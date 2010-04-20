FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 1589876 Name: Jack Simon Currency: USD 2010 May 18, 18:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
125138112010.04.20 13:06balanceIN_CL_Z531.00
125185362010.04.21 05:20sell0.10eurusd1.34180.00000.00002010.04.21 06:021.34150.000.000.003.00
125218022010.04.21 12:34balanceIN_2_Z250.00
125331792010.04.22 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.32860.00000.00002010.04.22 16:021.32820.000.000.004.00
125349462010.04.22 19:20sell0.10eurusd1.33120.00000.00002010.04.22 19:391.33070.000.000.005.00
125351742010.04.22 20:05sell0.10eurusd1.33190.00000.00002010.04.22 20:461.33160.000.000.003.00
125367172010.04.23 02:40buy0.10eurusd1.32390.00000.00002010.04.23 09:021.32430.000.000.004.00
125455982010.04.25 22:15buy0.04eurusd1.33350.00000.00002010.04.25 22:501.33350.000.000.000.00
125547312010.04.26 16:15buy0.07gbpusd1.54630.00000.00002010.04.26 17:041.54680.000.000.003.50
125570222010.04.26 19:55buy0.08eurusd1.33320.00000.00002010.04.26 20:361.33430.000.000.008.80
125599932010.04.27 01:00buy0.08eurusd1.34060.00000.00002010.04.27 01:101.34100.000.000.003.20
125609692010.04.27 04:20buy0.04eurusd1.33670.00000.00002010.04.27 04:341.33720.000.000.002.00
125655212010.04.27 12:00sell0.05gbpusd1.53380.00000.00002010.04.27 12:051.53350.000.000.001.50
125657162010.04.27 12:25sell0.05gbpusd1.53350.00000.00002010.04.27 12:271.53300.000.000.002.50
125658442010.04.27 12:35sell0.05eurusd1.33010.00000.00002010.04.27 13:481.32980.000.000.001.50
125714762010.04.27 22:00sell0.08eurusd1.31760.00000.00002010.04.27 22:011.31700.000.000.004.80
125724442010.04.28 01:30sell0.08eurusd1.31800.00000.00002010.04.28 01:331.31770.000.000.002.40
125726882010.04.28 03:35sell0.04eurusd1.31860.00000.00002010.04.28 09:001.31800.000.000.002.40
125821402010.04.28 19:05sell0.03eurusd1.31570.00000.00002010.04.28 19:371.31530.000.000.001.20
125833232010.04.28 22:05sell0.05gbpusd1.51950.00000.00002010.04.29 02:001.51920.000.00-0.401.50
125842012010.04.29 02:35buy0.04eurusd1.31950.00000.00002010.04.29 03:361.31970.000.000.000.80
125863872010.04.29 09:10sell0.03gbpusd1.51610.00000.00002010.04.30 16:031.52590.000.00-0.08-29.40
125884752010.04.29 12:20sell0.05gbpusd1.52380.00000.00002010.04.30 16:031.52600.000.00-0.13-11.00
125902232010.04.29 16:00buy0.04eurusd1.32210.00000.00002010.04.29 16:001.32240.000.000.001.20
125902772010.04.29 16:05buy0.04eurusd1.32260.00000.00002010.04.29 16:161.32320.000.000.002.40
125921122010.04.29 18:30sell0.08gbpusd1.53280.00000.00002010.04.30 16:031.52580.000.00-0.2156.00
125927932010.04.29 19:15buy0.08eurusd1.32460.00000.00002010.04.29 20:051.32530.000.000.005.60
125943522010.04.29 21:45buy0.07gbpusd1.53280.00000.00002010.04.29 21:541.53320.000.000.002.80
125959212010.04.30 01:30buy0.05gbpusd1.53530.00000.00002010.04.30 08:101.53600.000.000.003.50
126025592010.04.30 14:35buy0.04eurusd1.33200.00000.00002010.04.30 14:421.33220.000.000.000.80
126084772010.04.30 23:59balanceIR0.45
126166462010.05.03 18:30sell0.04eurusd1.31940.00000.00002010.05.03 18:391.31900.000.000.001.60
126167582010.05.03 18:55sell0.05eurusd1.31920.00000.00002010.05.03 19:261.31880.000.000.002.00
126247792010.05.04 15:00sell0.06eurusd1.30670.00000.00002010.05.04 15:121.30640.000.000.001.80
126257532010.05.04 15:45sell0.06eurusd1.30400.00000.00002010.05.04 16:571.30370.000.000.001.80
126269972010.05.04 16:30sell0.05gbpusd1.51090.00000.00002010.05.04 16:351.51030.000.000.003.00
126291062010.05.04 18:35sell0.05eurusd1.30340.00000.00002010.05.04 19:131.30290.000.000.002.50
126315262010.05.04 23:30sell0.08eurusd1.29660.00000.00002010.05.05 02:571.29580.000.00-0.106.40
126318032010.05.05 00:25sell0.05gbpusd1.51360.00000.00002010.05.05 00:581.51300.000.000.003.00
126376202010.05.05 15:00sell0.05gbpusd1.50800.00000.00002010.05.05 15:101.50720.000.000.004.00
126383252010.05.05 15:30sell0.05gbpusd1.50730.00000.00002010.05.06 08:161.50700.000.00-0.401.50
126412962010.05.05 17:20sell0.04eurusd1.28640.00000.00002010.05.05 19:351.28610.000.000.001.20
126447552010.05.05 22:30buy0.06eurusd1.28270.00000.00002010.05.06 02:291.28390.000.00-0.197.20
126476742010.05.06 09:00sell0.08eurusd1.27400.00000.00002010.05.06 13:471.27280.000.000.009.60
126519742010.05.06 15:00sell0.09eurusd1.27090.00000.00002010.05.06 15:171.27000.000.000.008.10
126836102010.05.11 03:30sell0.05eurusd1.27960.00000.00002010.05.11 03:321.27930.000.000.001.50
126856552010.05.11 08:45sell0.08gbpusd1.48130.00000.00002010.05.11 08:561.47960.000.000.0013.60
126877722010.05.11 11:35sell0.06eurusd1.26780.00000.00002010.05.11 13:181.26720.000.000.003.60
126881092010.05.11 12:15buy0.06eurusd1.27050.00000.00002010.05.11 12:161.27080.000.000.001.80
126903732010.05.11 15:45sell0.05eurusd1.27220.00000.00002010.05.11 16:071.27190.000.000.001.50
126934252010.05.11 20:30buy0.04gbpusd1.49750.00000.00002010.05.12 09:381.49840.000.00-0.013.60
126950732010.05.12 00:05sell0.09eurusd1.26260.00000.00002010.05.12 00:391.26210.000.000.004.50
126952772010.05.12 01:35sell0.09eurusd1.26250.00000.00002010.05.12 06:261.26200.000.000.004.50
127008592010.05.12 12:00buy0.04gbpusd1.49320.00000.00002010.05.12 12:031.49400.000.000.003.20
127009512010.05.12 12:05buy0.04gbpusd1.49560.00000.00002010.05.13 09:131.49120.000.00-0.03-17.60
127048802010.05.12 19:05sell0.04gbpusd1.48750.00000.00002010.05.12 19:141.48660.000.000.003.60
127071722010.05.13 07:30buy0.06gbpusd1.48610.00000.00002010.05.13 09:131.49050.000.000.0026.40
127120932010.05.13 12:50sell0.05gbpusd1.47650.00000.00002010.05.13 14:211.47460.000.000.009.50
127139192010.05.13 16:00sell0.09eurusd1.25460.00000.00002010.05.13 21:401.25390.000.000.006.30
127144222010.05.13 16:55sell0.06gbpusd1.46790.00000.00002010.05.13 17:301.46730.000.000.003.60
127155412010.05.13 19:30sell0.06gbpusd1.47000.00000.00002010.05.13 19:321.46940.000.000.003.60
127168382010.05.13 23:25sell0.06gbpusd1.45910.00000.00002010.05.13 23:311.45790.000.000.007.20
127171312010.05.14 00:55sell0.06gbpusd1.46060.00000.00002010.05.14 01:281.46030.000.000.001.80
127172462010.05.14 03:45sell0.06gbpusd1.46080.00000.00002010.05.14 04:481.46050.000.000.001.80
127174152010.05.14 05:55sell0.06gbpusd1.46160.00000.00002010.05.14 07:461.46050.000.000.006.60
127202882010.05.14 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.24800.00000.00002010.05.14 11:051.24740.000.000.006.00
127373312010.05.17 21:05sell0.10gbpusd1.44810.00000.00002010.05.17 21:101.44690.000.000.0012.00
127378472010.05.17 22:36sell0.06gbpusd1.44890.00000.00002010.05.17 22:591.44760.000.000.007.80
127383822010.05.18 01:50buy0.05gbpusd1.44600.00000.00002010.05.18 02:071.44680.000.000.004.00
127384462010.05.18 02:25buy0.05eurusd1.23510.00000.00002010.05.18 02:301.23600.000.000.004.50
127384612010.05.18 02:35buy0.05eurusd1.23580.00000.00002010.05.18 07:591.23610.000.000.001.50
127386722010.05.18 04:30sell0.06eurusd1.23500.00000.00002010.05.18 04:461.23440.000.000.003.60
127451912010.05.18 14:50buy0.11eurusd1.24280.00000.00002010.05.18 15:321.24320.000.000.004.40
127468872010.05.18 17:05buy0.05eurusd1.23690.00000.00002010.05.18 17:111.23710.000.000.001.00
127470302010.05.18 17:15buy0.05eurusd1.23670.00000.00002010.05.18 17:171.23700.000.000.001.50
127475032010.05.18 17:55buy0.05eurusd1.23540.00000.00002010.05.18 17:591.23560.000.000.001.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.55 278.60
Closed P/L: 277.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 781.45 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 277.05 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 058.50 Equity: 1 058.50 Free Margin: 1 058.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 335.29 Gross Loss: 58.24 Total Net Profit: 277.05
Profit Factor: 5.76 Expected Payoff: 3.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 40.61 (4.77%) Relative Drawdown: 4.77% (40.61)
 
Total Trades: 73 Short Positions (won %): 47 (95.74%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (96.15%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 70 (95.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (4.11%)
Largest profit trade: 55.79 loss trade: -29.48
Average profit trade: 4.79 loss trade: -19.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 26 (176.59) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-40.61)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 176.59 (26) consecutive loss (count): -40.61 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 23 consecutive losses: 2