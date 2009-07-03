FXCM Liquidity Connection

Account: 8000XXXXX Name: Nyasani Currency: USD 2009 July 3, 12:05
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
3104084 2009.07.03 07:45 sell 0.50 gbpusd 1.64155 1.71165 1.63965 2009.07.03 08:13 1.63965 0.00 0.00 0.00 95.00
2982959 2009.07.01 11:45 buy 0.50 usdcad 1.15713 1.08713 1.16713 2009.07.03 06:16 1.15940 0.00 0.00 0.00 97.90
3089948 2009.07.02 23:15 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.63511 1.56511 1.63711 2009.07.03 01:41 1.63711 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
2930849 2009.06.30 15:00 sell 0.50 usdjpy 96.230 103.280 95.280 2009.07.02 14:02 96.231 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.52
3050323 2009.07.02 10:30 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.63706 1.56716 1.63916 2009.07.02 11:10 1.63726 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
3047379 2009.07.02 09:18 sell 1.00 eurgbp 0.86255 0.00000 0.86000 2009.07.02 09:31 0.86245 0.00 0.00 0.00 16.34
2997024 2009.07.01 15:15 sell 0.50 gbpusd 1.65115 1.72115 1.64915 2009.07.01 15:57 1.64915 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
2937869 2009.06.30 16:00 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.64702 1.57707 1.65707 2009.07.01 13:31 1.64867 0.00 0.00 0.00 82.50
2937843 2009.06.30 16:00 sell 0.50 usdcad 1.16128 1.23139 1.15139 2009.07.01 09:19 1.15926 0.00 0.00 0.00 87.12
2904248 2009.06.30 08:00 buy 0.50 usdcad 1.15338 1.08323 1.16323 2009.06.30 15:39 1.16323 0.00 0.00 0.00 423.39
2898759 2009.06.30 06:00 buy 0.50 usdjpy 95.741 88.741 96.741 2009.06.30 10:52 95.779 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.84
2896566 2009.06.30 04:45 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.84853 0.77853 0.85853 2009.06.30 10:52 0.84989 0.00 0.00 0.00 112.93
2905985 2009.06.30 08:30 sell 0.50 gbpusd 1.67042 1.74038 1.66038 2009.06.30 09:04 1.66906 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.00
2895868 2009.06.30 04:15 sell 0.50 gbpusd 1.66380 1.73380 1.65380 2009.06.30 06:22 1.66261 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.50
2889113 2009.06.30 00:45 sell 0.10 usdjpy 96.153 0.000 95.153 2009.06.30 01:48 96.081 0.00 0.00 0.00 7.49
2804428 2009.06.26 14:25 buy 1.00 usdjpy 95.277 0.000 95.472 2009.06.26 14:27 95.292 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.74
2723853 2009.06.25 02:30 sell 0.30 usdjpy 95.976 0.000 95.676 2009.06.25 21:16 95.888 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.53
2736748 2009.06.25 09:15 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.63646 0.00000 1.63946 2009.06.25 21:15 1.63705 0.00 0.00 0.00 17.70
2711565 2009.06.24 20:30 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.64096 0.00000 0.00000 2009.06.24 21:17 1.64240 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.20
2639279 2009.06.23 18:30 sell 0.30 gbpusd 1.64455 0.00000 1.64200 2009.06.24 17:40 1.64200 0.00 0.00 0.00 76.50
2679949 2009.06.24 13:00 buy 0.30 eurgbp 0.84932 0.00000 0.85100 2009.06.24 14:42 0.85100 0.00 0.00 0.00 83.21
2656156 2009.06.24 06:30 sell 0.30 usdjpy 95.607 0.000 0.000 2009.06.24 12:38 95.377 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.34
2597477 2009.06.23 03:15 sell 0.50 eurgbp 0.84938 0.00000 0.84869 2009.06.24 12:29 0.84869 0.00 0.00 0.00 57.06
2594153 2009.06.23 01:15 buy 0.50 usdjpy 95.557 0.000 95.660 2009.06.23 13:31 95.660 0.00 0.00 0.00 53.84
2599429 2009.06.23 04:15 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.62961 0.00000 1.63090 2009.06.23 04:32 1.63090 0.00 0.00 0.00 64.50
2533117 2009.06.22 08:15 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.38707 0.00000 1.38748 2009.06.22 08:55 1.38748 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.50
2530070 2009.06.22 07:15 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.84346 0.00000 0.84423 2009.06.22 08:11 0.84423 0.00 0.00 0.00 63.21
2519815 2009.06.22 00:01 buy 0.50 eurchf 1.50662 0.00000 1.50707 2009.06.22 07:23 1.50707 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.70
2524443 2009.06.22 03:00 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.39042 0.00000 0.00000 2009.06.22 06:16 1.39052 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.00
2517309 2009.06.21 11:38 balance Deposit 10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 900.52
Closed P/L: 1 900.52
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
2680871 2009.06.24 13:15 sell 0.30 eurchf 1.51829 0.00000 1.51550   1.52287 0.00 0.00 0.00 -126.27
2917349 2009.06.30 11:45 sell 0.50 eurgbp 0.85041 0.92041 0.84041   0.85800 0.00 0.00 0.00 -619.14
2609779 2009.06.23 09:00 sell 0.50 eurusd 1.38923 0.00000 1.38723   1.39955 0.00 0.00 0.00 -516.00
3073523 2009.07.02 16:15 buy 0.50 usdjpy 96.051 89.047 96.247   95.951 0.00 0.00 0.00 -52.11
3105939 2009.07.03 08:15 buy 0.50 usdcad 1.15994 1.08994 1.16194   1.15801 0.00 0.00 0.00 -83.33
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 396.85
  Floating P/L: -1 396.85
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 900.52 Floating P/L: -1 396.85 Margin: 1 150.00
Balance: 11 900.52 Equity: 10 503.67 Free Margin: 9 353.67
 
Details:
 
Gross Profit: 1 901.04 Gross Loss: 0.52 Total Net Profit: 1 900.52
Profit Factor: 3655.85 Expected Payoff: 65.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.52 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.52)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 28 (96.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (3.45%)
Largest profit trade: 423.39 loss trade: -0.52
Average profit trade: 67.89 loss trade: -0.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (1 608.14) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 608.14 (25) consecutive loss (count): -0.52 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 1