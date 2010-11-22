|Account: 2348234
|Name: komis64
|Currency: EUR
|2010 November 24, 11:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|160477560
|2010.11.22 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.37380
|1.37580
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 13:20
|1.36870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.45
|160435549
|2010.11.22 08:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.37375
|1.37562
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 13:20
|1.36866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.44
|160477525
|2010.11.22 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.99371
|0.99571
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 13:40
|0.98916
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.65
|160477531
|2010.11.22 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.99371
|0.99571
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 13:40
|0.98915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.67
|160479839
|2010.11.22 11:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.452
|83.252
|0.000
|2010.11.22 15:20
|83.490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|160458744
|2010.11.22 10:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.449
|83.345
|0.000
|2010.11.22 15:40
|83.413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|160458762
|2010.11.22 10:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.449
|83.249
|0.000
|2010.11.22 15:40
|83.415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|160477535
|2010.11.22 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.99371
|0.99571
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 16:20
|0.98972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.84
|160564278
|2010.11.22 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98976
|0.98776
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 16:29
|0.98776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|160564256
|2010.11.22 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98976
|0.98776
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 16:29
|0.98776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|160564179
|2010.11.22 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98959
|0.98759
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 16:30
|0.98759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|160554303
|2010.11.22 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.489
|83.689
|0.000
|2010.11.22 16:50
|83.476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|160580651
|2010.11.22 16:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.473
|83.396
|0.000
|2010.11.22 17:55
|83.465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|160580644
|2010.11.22 16:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.473
|83.273
|0.000
|2010.11.22 17:55
|83.465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|160580654
|2010.11.22 16:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.473
|83.273
|0.000
|2010.11.22 17:55
|83.464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|160480984
|2010.11.22 11:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.60532
|1.60732
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 20:05
|1.59406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.57
|160572096
|2010.11.22 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.36339
|1.36539
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 20:20
|1.36076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|160626368
|2010.11.22 20:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59339
|1.59139
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 20:30
|1.59441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|160626393
|2010.11.22 20:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59329
|1.59129
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 20:30
|1.59434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|160611694
|2010.11.22 18:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.417
|83.617
|0.000
|2010.11.22 20:35
|83.302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.03
|160554309
|2010.11.22 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.489
|83.551
|0.000
|2010.11.22 20:35
|83.302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|160572198
|2010.11.22 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.36329
|1.36210
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 20:45
|1.36210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|160435590
|2010.11.22 08:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.37373
|1.37573
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 20:45
|1.36233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.74
|160554312
|2010.11.22 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|83.489
|83.689
|0.000
|2010.11.22 22:28
|83.277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.74
|160626454
|2010.11.22 20:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59329
|1.59129
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 22:28
|1.59582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|160632872
|2010.11.22 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.36076
|1.35876
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 22:28
|1.36215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|160632903
|2010.11.22 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.36076
|1.35876
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 22:28
|1.36215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|160632926
|2010.11.22 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.36076
|1.35876
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 22:28
|1.36215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|160632964
|2010.11.22 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98592
|0.98392
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 22:28
|0.98848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.76
|160632972
|2010.11.22 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98592
|0.98392
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 22:28
|0.98848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.76
|160632978
|2010.11.22 20:20
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98592
|0.98392
|0.00000
|2010.11.22 22:29
|0.98849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|160730100
|2010.11.23 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35700
|1.35900
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 07:55
|1.35579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|160730079
|2010.11.23 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35700
|1.35900
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 07:55
|1.35580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.77
|160729961
|2010.11.23 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59358
|1.59558
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 07:55
|1.59165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|160730013
|2010.11.23 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59358
|1.59558
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 07:55
|1.59165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|160759158
|2010.11.23 08:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35521
|1.35721
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 08:55
|1.35672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.23
|160729906
|2010.11.23 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59349
|1.59549
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 08:55
|1.59256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.37
|160759135
|2010.11.23 08:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35521
|1.35764
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 08:59
|1.35764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.58
|160730059
|2010.11.23 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35700
|1.35900
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 09:00
|1.35762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|160767243
|2010.11.23 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59369
|1.59169
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 09:00
|1.59343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|160781438
|2010.11.23 09:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35803
|1.35603
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 09:44
|1.35603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160781402
|2010.11.23 09:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35800
|1.35600
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 09:44
|1.35600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160781443
|2010.11.23 09:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35803
|1.35603
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 09:44
|1.35603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160785646
|2010.11.23 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35616
|1.35816
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 10:01
|1.35816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160785663
|2010.11.23 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35616
|1.35816
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 10:01
|1.35816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160785655
|2010.11.23 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35616
|1.35816
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 10:01
|1.35816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160767192
|2010.11.23 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59369
|1.59169
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 10:04
|1.59169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|160767461
|2010.11.23 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59368
|1.59168
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 10:04
|1.59168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160767472
|2010.11.23 09:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59368
|1.59168
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 10:04
|1.59168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160790577
|2010.11.23 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59177
|1.59377
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:00
|1.59313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|160789594
|2010.11.23 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35787
|1.35587
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:01
|1.35587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160789553
|2010.11.23 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35786
|1.35586
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:01
|1.35586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160789603
|2010.11.23 10:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35787
|1.35587
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:01
|1.35587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|160790568
|2010.11.23 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59177
|1.59371
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:18
|1.59371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.85
|160790549
|2010.11.23 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59177
|1.59377
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:20
|1.59346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.49
|160809221
|2010.11.23 11:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35835
|1.35635
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:38
|1.35881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|160809226
|2010.11.23 11:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35835
|1.35635
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:38
|1.35879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|160809239
|2010.11.23 11:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35845
|1.35645
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 11:38
|1.35874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|160816342
|2010.11.23 11:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59271
|1.59471
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 12:05
|1.59314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|160816334
|2010.11.23 11:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59271
|1.59383
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 12:05
|1.59314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|160816331
|2010.11.23 11:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59271
|1.59471
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 12:05
|1.59314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|160820226
|2010.11.23 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59314
|1.59114
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 12:40
|1.59257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|160820221
|2010.11.23 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59314
|1.59172
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 12:40
|1.59172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|160820214
|2010.11.23 12:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59314
|1.59114
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 12:40
|1.59162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|160829509
|2010.11.23 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59252
|1.59452
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 13:00
|1.59362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|160829507
|2010.11.23 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59252
|1.59446
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 13:00
|1.59361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|160829493
|2010.11.23 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59251
|1.59451
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 13:00
|1.59361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|160826004
|2010.11.23 12:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35671
|1.35871
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 13:55
|1.35342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.86
|160826027
|2010.11.23 12:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35671
|1.35871
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 13:55
|1.35342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.86
|160836406
|2010.11.23 13:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59361
|1.59161
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 14:10
|1.59267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|160859592
|2010.11.23 14:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59276
|1.59476
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 14:10
|1.59290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|160859625
|2010.11.23 14:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59279
|1.59479
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 14:10
|1.59280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|160836396
|2010.11.23 13:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59361
|1.59222
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 14:14
|1.59222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|160836274
|2010.11.23 13:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59346
|1.59146
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 14:14
|1.59227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|160829503
|2010.11.23 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98167
|0.98367
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 15:45
|0.98099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|160898334
|2010.11.23 15:45
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98104
|0.97904
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 15:50
|0.97904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.97
|160898407
|2010.11.23 15:45
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98093
|0.97893
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 15:52
|0.97893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.97
|160898410
|2010.11.23 15:45
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98093
|0.97893
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 15:52
|0.97893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.97
|160859664
|2010.11.23 14:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59267
|1.59467
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 16:35
|1.58647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.26
|160859654
|2010.11.23 14:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59267
|1.59467
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 16:35
|1.58647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.25
|160829500
|2010.11.23 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98167
|0.98152
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 17:50
|0.97228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.03
|160906881
|2010.11.23 16:00
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97835
|0.98035
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 17:50
|0.97228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.07
|160953216
|2010.11.23 19:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97464
|0.97304
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 19:15
|0.97377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|160953228
|2010.11.23 19:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97464
|0.97264
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 19:15
|0.97377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|160953112
|2010.11.23 19:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97469
|0.97269
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 19:15
|0.97380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|160955461
|2010.11.23 19:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|82.989
|82.789
|0.000
|2010.11.23 19:50
|83.039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|160955450
|2010.11.23 19:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|82.989
|82.789
|0.000
|2010.11.23 19:50
|83.039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|160825938
|2010.11.23 12:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.35671
|1.35871
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 21:18
|1.33755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.65
|160829498
|2010.11.23 12:40
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98167
|0.98367
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 21:18
|0.97168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.94
|160859581
|2010.11.23 14:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.59276
|1.59476
|0.00000
|2010.11.23 21:18
|1.57831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.61
|160955442
|2010.11.23 19:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|82.989
|82.789
|0.000
|2010.11.23 21:18
|83.140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.72
|161042816
|2010.11.24 06:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58256
|1.58456
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:01
|1.58214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|161042812
|2010.11.24 06:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58256
|1.58456
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:01
|1.58221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|161042815
|2010.11.24 06:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58256
|1.58313
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:01
|1.58221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|161043873
|2010.11.24 07:01
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58221
|1.58021
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:10
|1.58191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|161043870
|2010.11.24 07:01
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58221
|1.58071
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:25
|1.58071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|161043867
|2010.11.24 07:01
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58221
|1.58021
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:25
|1.58066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|161044655
|2010.11.24 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.33988
|1.34188
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:50
|1.34041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|161044647
|2010.11.24 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58192
|1.58392
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 07:50
|1.58244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|161051354
|2010.11.24 07:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58243
|1.58017
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:00
|1.58095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|161051359
|2010.11.24 07:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58243
|1.58043
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:00
|1.58085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|161051353
|2010.11.24 07:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58243
|1.58043
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:00
|1.58092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|161051328
|2010.11.24 07:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34041
|1.33786
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:05
|1.33941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|161051338
|2010.11.24 07:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34041
|1.33841
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:05
|1.33941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|161051315
|2010.11.24 07:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34041
|1.33841
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:05
|1.33945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|161053127
|2010.11.24 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58092
|1.58292
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:25
|1.58253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|161044646
|2010.11.24 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58192
|1.58351
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:32
|1.58351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|161044643
|2010.11.24 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58192
|1.58392
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:32
|1.58350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.36
|161054146
|2010.11.24 08:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.33935
|1.34135
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 08:35
|1.34028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|161044652
|2010.11.24 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.33988
|1.34131
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:00
|1.34050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|161044649
|2010.11.24 07:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.33988
|1.34188
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:00
|1.34056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|161057602
|2010.11.24 08:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58262
|1.58062
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:10
|1.58062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|161057598
|2010.11.24 08:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58262
|1.58062
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:10
|1.58062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|161057588
|2010.11.24 08:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.58262
|1.58062
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:10
|1.58062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|161059781
|2010.11.24 08:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34030
|1.33830
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:17
|1.33907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|161059762
|2010.11.24 08:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34030
|1.33830
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:24
|1.33830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|161049304
|2010.11.24 07:40
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98037
|0.97837
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:25
|0.97883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|161059772
|2010.11.24 08:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34030
|1.33802
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:25
|1.33802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.41
|161049279
|2010.11.24 07:40
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98033
|0.97833
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:34
|0.97833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|161049303
|2010.11.24 07:40
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.98037
|0.97717
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:45
|0.97780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.85
|161068570
|2010.11.24 09:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.33911
|1.34111
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:55
|1.33519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.87
|161068572
|2010.11.24 09:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.33911
|1.34111
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 09:55
|1.33519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.87
|161070179
|2010.11.24 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97868
|0.98068
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 10:20
|0.97724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|161070189
|2010.11.24 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97868
|0.98068
|0.00000
|2010.11.24 10:20
|0.97707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.36
|Closed P/L:
|114.36
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|161068568
|2010.11.24 09:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.33911
|1.34111
|0.00000
|1.33000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.70
|161068594
|2010.11.24 09:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.57925
|1.58125
|0.00000
|1.57725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|161068596
|2010.11.24 09:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.57925
|1.58125
|0.00000
|1.57725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|161068600
|2010.11.24 09:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.57925
|1.58125
|0.00000
|1.57725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|161070159
|2010.11.24 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.97883
|0.98083
|0.00000
|0.97545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.82
|Floating P/L:
|27.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|114.36
|Floating P/L:
|27.82
|Margin:
|21.08
|Balance:
|502.47
|Equity:
|530.29
|Free Margin:
|509.21
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|259.53
|Gross Loss:
|145.17
|Total Net Profit:
|114.36
|Profit Factor:
|1.79
|Expected Payoff:
|0.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|62.25 (12.60%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|12.60% (62.25)
|Total Trades:
|124
|Short Positions (won %):
|60 (58.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|64 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|51 (41.13%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|73 (58.87%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|28.65
|loss trade:
|-3.85
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.09
|loss trade:
|-1.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|20 (81.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|26 (-54.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|81.41 (20)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-54.65 (26)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|7