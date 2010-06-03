|Account: 1072280
|Name: j
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 8, 11:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33519174
|2010.06.03 08:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.83495
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.03 17:20
|0.83466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.41
|33531069
|2010.06.03 14:21
|sell
|3.00
|audusd
|0.84712
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.03 16:33
|0.84244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 404.00
|33553319
|2010.06.04 11:20
|buy
|3.00
|euraud
|1.4426
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.04 14:40
|1.4467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 023.74
|33554453
|2010.06.04 12:01
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.84531
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.04 13:41
|0.83814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|717.00
|33557224
|2010.06.04 12:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|92.657
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.06.04 14:48
|92.143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|557.83
|33593940
|2010.06.07 07:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.16327
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.07 13:04
|1.16024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|261.15
|33596590
|2010.06.07 09:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.19436
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.08 10:29
|1.19439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|3.00
|33597386
|2010.06.07 09:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|91.534
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.06.07 11:06
|91.638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.49
|33602444
|2010.06.07 12:27
|sell
|2.00
|euraud
|1.4637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.06.07 14:11
|1.4600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|606.47
|33612580
|2010.06.07 16:53
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|91.737
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.06.07 22:06
|91.567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|371.31
|33632189
|2010.06.08 10:18
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.81744
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.06.08 11:21
|0.81368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|752.00
|33632382
|2010.06.08 10:23
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|91.594
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.06.08 10:39
|91.446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|323.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|6 176.09
|Closed P/L:
|6 176.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6 176.27
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|18 328.79
|Equity:
|18 328.79
|Free Margin:
|18 328.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 176.27
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|6 176.27
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|514.69
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 404.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|514.69
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (6 176.27)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 176.27 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|0