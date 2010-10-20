Alpari (UK) Ltd.
|Account: 2229504
|Name: Mubashir Abdullah
|Currency: USD
|2010 October 20, 17:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|150148596
|2010.10.20 16:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.97315
|0.97815
|0.95515
|2010.10.20 16:56
|0.98527
|cancelled
|150148590
|2010.10.20 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.98069
|0.97554
|0.99869
|2010.10.20 16:55
|0.98539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|150148578
|2010.10.20 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96205
|0.96716
|0.94404
|2010.10.20 16:55
|0.95834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.71
|150148573
|2010.10.20 16:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96935
|0.96435
|0.98735
|2010.10.20 16:56
|0.95855
|cancelled
|150148498
|2010.10.20 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57888
|1.57371
|1.59681
|2010.10.20 16:55
|1.58539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.10
|150148509
|2010.10.20 16:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56776
|1.57276
|1.54976
|2010.10.20 16:56
|1.58539
|cancelled
|150148458
|2010.10.20 16:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37511
|1.38011
|1.35711
|2010.10.20 16:55
|1.39638
|cancelled
|150148427
|2010.10.20 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.38984
|1.38480
|1.40784
|2010.10.20 16:55
|1.39656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.20
|149961007
|2010.10.20 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96547
|0.97147
|0.94747
|2010.10.20 13:41
|0.96481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.84
|149961090
|2010.10.20 09:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57505
|1.56905
|1.59305
|2010.10.20 10:30
|1.56905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|149961031
|2010.10.20 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37947
|1.37347
|1.39747
|2010.10.20 13:41
|1.38356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.90
|149961160
|2010.10.20 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.97727
|0.97127
|0.99527
|2010.10.20 13:41
|0.97738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|149961111
|2010.10.20 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.97461
|0.96942
|0.99254
|2010.10.20 08:11
|0.97431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|149961119
|2010.10.20 08:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.96598
|0.97098
|0.94798
|2010.10.20 16:01
|0.98054
|cancelled
|149961057
|2010.10.20 08:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57233
|1.56733
|1.59033
|2010.10.20 08:13
|1.57167
|cancelled
|149961062
|2010.10.20 08:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56468
|1.56968
|1.54668
|2010.10.20 16:01
|1.57875
|cancelled
|149960946
|2010.10.20 08:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.36947
|1.37447
|1.35147
|2010.10.20 16:01
|1.38974
|cancelled
|149960940
|2010.10.20 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37656
|1.37176
|1.39485
|2010.10.20 08:11
|1.37651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|149960884
|2010.10.20 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96750
|0.97268
|0.94948
|2010.10.20 08:11
|0.96842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.50
|149960873
|2010.10.20 08:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97190
|0.96690
|0.98990
|2010.10.20 16:01
|0.96216
|cancelled
|149920417
|2010.10.20 06:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57380
|1.56880
|1.59180
|2010.10.20 07:19
|1.57240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|149920456
|2010.10.20 06:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37831
|1.37331
|1.39631
|2010.10.20 07:19
|1.37769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|149920441
|2010.10.20 05:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57253
|1.56653
|1.59053
|2010.10.20 07:19
|1.57239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|149920461
|2010.10.20 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96729
|0.97329
|0.94929
|2010.10.20 07:19
|0.96733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|149920443
|2010.10.20 04:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37723
|1.37123
|1.39523
|2010.10.20 07:19
|1.37768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|149920457
|2010.10.20 04:46
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37100
|1.37600
|1.35300
|2010.10.20 08:00
|1.37652
|cancelled
|149920450
|2010.10.20 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.97382
|0.96869
|0.99182
|2010.10.20 07:19
|0.97590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.80
|149920453
|2010.10.20 04:46
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.96584
|0.97084
|0.94784
|2010.10.20 08:00
|0.97447
|cancelled
|149920431
|2010.10.20 04:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.97382
|0.96762
|0.99162
|2010.10.20 07:19
|0.97590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.80
|149920427
|2010.10.20 04:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96861
|0.97380
|0.95061
|2010.10.20 07:19
|0.96733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.23
|149920425
|2010.10.20 04:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97251
|0.96751
|0.99051
|2010.10.20 08:00
|0.96768
|cancelled
|149920421
|2010.10.20 04:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56757
|1.57257
|1.54957
|2010.10.20 08:00
|1.57168
|cancelled
|149856193
|2010.10.20 03:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96871
|0.97471
|0.95071
|2010.10.20 07:19
|0.96733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.27
|149856497
|2010.10.20 03:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96893
|0.97393
|0.95093
|2010.10.20 07:19
|0.96732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.64
|149855790
|2010.10.20 03:33
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.97235
|0.96635
|0.99035
|2010.10.20 07:19
|0.97590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.50
|149856473
|2010.10.20 01:03
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.96994
|0.97494
|0.95194
|2010.10.20 04:56
|0.97494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|149855673
|2010.10.20 00:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56961
|1.57461
|1.55161
|2010.10.20 06:24
|1.57461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|149856488
|2010.10.20 00:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97592
|0.97092
|0.99392
|2010.10.20 04:45
|0.96880
|cancelled
|149856467
|2010.10.20 00:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.97616
|0.97116
|0.99416
|2010.10.20 04:46
|0.97382
|cancelled
|149856452
|2010.10.20 00:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57400
|1.56800
|1.59200
|2010.10.20 04:46
|1.57147
|cancelled
|149856375
|2010.10.20 00:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37851
|1.37251
|1.39651
|2010.10.20 04:46
|1.37570
|cancelled
|149855907
|2010.10.20 00:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.38312
|1.37812
|1.40112
|2010.10.20 04:46
|1.37570
|cancelled
|149855979
|2010.10.20 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37413
|1.37924
|1.35613
|2010.10.20 07:19
|1.37773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|149855626
|2010.10.20 00:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57462
|1.56962
|1.59262
|2010.10.20 04:45
|1.57147
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.58
|Closed P/L:
|161.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|161.58
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25 077.85
|Equity:
|25 077.85
|Free Margin:
|25
077.85