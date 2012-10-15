FXDD

Account: 10070434 Name: Joe Due Currency: USD 2012 November 30, 10:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
897972872012.10.15 16:44balanceDeposit5 000.00
898226992012.10.19 09:41sell1.50eurusd1.305491.305091.302492012.10.19 09:441.305090.000.000.0060.00
898228142012.10.16 04:21buy1.50usdjpy78.85378.86179.1212012.10.16 07:4778.8610.000.000.0015.22
898571132012.10.19 04:05buy1.50usdchf0.925560.925810.928412012.10.19 09:440.925810.000.000.0040.51
898571152012.10.16 14:07buy1.50usdjpy78.91078.91579.1752012.10.16 18:3078.9150.000.000.009.50
898576402012.10.18 21:27sell1.50gbpusd1.610641.610191.607592012.10.18 21:281.610190.000.000.0067.50
898842422012.10.16 23:03buy1.51usdjpy78.92378.92579.1852012.10.17 21:2878.9250.000.000.003.83
899980852012.10.19 11:32sell1.56eurusd1.305171.304501.301902012.10.19 13:001.304500.000.000.00104.52
899980862012.10.19 11:32buy1.56usdchf0.926490.926520.929122012.10.19 13:110.926520.000.000.005.05
900045312012.10.19 15:12sell1.59eurusd1.303601.302541.299942012.10.19 17:191.302540.000.000.00168.54
900045322012.10.19 15:12buy1.59usdchf0.927090.927830.930432012.10.19 17:190.927830.000.000.00126.81
900165802012.10.19 20:48sell1.68eurusd1.302321.302241.299642012.10.19 21:311.302240.000.000.0013.44
900165822012.10.19 20:50buy1.68usdchf0.928360.928380.930982012.10.19 22:370.928380.000.000.003.62
900178322012.10.19 21:39sell1.68eurusd1.302101.302031.299432012.10.22 01:341.302030.000.000.0011.76
900195532012.10.22 00:10buy1.69usdchf0.928920.929110.931712012.10.23 10:280.929110.000.000.0034.56
900652352012.10.23 13:37sell1.69eurusd1.301421.300321.297722012.10.23 13:491.300320.000.000.00185.90
901155092012.10.24 11:00buy1.76usdchf0.934140.934970.937572012.10.24 11:010.934970.000.000.00156.24
901155462012.10.24 11:00sell1.76eurusd1.295111.294261.291662012.10.24 11:011.294260.000.000.00149.60
901666842012.10.26 00:03buy1.85usdchf0.935630.936460.939062012.10.26 09:120.936460.000.000.00163.97
902020932012.10.29 02:16sell1.85gbpusd1.607951.607871.605272012.10.29 08:101.607870.000.000.0014.80
902234892012.10.26 09:01sell1.85eurusd1.292581.292131.289532012.10.26 09:121.292130.000.000.0083.25
902862582012.11.01 10:07sell1.92eurusd1.294531.293731.291132012.11.01 10:291.293730.000.000.00153.60
902862722012.10.29 00:00buy stop1.92usdchf0.933180.927510.935182012.11.01 10:080.93287cancelled
902862822012.10.30 00:21buy1.92usdjpy79.83679.84780.1072012.10.30 03:4979.8470.000.000.0026.45
903213812012.10.30 00:00sell1.93gbpusd1.602881.602681.600082012.10.30 01:091.602680.000.000.0038.60
903671302012.11.02 03:58sell1.95gbpusd1.611801.611671.609072012.11.02 04:061.611670.000.000.0025.35
904057102012.11.01 06:41buy1.95usdjpy80.09680.13080.3902012.11.01 18:1380.1300.000.000.0082.74
904509972012.11.02 08:41sell2.02eurusd1.292341.290421.287822012.11.02 08:531.290420.000.000.00387.84
904510092012.11.02 08:41buy2.02usdchf0.934090.935330.937932012.11.02 08:540.935330.000.000.00267.80
904993612012.11.05 10:03sell2.22gbpusd1.600601.600281.597682012.11.05 10:151.600280.000.000.0071.04
906311472012.11.08 00:00buy stop2.24usdjpy80.41479.75080.6142012.11.09 00:0079.489cancelled
906913542012.11.09 14:35sell2.24gbpusd1.592761.592531.589932012.11.09 15:001.592530.000.000.0051.52
906914292012.11.09 10:49sell2.24usdjpy79.31279.26079.0002012.11.09 12:4579.2600.000.000.00146.96
907299992012.11.13 05:27sell2.30usdjpy79.34379.31679.0562012.11.13 06:0579.3160.000.000.0078.29
908051932012.11.14 00:00sell stop2.32usdjpy79.20079.63079.0002012.11.15 00:0080.233cancelled
909393132012.11.16 11:45buy2.32usdchf0.946200.947120.949722012.11.16 17:030.947120.000.000.00225.36
910218902012.11.21 05:40buy2.39usdchf0.942800.943880.946482012.11.21 05:550.943880.000.000.00273.47
910219582012.11.21 05:53sell2.39eurusd1.276381.276361.273762012.11.21 05:551.276360.000.000.004.78
910804562012.11.20 19:42sell stop2.39usdjpy81.07781.57680.8772012.11.21 00:0081.663cancelled
910899442012.11.21 08:48sell2.39gbpusd1.589001.588691.586092012.11.21 09:081.588690.000.000.0074.09
911598132012.11.22 00:00sell stop2.50gbpusd1.591561.597691.589562012.11.26 15:271.60087cancelled
911598372012.11.22 00:00sell stop2.50eurusd1.282491.289821.280492012.11.26 15:271.29615cancelled
911598502012.11.22 00:00buy stop2.50usdchf0.935700.926380.937702012.11.27 00:010.92786cancelled
912768992012.11.27 00:37buy2.50gbpusd1.603661.603711.606312012.11.27 02:461.603710.000.000.0012.50
913622862012.11.29 10:00buy2.50gbpusd1.602311.602341.604942012.11.29 11:391.602340.000.000.007.50
914739532012.11.30 03:35buy2.50gbpusd1.604651.604941.607542012.11.30 09:121.604940.000.000.0072.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 419.01
Closed P/L: 3 419.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 419.01 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 8 419.01 Equity: 8 419.01 Free Margin: 8 419.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 419.01 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 419.01
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 89.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 387.84 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 89.97 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 38 (3 419.01) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 419.01 (38) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 38 consecutive losses: 0