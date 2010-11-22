Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 2348234 Name: komis64 Currency: EUR 2010 November 24, 11:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1604775602010.11.22 11:25sell0.02eurusd1.373801.375800.000002010.11.22 13:201.368700.000.000.007.45
1604355492010.11.22 08:55sell0.02eurusd1.373751.375620.000002010.11.22 13:201.368660.000.000.007.44
1604775252010.11.22 11:25sell0.02audusd0.993710.995710.000002010.11.22 13:400.989160.000.000.006.65
1604775312010.11.22 11:25sell0.02audusd0.993710.995710.000002010.11.22 13:400.989150.000.000.006.67
1604798392010.11.22 11:35buy0.02usdjpy83.45283.2520.0002010.11.22 15:2083.4900.000.000.000.67
1604587442010.11.22 10:15buy0.02usdjpy83.44983.3450.0002010.11.22 15:4083.4130.000.000.00-0.64
1604587622010.11.22 10:15buy0.02usdjpy83.44983.2490.0002010.11.22 15:4083.4150.000.000.00-0.60
1604775352010.11.22 11:25sell0.02audusd0.993710.995710.000002010.11.22 16:200.989720.000.000.005.84
1605642782010.11.22 16:00buy0.02audusd0.989760.987760.000002010.11.22 16:290.987760.000.000.00-2.93
1605642562010.11.22 16:00buy0.02audusd0.989760.987760.000002010.11.22 16:290.987760.000.000.00-2.93
1605641792010.11.22 16:00buy0.02audusd0.989590.987590.000002010.11.22 16:300.987590.000.000.00-2.94
1605543032010.11.22 15:20sell0.02usdjpy83.48983.6890.0002010.11.22 16:5083.4760.000.000.000.23
1605806512010.11.22 16:50buy0.02usdjpy83.47383.3960.0002010.11.22 17:5583.4650.000.000.00-0.14
1605806442010.11.22 16:50buy0.02usdjpy83.47383.2730.0002010.11.22 17:5583.4650.000.000.00-0.14
1605806542010.11.22 16:50buy0.02usdjpy83.47383.2730.0002010.11.22 17:5583.4640.000.000.00-0.16
1604809842010.11.22 11:40sell0.02gbpusd1.605321.607320.000002010.11.22 20:051.594060.000.000.0016.57
1605720962010.11.22 16:30sell0.02eurusd1.363391.365390.000002010.11.22 20:201.360760.000.000.003.87
1606263682010.11.22 20:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593391.591390.000002010.11.22 20:301.594410.000.000.001.50
1606263932010.11.22 20:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593291.591290.000002010.11.22 20:301.594340.000.000.001.54
1606116942010.11.22 18:40sell0.02usdjpy83.41783.6170.0002010.11.22 20:3583.3020.000.000.002.03
1605543092010.11.22 15:20sell0.02usdjpy83.48983.5510.0002010.11.22 20:3583.3020.000.000.003.30
1605721982010.11.22 16:30sell0.02eurusd1.363291.362100.000002010.11.22 20:451.362100.000.000.001.75
1604355902010.11.22 08:55sell0.02eurusd1.373731.375730.000002010.11.22 20:451.362330.000.000.0016.74
1605543122010.11.22 15:20sell0.02usdjpy83.48983.6890.0002010.11.22 22:2883.2770.000.000.003.74
1606264542010.11.22 20:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593291.591290.000002010.11.22 22:281.595820.000.000.003.72
1606328722010.11.22 20:20buy0.02eurusd1.360761.358760.000002010.11.22 22:281.362150.000.000.002.04
1606329032010.11.22 20:20buy0.02eurusd1.360761.358760.000002010.11.22 22:281.362150.000.000.002.04
1606329262010.11.22 20:20buy0.02eurusd1.360761.358760.000002010.11.22 22:281.362150.000.000.002.04
1606329642010.11.22 20:20buy0.02audusd0.985920.983920.000002010.11.22 22:280.988480.000.000.003.76
1606329722010.11.22 20:20buy0.02audusd0.985920.983920.000002010.11.22 22:280.988480.000.000.003.76
1606329782010.11.22 20:20buy0.02audusd0.985920.983920.000002010.11.22 22:290.988490.000.000.003.78
1607301002010.11.23 07:15sell0.02eurusd1.357001.359000.000002010.11.23 07:551.355790.000.000.001.78
1607300792010.11.23 07:15sell0.02eurusd1.357001.359000.000002010.11.23 07:551.355800.000.000.001.77
1607299612010.11.23 07:15sell0.02gbpusd1.593581.595580.000002010.11.23 07:551.591650.000.000.002.84
1607300132010.11.23 07:15sell0.02gbpusd1.593581.595580.000002010.11.23 07:551.591650.000.000.002.84
1607591582010.11.23 08:35sell0.02eurusd1.355211.357210.000002010.11.23 08:551.356720.000.000.00-2.23
1607299062010.11.23 07:15sell0.02gbpusd1.593491.595490.000002010.11.23 08:551.592560.000.000.001.37
1607591352010.11.23 08:35sell0.02eurusd1.355211.357640.000002010.11.23 08:591.357640.000.000.00-3.58
1607300592010.11.23 07:15sell0.02eurusd1.357001.359000.000002010.11.23 09:001.357620.000.000.00-0.91
1607672432010.11.23 09:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593691.591690.000002010.11.23 09:001.593430.000.000.00-0.39
1607814382010.11.23 09:35buy0.02eurusd1.358031.356030.000002010.11.23 09:441.356030.000.000.00-2.95
1607814022010.11.23 09:35buy0.02eurusd1.358001.356000.000002010.11.23 09:441.356000.000.000.00-2.95
1607814432010.11.23 09:35buy0.02eurusd1.358031.356030.000002010.11.23 09:441.356030.000.000.00-2.95
1607856462010.11.23 09:50sell0.02eurusd1.356161.358160.000002010.11.23 10:011.358160.000.000.00-2.95
1607856632010.11.23 09:50sell0.02eurusd1.356161.358160.000002010.11.23 10:011.358160.000.000.00-2.95
1607856552010.11.23 09:50sell0.02eurusd1.356161.358160.000002010.11.23 10:011.358160.000.000.00-2.95
1607671922010.11.23 09:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593691.591690.000002010.11.23 10:041.591690.000.000.00-2.94
1607674612010.11.23 09:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593681.591680.000002010.11.23 10:041.591680.000.000.00-2.95
1607674722010.11.23 09:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593681.591680.000002010.11.23 10:041.591680.000.000.00-2.95
1607905772010.11.23 10:10sell0.02gbpusd1.591771.593770.000002010.11.23 11:001.593130.000.000.00-2.00
1607895942010.11.23 10:05buy0.02eurusd1.357871.355870.000002010.11.23 11:011.355870.000.000.00-2.95
1607895532010.11.23 10:05buy0.02eurusd1.357861.355860.000002010.11.23 11:011.355860.000.000.00-2.95
1607896032010.11.23 10:05buy0.02eurusd1.357871.355870.000002010.11.23 11:011.355870.000.000.00-2.95
1607905682010.11.23 10:10sell0.02gbpusd1.591771.593710.000002010.11.23 11:181.593710.000.000.00-2.85
1607905492010.11.23 10:10sell0.02gbpusd1.591771.593770.000002010.11.23 11:201.593460.000.000.00-2.49
1608092212010.11.23 11:15buy0.02eurusd1.358351.356350.000002010.11.23 11:381.358810.000.000.000.68
1608092262010.11.23 11:15buy0.02eurusd1.358351.356350.000002010.11.23 11:381.358790.000.000.000.65
1608092392010.11.23 11:15buy0.02eurusd1.358451.356450.000002010.11.23 11:381.358740.000.000.000.43
1608163422010.11.23 11:50sell0.02gbpusd1.592711.594710.000002010.11.23 12:051.593140.000.000.00-0.63
1608163342010.11.23 11:50sell0.02gbpusd1.592711.593830.000002010.11.23 12:051.593140.000.000.00-0.63
1608163312010.11.23 11:50sell0.02gbpusd1.592711.594710.000002010.11.23 12:051.593140.000.000.00-0.64
1608202262010.11.23 12:05buy0.02gbpusd1.593141.591140.000002010.11.23 12:401.592570.000.000.00-0.84
1608202212010.11.23 12:05buy0.02gbpusd1.593141.591720.000002010.11.23 12:401.591720.000.000.00-2.10
1608202142010.11.23 12:05buy0.02gbpusd1.593141.591140.000002010.11.23 12:401.591620.000.000.00-2.24
1608295092010.11.23 12:40sell0.02gbpusd1.592521.594520.000002010.11.23 13:001.593620.000.000.00-1.62
1608295072010.11.23 12:40sell0.02gbpusd1.592521.594460.000002010.11.23 13:001.593610.000.000.00-1.61
1608294932010.11.23 12:40sell0.02gbpusd1.592511.594510.000002010.11.23 13:001.593610.000.000.00-1.62
1608260042010.11.23 12:30sell0.02eurusd1.356711.358710.000002010.11.23 13:551.353420.000.000.004.86
1608260272010.11.23 12:30sell0.02eurusd1.356711.358710.000002010.11.23 13:551.353420.000.000.004.86
1608364062010.11.23 13:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593611.591610.000002010.11.23 14:101.592670.000.000.00-1.39
1608595922010.11.23 14:10sell0.02gbpusd1.592761.594760.000002010.11.23 14:101.592900.000.000.00-0.21
1608596252010.11.23 14:10sell0.02gbpusd1.592791.594790.000002010.11.23 14:101.592800.000.000.00-0.01
1608363962010.11.23 13:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593611.592220.000002010.11.23 14:141.592220.000.000.00-2.06
1608362742010.11.23 13:00buy0.02gbpusd1.593461.591460.000002010.11.23 14:141.592270.000.000.00-1.76
1608295032010.11.23 12:40sell0.02audusd0.981670.983670.000002010.11.23 15:450.980990.000.000.001.01
1608983342010.11.23 15:45buy0.02audusd0.981040.979040.000002010.11.23 15:500.979040.000.000.00-2.97
1608984072010.11.23 15:45buy0.02audusd0.980930.978930.000002010.11.23 15:520.978930.000.000.00-2.97
1608984102010.11.23 15:45buy0.02audusd0.980930.978930.000002010.11.23 15:520.978930.000.000.00-2.97
1608596642010.11.23 14:10sell0.02gbpusd1.592671.594670.000002010.11.23 16:351.586470.000.000.009.26
1608596542010.11.23 14:10sell0.02gbpusd1.592671.594670.000002010.11.23 16:351.586470.000.000.009.25
1608295002010.11.23 12:40sell0.02audusd0.981670.981520.000002010.11.23 17:500.972280.000.000.0014.03
1609068812010.11.23 16:00sell0.02audusd0.978350.980350.000002010.11.23 17:500.972280.000.000.009.07
1609532162010.11.23 19:00buy0.02audusd0.974640.973040.000002010.11.23 19:150.973770.000.000.00-1.30
1609532282010.11.23 19:00buy0.02audusd0.974640.972640.000002010.11.23 19:150.973770.000.000.00-1.30
1609531122010.11.23 19:00buy0.02audusd0.974690.972690.000002010.11.23 19:150.973800.000.000.00-1.33
1609554612010.11.23 19:10buy0.02usdjpy82.98982.7890.0002010.11.23 19:5083.0390.000.000.000.90
1609554502010.11.23 19:10buy0.02usdjpy82.98982.7890.0002010.11.23 19:5083.0390.000.000.000.90
1608259382010.11.23 12:30sell0.02eurusd1.356711.358710.000002010.11.23 21:181.337550.000.000.0028.65
1608294982010.11.23 12:40sell0.02audusd0.981670.983670.000002010.11.23 21:180.971680.000.000.0014.94
1608595812010.11.23 14:10sell0.02gbpusd1.592761.594760.000002010.11.23 21:181.578310.000.000.0021.61
1609554422010.11.23 19:10buy0.02usdjpy82.98982.7890.0002010.11.23 21:1883.1400.000.000.002.72
1610428162010.11.24 06:53sell0.02gbpusd1.582561.584560.000002010.11.24 07:011.582140.000.000.000.62
1610428122010.11.24 06:53sell0.02gbpusd1.582561.584560.000002010.11.24 07:011.582210.000.000.000.52
1610428152010.11.24 06:53sell0.02gbpusd1.582561.583130.000002010.11.24 07:011.582210.000.000.000.52
1610438732010.11.24 07:01buy0.02gbpusd1.582211.580210.000002010.11.24 07:101.581910.000.000.00-0.45
1610438702010.11.24 07:01buy0.02gbpusd1.582211.580710.000002010.11.24 07:251.580710.000.000.00-2.24
1610438672010.11.24 07:01buy0.02gbpusd1.582211.580210.000002010.11.24 07:251.580660.000.000.00-2.31
1610446552010.11.24 07:10sell0.02eurusd1.339881.341880.000002010.11.24 07:501.340410.000.000.00-0.79
1610446472010.11.24 07:10sell0.02gbpusd1.581921.583920.000002010.11.24 07:501.582440.000.000.00-0.78
1610513542010.11.24 07:50buy0.02gbpusd1.582431.580170.000002010.11.24 08:001.580950.000.000.00-2.22
1610513592010.11.24 07:50buy0.02gbpusd1.582431.580430.000002010.11.24 08:001.580850.000.000.00-2.37
1610513532010.11.24 07:50buy0.02gbpusd1.582431.580430.000002010.11.24 08:001.580920.000.000.00-2.26
1610513282010.11.24 07:50buy0.02eurusd1.340411.337860.000002010.11.24 08:051.339410.000.000.00-1.49
1610513382010.11.24 07:50buy0.02eurusd1.340411.338410.000002010.11.24 08:051.339410.000.000.00-1.49
1610513152010.11.24 07:50buy0.02eurusd1.340411.338410.000002010.11.24 08:051.339450.000.000.00-1.43
1610531272010.11.24 08:00sell0.02gbpusd1.580921.582920.000002010.11.24 08:251.582530.000.000.00-2.41
1610446462010.11.24 07:10sell0.02gbpusd1.581921.583510.000002010.11.24 08:321.583510.000.000.00-2.37
1610446432010.11.24 07:10sell0.02gbpusd1.581921.583920.000002010.11.24 08:321.583500.000.000.00-2.36
1610541462010.11.24 08:05sell0.02eurusd1.339351.341350.000002010.11.24 08:351.340280.000.000.00-1.39
1610446522010.11.24 07:10sell0.02eurusd1.339881.341310.000002010.11.24 09:001.340500.000.000.00-0.93
1610446492010.11.24 07:10sell0.02eurusd1.339881.341880.000002010.11.24 09:001.340560.000.000.00-1.01
1610576022010.11.24 08:25buy0.02gbpusd1.582621.580620.000002010.11.24 09:101.580620.000.000.00-2.99
1610575982010.11.24 08:25buy0.02gbpusd1.582621.580620.000002010.11.24 09:101.580620.000.000.00-2.99
1610575882010.11.24 08:25buy0.02gbpusd1.582621.580620.000002010.11.24 09:101.580620.000.000.00-2.99
1610597812010.11.24 08:35buy0.02eurusd1.340301.338300.000002010.11.24 09:171.339070.000.000.00-1.84
1610597622010.11.24 08:35buy0.02eurusd1.340301.338300.000002010.11.24 09:241.338300.000.000.00-2.99
1610493042010.11.24 07:40buy0.02audusd0.980370.978370.000002010.11.24 09:250.978830.000.000.00-2.30
1610597722010.11.24 08:35buy0.02eurusd1.340301.338020.000002010.11.24 09:251.338020.000.000.00-3.41
1610492792010.11.24 07:40buy0.02audusd0.980330.978330.000002010.11.24 09:340.978330.000.000.00-2.99
1610493032010.11.24 07:40buy0.02audusd0.980370.977170.000002010.11.24 09:450.977800.000.000.00-3.85
1610685702010.11.24 09:17sell0.02eurusd1.339111.341110.000002010.11.24 09:551.335190.000.000.005.87
1610685722010.11.24 09:17sell0.02eurusd1.339111.341110.000002010.11.24 09:551.335190.000.000.005.87
1610701792010.11.24 09:25sell0.02audusd0.978680.980680.000002010.11.24 10:200.977240.000.000.002.16
1610701892010.11.24 09:25sell0.02audusd0.978680.980680.000002010.11.24 10:200.977070.000.000.002.42
  0.00 0.00 0.00 114.36
Closed P/L: 114.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1610685682010.11.24 09:17sell0.02eurusd1.339111.341110.00000 1.330000.000.000.0013.70
1610685942010.11.24 09:17sell0.02gbpusd1.579251.581250.00000 1.577250.000.000.003.01
1610685962010.11.24 09:17sell0.02gbpusd1.579251.581250.00000 1.577250.000.000.003.01
1610686002010.11.24 09:17sell0.02gbpusd1.579251.581250.00000 1.577250.000.000.003.01
1610701592010.11.24 09:25sell0.02audusd0.978830.980830.00000 0.975450.000.000.005.09
  0.00 0.00 0.00 27.82
 Floating P/L: 27.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 114.36 Floating P/L: 27.82 Margin: 21.08
Balance: 502.47 Equity: 530.29 Free Margin: 509.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 259.53 Gross Loss: 145.17 Total Net Profit: 114.36
Profit Factor: 1.79 Expected Payoff: 0.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 62.25 (12.60%) Relative Drawdown: 12.60% (62.25)
 
Total Trades: 124 Short Positions (won %): 60 (58.33%) Long Positions (won %): 64 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 51 (41.13%) Loss trades (% of total): 73 (58.87%)
Largest profit trade: 28.65 loss trade: -3.85
Average profit trade: 5.09 loss trade: -1.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 20 (81.41) consecutive losses ($): 26 (-54.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 81.41 (20) consecutive loss (count): -54.65 (26)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 7