|Account: 1589876
|Name: Jack Simon
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 18, 18:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12513811
|2010.04.20 13:06
|balance
|IN_CL_Z
|531.00
|12518536
|2010.04.21 05:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.21 06:02
|1.3415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|12521802
|2010.04.21 12:34
|balance
|IN_2_Z
|250.00
|12533179
|2010.04.22 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3286
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.22 16:02
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12534946
|2010.04.22 19:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.22 19:39
|1.3307
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|12535174
|2010.04.22 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3319
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.22 20:46
|1.3316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|12536717
|2010.04.23 02:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3239
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.23 09:02
|1.3243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12545598
|2010.04.25 22:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3335
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.25 22:50
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12554731
|2010.04.26 16:15
|buy
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.5463
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.26 17:04
|1.5468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|12557022
|2010.04.26 19:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3332
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.26 20:36
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|12559993
|2010.04.27 01:00
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.27 01:10
|1.3410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|12560969
|2010.04.27 04:20
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3367
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.27 04:34
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|12565521
|2010.04.27 12:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5338
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.27 12:05
|1.5335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|12565716
|2010.04.27 12:25
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5335
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.27 12:27
|1.5330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|12565844
|2010.04.27 12:35
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3301
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.27 13:48
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|12571476
|2010.04.27 22:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3176
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.27 22:01
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|12572444
|2010.04.28 01:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3180
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.28 01:33
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|12572688
|2010.04.28 03:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.28 09:00
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|12582140
|2010.04.28 19:05
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3157
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.28 19:37
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|12583323
|2010.04.28 22:05
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.29 02:00
|1.5192
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|1.50
|12584201
|2010.04.29 02:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.29 03:36
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|12586387
|2010.04.29 09:10
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.5161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.30 16:03
|1.5259
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-29.40
|12588475
|2010.04.29 12:20
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5238
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.30 16:03
|1.5260
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-11.00
|12590223
|2010.04.29 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3221
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.29 16:00
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|12590277
|2010.04.29 16:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3226
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.29 16:16
|1.3232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|12592112
|2010.04.29 18:30
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.5328
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.30 16:03
|1.5258
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|56.00
|12592793
|2010.04.29 19:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3246
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.29 20:05
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|12594352
|2010.04.29 21:45
|buy
|0.07
|gbpusd
|1.5328
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.29 21:54
|1.5332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|12595921
|2010.04.30 01:30
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5353
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.30 08:10
|1.5360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|12602559
|2010.04.30 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3320
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.04.30 14:42
|1.3322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|12608477
|2010.04.30 23:59
|balance
|IR
|0.45
|12616646
|2010.05.03 18:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3194
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.03 18:39
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|12616758
|2010.05.03 18:55
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3192
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.03 19:26
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|12624779
|2010.05.04 15:00
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3067
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.04 15:12
|1.3064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|12625753
|2010.05.04 15:45
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.04 16:57
|1.3037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|12626997
|2010.05.04 16:30
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.04 16:35
|1.5103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|12629106
|2010.05.04 18:35
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3034
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.04 19:13
|1.3029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|12631526
|2010.05.04 23:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2966
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.05 02:57
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|6.40
|12631803
|2010.05.05 00:25
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5136
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.05 00:58
|1.5130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|12637620
|2010.05.05 15:00
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5080
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.05 15:10
|1.5072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12638325
|2010.05.05 15:30
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.5073
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.06 08:16
|1.5070
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|1.50
|12641296
|2010.05.05 17:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2864
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.05 19:35
|1.2861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|12644755
|2010.05.05 22:30
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2827
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.06 02:29
|1.2839
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|7.20
|12647674
|2010.05.06 09:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.2740
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.06 13:47
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|12651974
|2010.05.06 15:00
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.2709
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.06 15:17
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|12683610
|2010.05.11 03:30
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.11 03:32
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|12685655
|2010.05.11 08:45
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.4813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.11 08:56
|1.4796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.60
|12687772
|2010.05.11 11:35
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.11 13:18
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|12688109
|2010.05.11 12:15
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.11 12:16
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|12690373
|2010.05.11 15:45
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.11 16:07
|1.2719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|12693425
|2010.05.11 20:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.4975
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.12 09:38
|1.4984
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.60
|12695073
|2010.05.12 00:05
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.2626
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.12 00:39
|1.2621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|12695277
|2010.05.12 01:35
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.2625
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.12 06:26
|1.2620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|12700859
|2010.05.12 12:00
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.4932
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.12 12:03
|1.4940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|12700951
|2010.05.12 12:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.4956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.13 09:13
|1.4912
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-17.60
|12704880
|2010.05.12 19:05
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.4875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.12 19:14
|1.4866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|12707172
|2010.05.13 07:30
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4861
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.13 09:13
|1.4905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.40
|12712093
|2010.05.13 12:50
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.4765
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.13 14:21
|1.4746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|12713919
|2010.05.13 16:00
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.2546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.13 21:40
|1.2539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|12714422
|2010.05.13 16:55
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4679
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.13 17:30
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|12715541
|2010.05.13 19:30
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.13 19:32
|1.4694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|12716838
|2010.05.13 23:25
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.13 23:31
|1.4579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|12717131
|2010.05.14 00:55
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4606
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 01:28
|1.4603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|12717246
|2010.05.14 03:45
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 04:48
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|12717415
|2010.05.14 05:55
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 07:46
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|12720288
|2010.05.14 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 11:05
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|12737331
|2010.05.17 21:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.4481
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.17 21:10
|1.4469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|12737847
|2010.05.17 22:36
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.4489
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.17 22:59
|1.4476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|12738382
|2010.05.18 01:50
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.4460
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 02:07
|1.4468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|12738446
|2010.05.18 02:25
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2351
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 02:30
|1.2360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|12738461
|2010.05.18 02:35
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2358
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 07:59
|1.2361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|12738672
|2010.05.18 04:30
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2350
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 04:46
|1.2344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|12745191
|2010.05.18 14:50
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.2428
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 15:32
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|12746887
|2010.05.18 17:05
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2369
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 17:11
|1.2371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|12747030
|2010.05.18 17:15
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2367
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 17:17
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|12747503
|2010.05.18 17:55
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.18 17:59
|1.2356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|278.60
|Closed P/L:
|277.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|781.45
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|277.05
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 058.50
|Equity:
|1 058.50
|Free Margin:
|1 058.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|335.29
|Gross Loss:
|58.24
|Total Net Profit:
|277.05
|Profit Factor:
|5.76
|Expected Payoff:
|3.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|40.61 (4.77%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.77% (40.61)
|Total Trades:
|73
|Short Positions (won %):
|47 (95.74%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (96.15%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|70 (95.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (4.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|55.79
|loss trade:
|-29.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.79
|loss trade:
|-19.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|26 (176.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-40.61)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|176.59 (26)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-40.61 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|23
|consecutive losses:
|2