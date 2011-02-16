|Account: xxxxxxx
|Name: benjii
|Currency: USD
|2011 February 18, 17:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|178419192
|2011.02.14 17:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60137
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 09:58
|1.61677
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.50
|-1 540.00
|178736168
|2011.02.15 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.75117
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 09:58
|0.75490
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.10
|-373.00
|178824732
|2011.02.16 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.75318
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 09:59
|0.75490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-172.00
|178831263
|2011.02.16 09:59
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.75470
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 10:34
|0.75467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|178839541
|2011.02.16 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35465
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 10:53
|1.35474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|178845854
|2011.02.16 10:59
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35561
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 10:59
|1.35544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|178855143
|2011.02.16 11:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35379
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 11:33
|1.35391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|178857289
|2011.02.16 11:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.61010
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 20:37
|1.61039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|178875402
|2011.02.16 12:14
|sell
|2.00
|nzdusd
|0.75422
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 12:45
|0.75373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|178875564
|2011.02.16 12:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.35236
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 13:24
|1.35094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.00
|178898349
|2011.02.16 14:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.60366
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 14:28
|1.60381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|178902410
|2011.02.16 14:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.34918
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 16:33
|1.34996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|178909103
|2011.02.16 14:42
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.75179
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 15:30
|0.75198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|178935665
|2011.02.16 16:16
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.75230
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 16:34
|0.75222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|178940105
|2011.02.16 16:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.34992
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 16:37
|1.34982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|179001226
|2011.02.16 19:57
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.75439
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 20:00
|0.75408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|179025599
|2011.02.16 20:54
|sell
|3.00
|nzdusd
|0.75617
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 20:56
|0.75589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|179027613
|2011.02.16 21:00
|sell
|3.00
|nzdusd
|0.75587
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 21:22
|0.75564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|179037854
|2011.02.16 21:52
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.98485
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.16 21:53
|0.98497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.18
|179143817
|2011.02.17 10:10
|sell
|2.00
|usdcad
|0.98463
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.17 10:32
|0.98473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.31
|179178263
|2011.02.17 12:25
|sell
|2.00
|usdcad
|0.98387
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.17 12:31
|0.98379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.26
|179185577
|2011.02.17 13:10
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|0.98388
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.17 14:53
|0.98384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.13
|179224803
|2011.02.17 15:16
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98384
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.17 16:41
|0.98345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.97
|179279282
|2011.02.17 17:36
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98492
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.17 17:46
|0.98471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.98
|179296434
|2011.02.17 18:42
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98490
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.17 18:49
|0.98471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.89
|179342064
|2011.02.18 01:19
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98477
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.18 01:30
|0.98468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.42
|179344295
|2011.02.18 01:45
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98476
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.18 10:06
|0.98420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.70
|179412062
|2011.02.18 10:24
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98465
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.18 10:33
|0.98429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.72
|179450155
|2011.02.18 12:48
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98307
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.18 14:57
|0.98287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.05
|179511953
|2011.02.18 15:51
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98323
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.18 17:00
|0.98276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.47
|179531504
|2011.02.18 17:09
|sell
|3.00
|usdcad
|0.98356
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2011.02.18 17:36
|0.98266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|274.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|-433.04
|Closed P/L:
|-445.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-445.64
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 275.58
|Equity:
|3 275.58
|Free Margin:
|3 275.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 680.40
|Gross Loss:
|2 126.04
|Total Net Profit:
|-445.64
|Profit Factor:
|0.79
|Expected Payoff:
|-14.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 097.60
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 097.60 (56.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|56.37% (2 097.60)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (82.61%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (83.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (16.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|274.76
|loss trade:
|-1 545.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|64.63
|loss trade:
|-425.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (636.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-2 097.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 027.96 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 097.60 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|2