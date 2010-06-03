MIG Bank

Account: 1072280 Name: j Currency: USD 2010 June 8, 11:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
335191742010.06.03 08:32sell1.00eurgbp0.834950.000000.000002010.06.03 17:200.834660.000.000.0042.41
335310692010.06.03 14:21sell3.00audusd0.847120.000000.000002010.06.03 16:330.842440.000.000.001 404.00
335533192010.06.04 11:20buy3.00euraud1.44260.00000.00002010.06.04 14:401.44670.000.000.001 023.74
335544532010.06.04 12:01sell1.00audusd0.845310.000000.000002010.06.04 13:410.838140.000.000.00717.00
335572242010.06.04 12:47sell1.00usdjpy92.6570.0000.0002010.06.04 14:4892.1430.000.000.00557.83
335939402010.06.07 07:17sell1.00usdchf1.163270.000000.000002010.06.07 13:041.160240.000.000.00261.15
335965902010.06.07 09:11buy1.00eurusd1.194360.000000.000002010.06.08 10:291.194390.000.000.183.00
335973862010.06.07 09:34buy1.00usdjpy91.5340.0000.0002010.06.07 11:0691.6380.000.000.00113.49
336024442010.06.07 12:27sell2.00euraud1.46370.00000.00002010.06.07 14:111.46000.000.000.00606.47
336125802010.06.07 16:53sell2.00usdjpy91.7370.0000.0002010.06.07 22:0691.5670.000.000.00371.31
336321892010.06.08 10:18sell2.00audusd0.817440.000000.000002010.06.08 11:210.813680.000.000.00752.00
336323822010.06.08 10:23sell2.00usdjpy91.5940.0000.0002010.06.08 10:3991.4460.000.000.00323.69
  0.00 0.00 0.18 6 176.09
Closed P/L: 6 176.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6 176.27 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 18 328.79 Equity: 18 328.79 Free Margin: 18 328.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 176.27 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 6 176.27
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 514.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 404.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 514.69 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (6 176.27) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 176.27 (12) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 0