|Account: 1072280
|Name: j
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 8, 23:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33596590
|2010.06.07 09:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.19436
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.08 10:29
|1.19439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|3.00
|33632189
|2010.06.08 10:18
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.81744
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.08 11:21
|0.81368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|752.00
|33632382
|2010.06.08 10:23
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|91.594
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.06.08 10:39
|91.446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|323.69
|33640064
|2010.06.08 13:35
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.19386
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.08 17:38
|1.19771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 155.00
|33640611
|2010.06.08 14:04
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|1.44251
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.08 22:31
|1.44434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|549.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|2 782.69
|Closed P/L:
|2 782.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 782.87
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|20 032.79
|Equity:
|20 032.79
|Free Margin:
|20 032.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 782.87
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 782.87
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|556.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 155.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|556.57
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 782.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 782.87 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0