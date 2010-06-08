MIG Bank

Account: 1072280 Name: j Currency: USD 2010 June 8, 23:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
335965902010.06.07 09:11buy1.00eurusd1.194360.000000.000002010.06.08 10:291.194390.000.000.183.00
336321892010.06.08 10:18sell2.00audusd0.817440.000000.000002010.06.08 11:210.813680.000.000.00752.00
336323822010.06.08 10:23sell2.00usdjpy91.5940.0000.0002010.06.08 10:3991.4460.000.000.00323.69
336400642010.06.08 13:35buy3.00eurusd1.193860.000000.000002010.06.08 17:381.197710.000.000.001 155.00
336406112010.06.08 14:04buy3.00gbpusd1.442510.000000.000002010.06.08 22:311.444340.000.000.00549.00
  0.00 0.00 0.18 2 782.69
Closed P/L: 2 782.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 782.87 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 20 032.79 Equity: 20 032.79 Free Margin: 20 032.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 782.87 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 782.87
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 556.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 155.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 556.57 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 782.87) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 782.87 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0