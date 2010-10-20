Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 2229504 Name: Mubashir Abdullah Currency: USD 2010 October 20, 17:00
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
150148596 2010.10.20 16:01 sell stop 0.10 audusd 0.97315 0.97815 0.95515 2010.10.20 16:56 0.98527 cancelled
150148590 2010.10.20 16:01 buy 0.10 audusd 0.98069 0.97554 0.99869 2010.10.20 16:55 0.98539 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.00
150148578 2010.10.20 16:01 sell 0.10 usdchf 0.96205 0.96716 0.94404 2010.10.20 16:55 0.95834 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.71
150148573 2010.10.20 16:01 buy stop 0.10 usdchf 0.96935 0.96435 0.98735 2010.10.20 16:56 0.95855 cancelled
150148498 2010.10.20 16:01 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.57888 1.57371 1.59681 2010.10.20 16:55 1.58539 0.00 0.00 0.00 65.10
150148509 2010.10.20 16:01 sell stop 0.10 gbpusd 1.56776 1.57276 1.54976 2010.10.20 16:56 1.58539 cancelled
150148458 2010.10.20 16:01 sell stop 0.10 eurusd 1.37511 1.38011 1.35711 2010.10.20 16:55 1.39638 cancelled
150148427 2010.10.20 16:01 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.38984 1.38480 1.40784 2010.10.20 16:55 1.39656 0.00 0.00 0.00 67.20
149961007 2010.10.20 11:04 sell 0.10 usdchf 0.96547 0.97147 0.94747 2010.10.20 13:41 0.96481 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.84
149961090 2010.10.20 09:54 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.57505 1.56905 1.59305 2010.10.20 10:30 1.56905 0.00 0.00 0.00 -60.00
149961031 2010.10.20 08:33 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.37947 1.37347 1.39747 2010.10.20 13:41 1.38356 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.90
149961160 2010.10.20 08:33 buy 0.10 audusd 0.97727 0.97127 0.99527 2010.10.20 13:41 0.97738 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.10
149961111 2010.10.20 08:00 buy 0.10 audusd 0.97461 0.96942 0.99254 2010.10.20 08:11 0.97431 0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.00
149961119 2010.10.20 08:00 sell stop 0.10 audusd 0.96598 0.97098 0.94798 2010.10.20 16:01 0.98054 cancelled
149961057 2010.10.20 08:00 buy stop 0.10 gbpusd 1.57233 1.56733 1.59033 2010.10.20 08:13 1.57167 cancelled
149961062 2010.10.20 08:00 sell stop 0.10 gbpusd 1.56468 1.56968 1.54668 2010.10.20 16:01 1.57875 cancelled
149960946 2010.10.20 08:00 sell stop 0.10 eurusd 1.36947 1.37447 1.35147 2010.10.20 16:01 1.38974 cancelled
149960940 2010.10.20 08:00 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.37656 1.37176 1.39485 2010.10.20 08:11 1.37651 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.50
149960884 2010.10.20 08:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 0.96750 0.97268 0.94948 2010.10.20 08:11 0.96842 0.00 0.00 0.00 -9.50
149960873 2010.10.20 08:00 buy stop 0.10 usdchf 0.97190 0.96690 0.98990 2010.10.20 16:01 0.96216 cancelled
149920417 2010.10.20 06:23 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.57380 1.56880 1.59180 2010.10.20 07:19 1.57240 0.00 0.00 0.00 -14.00
149920456 2010.10.20 06:13 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.37831 1.37331 1.39631 2010.10.20 07:19 1.37769 0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.20
149920441 2010.10.20 05:56 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.57253 1.56653 1.59053 2010.10.20 07:19 1.57239 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.40
149920461 2010.10.20 05:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 0.96729 0.97329 0.94929 2010.10.20 07:19 0.96733 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.41
149920443 2010.10.20 04:56 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.37723 1.37123 1.39523 2010.10.20 07:19 1.37768 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.50
149920457 2010.10.20 04:46 sell stop 0.10 eurusd 1.37100 1.37600 1.35300 2010.10.20 08:00 1.37652 cancelled
149920450 2010.10.20 04:46 buy 0.10 audusd 0.97382 0.96869 0.99182 2010.10.20 07:19 0.97590 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.80
149920453 2010.10.20 04:46 sell stop 0.10 audusd 0.96584 0.97084 0.94784 2010.10.20 08:00 0.97447 cancelled
149920431 2010.10.20 04:45 buy 0.10 audusd 0.97382 0.96762 0.99162 2010.10.20 07:19 0.97590 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.80
149920427 2010.10.20 04:45 sell 0.10 usdchf 0.96861 0.97380 0.95061 2010.10.20 07:19 0.96733 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.23
149920425 2010.10.20 04:45 buy stop 0.10 usdchf 0.97251 0.96751 0.99051 2010.10.20 08:00 0.96768 cancelled
149920421 2010.10.20 04:45 sell stop 0.10 gbpusd 1.56757 1.57257 1.54957 2010.10.20 08:00 1.57168 cancelled
149856193 2010.10.20 03:34 sell 0.10 usdchf 0.96871 0.97471 0.95071 2010.10.20 07:19 0.96733 0.00 0.00 0.00 14.27
149856497 2010.10.20 03:33 sell 0.10 usdchf 0.96893 0.97393 0.95093 2010.10.20 07:19 0.96732 0.00 0.00 0.00 16.64
149855790 2010.10.20 03:33 buy 0.10 audusd 0.97235 0.96635 0.99035 2010.10.20 07:19 0.97590 0.00 0.00 0.00 35.50
149856473 2010.10.20 01:03 sell 0.10 audusd 0.96994 0.97494 0.95194 2010.10.20 04:56 0.97494 0.00 0.00 0.00 -50.00
149855673 2010.10.20 00:59 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.56961 1.57461 1.55161 2010.10.20 06:24 1.57461 0.00 0.00 0.00 -50.00
149856488 2010.10.20 00:00 buy stop 0.10 usdchf 0.97592 0.97092 0.99392 2010.10.20 04:45 0.96880 cancelled
149856467 2010.10.20 00:00 buy stop 0.10 audusd 0.97616 0.97116 0.99416 2010.10.20 04:46 0.97382 cancelled
149856452 2010.10.20 00:00 buy stop 0.10 gbpusd 1.57400 1.56800 1.59200 2010.10.20 04:46 1.57147 cancelled
149856375 2010.10.20 00:00 buy stop 0.10 eurusd 1.37851 1.37251 1.39651 2010.10.20 04:46 1.37570 cancelled
149855907 2010.10.20 00:00 buy stop 0.10 eurusd 1.38312 1.37812 1.40112 2010.10.20 04:46 1.37570 cancelled
149855979 2010.10.20 00:00 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.37413 1.37924 1.35613 2010.10.20 07:19 1.37773 0.00 0.00 0.00 -36.00
149855626 2010.10.20 00:00 buy stop 0.10 gbpusd 1.57462 1.56962 1.59262 2010.10.20 04:45 1.57147 cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 161.58
Closed P/L: 161.58
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 161.58 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 25 077.85 Equity: 25 077.85 Free Margin: 25 077.85