419.01
|Closed P/L:
|3 419.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 419.01
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|8 419.01
|Equity:
|8 419.01
|Free Margin:
|8 419.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 419.01
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 419.01
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|89.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|387.84
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|89.97
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|38 (3 419.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 419.01 (38)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|38
|consecutive losses:
|0