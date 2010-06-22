FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 1661715 Name: FX Zeus Currency: USD 2010 July 9, 08:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
143115542010.06.21 07:37balance10 000.00
143189092010.06.22 17:30sell0.51eurusd1.22960.00000.00002010.06.22 20:061.22940.000.000.0010.20
143197952010.06.22 22:30buy0.25gbpusd1.48100.00000.00002010.06.22 23:011.48240.000.000.0035.00
143233522010.06.23 16:00buy0.25gbpusd1.48820.00000.00002010.06.23 16:561.48890.000.000.0017.50
143237502010.06.23 17:30buy0.45gbpusd1.48910.00000.00002010.06.23 17:311.48960.000.000.0022.50
143239072010.06.23 18:00buy0.45gbpusd1.48850.00000.00002010.06.23 18:021.48880.000.000.0013.50
143239432010.06.23 18:05buy0.45gbpusd1.48980.00000.00002010.06.23 18:061.49030.000.000.0022.50
143240602010.06.23 18:50sell0.42eurusd1.22480.00000.00002010.06.29 05:191.22680.000.00-2.76-84.00
143241222010.06.23 19:10buy0.55gbpusd1.48970.00000.00002010.06.23 19:311.49040.000.000.0038.50
143250282010.06.24 00:05buy0.55gbpusd1.49570.00000.00002010.06.24 01:321.49640.000.000.0038.50
143254152010.06.24 06:35buy0.61gbpusd1.49810.00000.00002010.06.24 11:271.49880.000.000.0042.70
143258932010.06.24 09:00buy0.52eurusd1.23180.00000.00002010.06.24 09:021.23210.000.000.0015.60
143259242010.06.24 09:05buy0.52eurusd1.23220.00000.00002010.06.24 16:261.23330.000.000.0057.20
143281442010.06.24 17:00buy0.62gbpusd1.49660.00000.00002010.06.24 17:301.49700.000.000.0024.80
143293562010.06.24 23:46buy0.52eurusd1.23280.00000.00002010.06.25 00:101.23360.000.00-0.5341.60
143295232010.06.25 02:40buy0.53eurusd1.23090.00000.00002010.06.25 03:061.23110.000.000.0010.60
143316472010.06.25 13:25sell0.63eurusd1.22920.00000.00002010.06.29 05:231.22670.000.00-1.38157.50
143372122010.06.28 18:55buy0.26gbpusd1.50940.00000.00002010.06.28 19:401.51000.000.000.0015.60
143377152010.06.28 22:30buy0.47gbpusd1.51090.00000.00002010.06.29 03:121.51150.000.00-0.1328.20
143454372010.06.30 20:45buy0.53eurusd1.22400.00000.00002010.06.30 20:501.22440.000.000.0021.20
143455682010.06.30 21:45buy0.53eurusd1.22320.00000.00002010.06.30 21:481.22360.000.000.0021.20
143460212010.07.01 04:35buy0.73eurusd1.22150.00000.00002010.07.01 04:531.22180.000.000.0021.90
143500702010.07.01 18:50buy0.56eurusd1.24480.00000.00002010.07.01 19:201.24570.000.000.0050.40
143505892010.07.01 21:45buy0.63eurusd1.25170.00000.00002010.07.01 21:471.25360.000.000.00119.70
143508382010.07.01 23:56buy0.57eurusd1.25170.00000.00002010.07.02 02:211.25220.000.00-0.5828.50
143508592010.07.02 00:10buy0.49gbpusd1.51650.00000.00002010.07.02 02:171.51740.000.000.0044.10
143513122010.07.02 07:30buy0.64gbpusd1.51570.00000.00002010.07.02 07:421.51610.000.000.0025.60
143520682010.07.02 10:30buy0.49gbpusd1.51680.00000.00002010.07.02 10:331.51770.000.000.0044.10
143659532010.07.06 09:26buy0.65eurusd1.25900.00000.00002010.07.06 10:011.25960.000.000.0039.00
143670652010.07.06 10:46buy0.65eurusd1.25980.00000.00002010.07.06 16:041.26200.000.000.00143.00
143670662010.07.06 10:46buy0.65eurusd1.25980.00000.00002010.07.06 16:041.26200.000.000.00143.00
143729062010.07.06 19:34buy0.59eurusd1.26470.00000.00002010.07.07 19:171.26280.000.00-0.60-112.10
143836622010.07.07 18:41buy0.89eurusd1.26010.00000.00002010.07.07 19:171.26280.000.000.00240.30
143849552010.07.08 06:01buy0.47eurusd1.26540.00000.00002010.07.08 08:001.26580.000.000.0018.80
143849562010.07.08 06:01buy0.47eurusd1.26540.00000.00002010.07.08 08:001.26570.000.000.0014.10
143888712010.07.08 16:30buy0.60eurusd1.26870.00000.00002010.07.08 21:451.26930.000.000.0036.00
143888722010.07.08 16:30buy0.60eurusd1.26870.00000.00002010.07.08 21:451.26930.000.000.0036.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.98 1 442.80
Closed P/L: 1 436.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 436.82 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 436.82 Equity: 11 436.82 Free Margin: 11 436.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 636.28 Gross Loss: 199.46 Total Net Profit: 1 436.82
Profit Factor: 8.20 Expected Payoff: 39.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 112.70 (1.01%) Relative Drawdown: 1.01% (112.70)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 33 (96.97%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (94.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (5.56%)
Largest profit trade: 240.30 loss trade: -112.70
Average profit trade: 48.13 loss trade: -99.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (433.84) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-112.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 857.24 (13) consecutive loss (count): -112.70 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1