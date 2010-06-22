|Account: 1661715
|Name: FX Zeus
|Currency: USD
|2010 July 9, 08:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14311554
|2010.06.21 07:37
|balance
|10 000.00
|14318909
|2010.06.22 17:30
|sell
|0.51
|eurusd
|1.2296
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.22 20:06
|1.2294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|14319795
|2010.06.22 22:30
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.4810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.22 23:01
|1.4824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|14323352
|2010.06.23 16:00
|buy
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.4882
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.23 16:56
|1.4889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.50
|14323750
|2010.06.23 17:30
|buy
|0.45
|gbpusd
|1.4891
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.23 17:31
|1.4896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.50
|14323907
|2010.06.23 18:00
|buy
|0.45
|gbpusd
|1.4885
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.23 18:02
|1.4888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.50
|14323943
|2010.06.23 18:05
|buy
|0.45
|gbpusd
|1.4898
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.23 18:06
|1.4903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.50
|14324060
|2010.06.23 18:50
|sell
|0.42
|eurusd
|1.2248
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.29 05:19
|1.2268
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.76
|-84.00
|14324122
|2010.06.23 19:10
|buy
|0.55
|gbpusd
|1.4897
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.23 19:31
|1.4904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.50
|14325028
|2010.06.24 00:05
|buy
|0.55
|gbpusd
|1.4957
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.24 01:32
|1.4964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.50
|14325415
|2010.06.24 06:35
|buy
|0.61
|gbpusd
|1.4981
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.24 11:27
|1.4988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.70
|14325893
|2010.06.24 09:00
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.2318
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.24 09:02
|1.2321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|14325924
|2010.06.24 09:05
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.2322
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.24 16:26
|1.2333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.20
|14328144
|2010.06.24 17:00
|buy
|0.62
|gbpusd
|1.4966
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.24 17:30
|1.4970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.80
|14329356
|2010.06.24 23:46
|buy
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.2328
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.25 00:10
|1.2336
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|41.60
|14329523
|2010.06.25 02:40
|buy
|0.53
|eurusd
|1.2309
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.25 03:06
|1.2311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|14331647
|2010.06.25 13:25
|sell
|0.63
|eurusd
|1.2292
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.29 05:23
|1.2267
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|157.50
|14337212
|2010.06.28 18:55
|buy
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.5094
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.28 19:40
|1.5100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|14337715
|2010.06.28 22:30
|buy
|0.47
|gbpusd
|1.5109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.29 03:12
|1.5115
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|28.20
|14345437
|2010.06.30 20:45
|buy
|0.53
|eurusd
|1.2240
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.30 20:50
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|14345568
|2010.06.30 21:45
|buy
|0.53
|eurusd
|1.2232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.30 21:48
|1.2236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|14346021
|2010.07.01 04:35
|buy
|0.73
|eurusd
|1.2215
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.01 04:53
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.90
|14350070
|2010.07.01 18:50
|buy
|0.56
|eurusd
|1.2448
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.01 19:20
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|14350589
|2010.07.01 21:45
|buy
|0.63
|eurusd
|1.2517
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.01 21:47
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.70
|14350838
|2010.07.01 23:56
|buy
|0.57
|eurusd
|1.2517
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.02 02:21
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|28.50
|14350859
|2010.07.02 00:10
|buy
|0.49
|gbpusd
|1.5165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.02 02:17
|1.5174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.10
|14351312
|2010.07.02 07:30
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.5157
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.02 07:42
|1.5161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.60
|14352068
|2010.07.02 10:30
|buy
|0.49
|gbpusd
|1.5168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.02 10:33
|1.5177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.10
|14365953
|2010.07.06 09:26
|buy
|0.65
|eurusd
|1.2590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.06 10:01
|1.2596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|14367065
|2010.07.06 10:46
|buy
|0.65
|eurusd
|1.2598
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.06 16:04
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.00
|14367066
|2010.07.06 10:46
|buy
|0.65
|eurusd
|1.2598
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.06 16:04
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|143.00
|14372906
|2010.07.06 19:34
|buy
|0.59
|eurusd
|1.2647
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.07 19:17
|1.2628
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-112.10
|14383662
|2010.07.07 18:41
|buy
|0.89
|eurusd
|1.2601
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.07 19:17
|1.2628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.30
|14384955
|2010.07.08 06:01
|buy
|0.47
|eurusd
|1.2654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.08 08:00
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.80
|14384956
|2010.07.08 06:01
|buy
|0.47
|eurusd
|1.2654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.08 08:00
|1.2657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.10
|14388871
|2010.07.08 16:30
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.08 21:45
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|14388872
|2010.07.08 16:30
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.07.08 21:45
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.98
|1 442.80
|Closed P/L:
|1 436.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 436.82
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 436.82
|Equity:
|11 436.82
|Free Margin:
|11 436.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 636.28
|Gross Loss:
|199.46
|Total Net Profit:
|1 436.82
|Profit Factor:
|8.20
|Expected Payoff:
|39.91
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|112.70 (1.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.01% (112.70)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|33 (96.97%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (94.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (5.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|240.30
|loss trade:
|-112.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.13
|loss trade:
|-99.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (433.84)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-112.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|857.24 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-112.70 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1