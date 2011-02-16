Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: xxxxxxx Name: benjii Currency: USD 2011 February 18, 17:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1784191922011.02.14 17:52sell1.00gbpusd1.601370.000000.000002011.02.16 09:581.616770.000.00-5.50-1 540.00
1787361682011.02.15 22:00sell1.00nzdusd0.751170.000000.000002011.02.16 09:580.754900.000.00-7.10-373.00
1788247322011.02.16 09:29sell1.00nzdusd0.753180.000000.000002011.02.16 09:590.754900.000.000.00-172.00
1788312632011.02.16 09:59sell1.00nzdusd0.754700.000000.000002011.02.16 10:340.754670.000.000.003.00
1788395412011.02.16 10:39buy1.00eurusd1.354650.000000.000002011.02.16 10:531.354740.000.000.009.00
1788458542011.02.16 10:59sell1.00eurusd1.355610.000000.000002011.02.16 10:591.355440.000.000.0017.00
1788551432011.02.16 11:31buy1.00eurusd1.353790.000000.000002011.02.16 11:331.353910.000.000.0012.00
1788572892011.02.16 11:34buy1.00gbpusd1.610100.000000.000002011.02.16 20:371.610390.000.000.0029.00
1788754022011.02.16 12:14sell2.00nzdusd0.754220.000000.000002011.02.16 12:450.753730.000.000.0098.00
1788755642011.02.16 12:15sell1.00eurusd1.352360.000000.000002011.02.16 13:241.350940.000.000.00142.00
1788983492011.02.16 14:22buy1.00gbpusd1.603660.000000.000002011.02.16 14:281.603810.000.000.0015.00
1789024102011.02.16 14:31buy1.00eurusd1.349180.000000.000002011.02.16 16:331.349960.000.000.0078.00
1789091032011.02.16 14:42buy1.00nzdusd0.751790.000000.000002011.02.16 15:300.751980.000.000.0019.00
1789356652011.02.16 16:16sell1.00nzdusd0.752300.000000.000002011.02.16 16:340.752220.000.000.008.00
1789401052011.02.16 16:34sell1.00eurusd1.349920.000000.000002011.02.16 16:371.349820.000.000.0010.00
1790012262011.02.16 19:57sell1.00nzdusd0.754390.000000.000002011.02.16 20:000.754080.000.000.0031.00
1790255992011.02.16 20:54sell3.00nzdusd0.756170.000000.000002011.02.16 20:560.755890.000.000.0084.00
1790276132011.02.16 21:00sell3.00nzdusd0.755870.000000.000002011.02.16 21:220.755640.000.000.0069.00
1790378542011.02.16 21:52buy1.00usdcad0.984850.000000.000002011.02.16 21:530.984970.000.000.0012.18
1791438172011.02.17 10:10sell2.00usdcad0.984630.000000.000002011.02.17 10:320.984730.000.000.00-20.31
1791782632011.02.17 12:25sell2.00usdcad0.983870.000000.000002011.02.17 12:310.983790.000.000.0016.26
1791855772011.02.17 13:10buy2.00usdcad0.983880.000000.000002011.02.17 14:530.983840.000.000.00-8.13
1792248032011.02.17 15:16sell3.00usdcad0.983840.000000.000002011.02.17 16:410.983450.000.000.00118.97
1792792822011.02.17 17:36sell3.00usdcad0.984920.000000.000002011.02.17 17:460.984710.000.000.0063.98
1792964342011.02.17 18:42sell3.00usdcad0.984900.000000.000002011.02.17 18:490.984710.000.000.0057.89
1793420642011.02.18 01:19sell3.00usdcad0.984770.000000.000002011.02.18 01:300.984680.000.000.0027.42
1793442952011.02.18 01:45sell3.00usdcad0.984760.000000.000002011.02.18 10:060.984200.000.000.00170.70
1794120622011.02.18 10:24sell3.00usdcad0.984650.000000.000002011.02.18 10:330.984290.000.000.00109.72
1794501552011.02.18 12:48sell3.00usdcad0.983070.000000.000002011.02.18 14:570.982870.000.000.0061.05
1795119532011.02.18 15:51sell3.00usdcad0.983230.000000.000002011.02.18 17:000.982760.000.000.00143.47
1795315042011.02.18 17:09sell3.00usdcad0.983560.000000.000002011.02.18 17:360.982660.000.000.00274.76
  0.00 0.00 -12.60 -433.04
Closed P/L: -445.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -445.64 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 275.58 Equity: 3 275.58 Free Margin: 3 275.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 680.40 Gross Loss: 2 126.04 Total Net Profit: -445.64
Profit Factor: 0.79 Expected Payoff: -14.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 097.60 Maximal Drawdown: 2 097.60 (56.37%) Relative Drawdown: 56.37% (2 097.60)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 23 (82.61%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (83.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (16.13%)
Largest profit trade: 274.76 loss trade: -1 545.50
Average profit trade: 64.63 loss trade: -425.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (636.18) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-2 097.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 027.96 (9) consecutive loss (count): -2 097.60 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 2