Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 10007XXXXX
|Name: Nyasani
|Currency: USD
|2009 July 8, 14:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30237565
|2009.07.08 14:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8667
|0.0000
|0.8645
|2009.07.08 14:21
|0.8658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.23
|30227133
|2009.07.08 09:45
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0912
|1.7912
|1.0762
|2009.07.08 12:15
|1.0907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|30193363
|2009.07.07 15:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8637
|1.5637
|0.8487
|2009.07.08 12:15
|0.8633
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|3.22
|30205362
|2009.07.07 20:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5156
|0.8156
|1.5306
|2009.07.08 12:15
|1.5165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|30193305
|2009.07.07 15:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0823
|0.3823
|1.0973
|2009.07.08 08:30
|1.0894
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|32.59
|30193320
|2009.07.07 15:00
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.4025
|2.1025
|1.3875
|2009.07.08 08:30
|1.3911
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|57.00
|30193379
|2009.07.07 15:00
|sell
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8015
|1.5015
|0.7865
|2009.07.08 02:39
|0.7865
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|75.00
|30066165
|2009.07.02 17:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.4029
|0.7029
|1.4179
|2009.07.07 14:38
|1.4038
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|4.50
|30049665
|2009.07.02 13:45
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0828
|1.7828
|1.0678
|2009.07.07 14:38
|1.0809
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|8.79
|30128272
|2009.07.06 04:45
|buy
|0.05
|eurjpy
|133.65
|63.65
|135.15
|2009.07.07 14:38
|133.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|8.39
|30182093
|2009.07.07 10:53
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6197
|0.0000
|1.6245
|2009.07.07 14:02
|1.6225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|30182084
|2009.07.07 10:52
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2009.07.07 11:12
|1.6176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|30119688
|2009.07.03 19:15
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1610
|1.8610
|1.1460
|2009.07.07 01:14
|1.1605
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|2.15
|30139936
|2009.07.06 09:30
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8593
|1.5593
|0.8443
|2009.07.07 01:13
|0.8588
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|4.06
|30143848
|2009.07.06 10:30
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7909
|0.0909
|0.8059
|2009.07.07 01:13
|0.7955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|23.00
|30120518
|2009.07.03 20:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5193
|0.8193
|1.5343
|2009.07.06 14:23
|1.5205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.49
|30124937
|2009.07.06 02:00
|buy
|0.05
|audusd
|0.7942
|0.0942
|0.8092
|2009.07.06 08:17
|0.7952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30113301
|2009.07.03 14:45
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8570
|1.5570
|0.8420
|2009.07.03 15:23
|0.8565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|30074894
|2009.07.02 19:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5199
|0.8199
|1.5349
|2009.07.03 13:48
|1.5225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.95
|30073589
|2009.07.02 19:00
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1600
|1.8600
|1.1450
|2009.07.03 09:37
|1.1580
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|8.64
|30086051
|2009.07.03 01:15
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6350
|0.9350
|1.6500
|2009.07.03 08:16
|1.6376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|30061702
|2009.07.02 16:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.4044
|0.7044
|1.4194
|2009.07.02 16:10
|1.4054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30043165
|2009.07.02 11:30
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5237
|0.0000
|1.5215
|2009.07.02 15:57
|1.5225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.53
|30049556
|2009.07.02 13:41
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1525
|0.0000
|1.1509
|2009.07.02 15:32
|1.1509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|30035656
|2009.07.02 09:31
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8587
|1.5587
|0.8437
|2009.07.02 14:21
|0.8581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.92
|30048009
|2009.07.02 13:12
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5245
|0.0000
|1.5227
|2009.07.02 14:01
|1.5240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.31
|30043817
|2009.07.02 11:45
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6356
|0.9356
|1.6506
|2009.07.02 13:12
|1.6373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|30043110
|2009.07.02 11:28
|sell
|0.05
|eurgbp
|0.8623
|0.0000
|0.8605
|2009.07.02 12:55
|0.8605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.74
|30043079
|2009.07.02 11:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6334
|0.0000
|1.6351
|2009.07.02 11:34
|1.6351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|29998968
|2009.07.01 15:45
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.4103
|2.1103
|1.3953
|2009.07.02 11:25
|1.4095
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.89
|4.00
|30017451
|2009.07.01 21:15
|buy
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5209
|0.8209
|1.5359
|2009.07.02 11:25
|1.5230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.72
|30005805
|2009.07.01 17:15
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.0781
|0.3781
|1.0931
|2009.07.02 11:25
|1.0804
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|10.64
|29998655
|2009.07.01 15:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0801
|0.0000
|1.0815
|2009.07.02 10:53
|1.0815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|12.94
|29998537
|2009.07.01 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4111
|0.0000
|1.4095
|2009.07.02 09:57
|1.4095
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.77
|16.00
|30005794
|2009.07.01 17:15
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6509
|2.3509
|1.6359
|2009.07.01 23:04
|1.6473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|30008517
|2009.07.01 18:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1482
|0.4482
|1.1632
|2009.07.01 23:04
|1.1493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.79
|30002620
|2009.07.01 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|96.48
|0.00
|96.67
|2009.07.01 17:27
|96.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.65
|29998632
|2009.07.01 15:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6489
|0.0000
|1.6474
|2009.07.01 15:39
|1.6476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|29990482
|2009.07.01 13:56
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.39
|475.71
|Closed P/L:
|470.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|30205342
|2009.07.07 20:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurjpy
|132.28
|62.28
|133.78
|
|131.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-51.42
|30124196
|2009.07.06 01:30
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.6301
|0.9301
|1.6451
|
|1.6081
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-110.00
|30061805
|2009.07.02 16:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|96.33
|0.00
|96.50
|
|94.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-106.55
|30132464
|2009.07.06 06:00
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|95.50
|25.50
|97.00
|
|94.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-62.55
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-330.52
|
|Floating P/L:
|-331.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|470.32
|Floating P/L:
|-331.28
|Margin:
|50.25
|Balance:
|970.32
|Equity:
|639.04
|Free Margin:
|588.79
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|470.32
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|470.32
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|12.38
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|74.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.38
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|38 (470.32)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|470.32 (38)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|38
|consecutive losses:
|0