Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 10007XXXXX Name: Nyasani Currency: USD 2009 July 8, 14:21
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
30237565 2009.07.08 14:00 sell 0.05 eurgbp 0.8667 0.0000 0.8645 2009.07.08 14:21 0.8658 0.00 0.00 0.00 7.23
30227133 2009.07.08 09:45 sell 0.05 usdchf 1.0912 1.7912 1.0762 2009.07.08 12:15 1.0907 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.29
30193363 2009.07.07 15:00 sell 0.05 eurgbp 0.8637 1.5637 0.8487 2009.07.08 12:15 0.8633 0.00 0.00 -0.25 3.22
30205362 2009.07.07 20:00 buy 0.05 eurchf 1.5156 0.8156 1.5306 2009.07.08 12:15 1.5165 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.13
30193305 2009.07.07 15:00 buy 0.05 usdchf 1.0823 0.3823 1.0973 2009.07.08 08:30 1.0894 0.00 0.00 -0.11 32.59
30193320 2009.07.07 15:00 sell 0.05 eurusd 1.4025 2.1025 1.3875 2009.07.08 08:30 1.3911 0.00 0.00 -0.30 57.00
30193379 2009.07.07 15:00 sell 0.05 audusd 0.8015 1.5015 0.7865 2009.07.08 02:39 0.7865 0.00 0.00 -0.40 75.00
30066165 2009.07.02 17:00 buy 0.05 eurusd 1.4029 0.7029 1.4179 2009.07.07 14:38 1.4038 0.00 0.00 -0.03 4.50
30049665 2009.07.02 13:45 sell 0.05 usdchf 1.0828 1.7828 1.0678 2009.07.07 14:38 1.0809 0.00 0.00 -0.33 8.79
30128272 2009.07.06 04:45 buy 0.05 eurjpy 133.65 63.65 135.15 2009.07.07 14:38 133.81 0.00 0.00 0.02 8.39
30182093 2009.07.07 10:53 buy 0.05 gbpusd 1.6197 0.0000 1.6245 2009.07.07 14:02 1.6225 0.00 0.00 0.00 14.00
30182084 2009.07.07 10:52 sell 0.05 gbpusd 1.6191 0.0000 0.0000 2009.07.07 11:12 1.6176 0.00 0.00 0.00 7.50
30119688 2009.07.03 19:15 sell 0.05 usdcad 1.1610 1.8610 1.1460 2009.07.07 01:14 1.1605 0.00 0.00 -0.22 2.15
30139936 2009.07.06 09:30 sell 0.05 eurgbp 0.8593 1.5593 0.8443 2009.07.07 01:13 0.8588 0.00 0.00 -0.25 4.06
30143848 2009.07.06 10:30 buy 0.05 audusd 0.7909 0.0909 0.8059 2009.07.07 01:13 0.7955 0.00 0.00 0.21 23.00
30120518 2009.07.03 20:00 buy 0.05 eurchf 1.5193 0.8193 1.5343 2009.07.06 14:23 1.5205 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.49
30124937 2009.07.06 02:00 buy 0.05 audusd 0.7942 0.0942 0.8092 2009.07.06 08:17 0.7952 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.00
30113301 2009.07.03 14:45 sell 0.05 eurgbp 0.8570 1.5570 0.8420 2009.07.03 15:23 0.8565 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.09
30074894 2009.07.02 19:30 buy 0.05 eurchf 1.5199 0.8199 1.5349 2009.07.03 13:48 1.5225 0.00 0.00 0.00 11.95
30073589 2009.07.02 19:00 sell 0.05 usdcad 1.1600 1.8600 1.1450 2009.07.03 09:37 1.1580 0.00 0.00 -0.11 8.64
30086051 2009.07.03 01:15 buy 0.05 gbpusd 1.6350 0.9350 1.6500 2009.07.03 08:16 1.6376 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00
30061702 2009.07.02 16:00 buy 0.05 eurusd 1.4044 0.7044 1.4194 2009.07.02 16:10 1.4054 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.00
30043165 2009.07.02 11:30 sell 0.05 eurchf 1.5237 0.0000 1.5215 2009.07.02 15:57 1.5225 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.53
30049556 2009.07.02 13:41 sell 0.05 usdcad 1.1525 0.0000 1.1509 2009.07.02 15:32 1.1509 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.95
30035656 2009.07.02 09:31 sell 0.05 eurgbp 0.8587 1.5587 0.8437 2009.07.02 14:21 0.8581 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.92
30048009 2009.07.02 13:12 sell 0.05 eurchf 1.5245 0.0000 1.5227 2009.07.02 14:01 1.5240 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.31
30043817 2009.07.02 11:45 buy 0.05 gbpusd 1.6356 0.9356 1.6506 2009.07.02 13:12 1.6373 0.00 0.00 0.00 8.50
30043110 2009.07.02 11:28 sell 0.05 eurgbp 0.8623 0.0000 0.8605 2009.07.02 12:55 0.8605 0.00 0.00 0.00 14.74
30043079 2009.07.02 11:27 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.6334 0.0000 1.6351 2009.07.02 11:34 1.6351 0.00 0.00 0.00 17.00
29998968 2009.07.01 15:45 sell 0.05 eurusd 1.4103 2.1103 1.3953 2009.07.02 11:25 1.4095 0.00 0.00 -0.89 4.00
30017451 2009.07.01 21:15 buy 0.05 eurchf 1.5209 0.8209 1.5359 2009.07.02 11:25 1.5230 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.72
30005805 2009.07.01 17:15 buy 0.05 usdchf 1.0781 0.3781 1.0931 2009.07.02 11:25 1.0804 0.00 0.00 -0.32 10.64
29998655 2009.07.01 15:37 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.0801 0.0000 1.0815 2009.07.02 10:53 1.0815 0.00 0.00 -0.64 12.94
29998537 2009.07.01 15:35 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.4111 0.0000 1.4095 2009.07.02 09:57 1.4095 0.00 0.00 -1.77 16.00
30005794 2009.07.01 17:15 sell 0.05 gbpusd 1.6509 2.3509 1.6359 2009.07.01 23:04 1.6473 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
30008517 2009.07.01 18:00 buy 0.05 usdcad 1.1482 0.4482 1.1632 2009.07.01 23:04 1.1493 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.79
30002620 2009.07.01 16:23 buy 0.10 usdjpy 96.48 0.00 96.67 2009.07.01 17:27 96.67 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.65
29998632 2009.07.01 15:36 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.6489 0.0000 1.6474 2009.07.01 15:39 1.6476 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.00
29990482 2009.07.01 13:56 balance Deposit 500.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.39 475.71
Closed P/L: 470.32
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
30205342 2009.07.07 20:00 buy 0.05 eurjpy 132.28 62.28 133.78   131.31 0.00 0.00 0.02 -51.42
30124196 2009.07.06 01:30 buy 0.05 gbpusd 1.6301 0.9301 1.6451   1.6081 0.00 0.00 -0.24 -110.00
30061805 2009.07.02 16:00 buy 0.05 usdjpy 96.33 0.00 96.50   94.32 0.00 0.00 -0.36 -106.55
30132464 2009.07.06 06:00 buy 0.05 usdjpy 95.50 25.50 97.00   94.32 0.00 0.00 -0.18 -62.55
  0.00 0.00 -0.76 -330.52
  Floating P/L: -331.28
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 470.32 Floating P/L: -331.28 Margin: 50.25
Balance: 970.32 Equity: 639.04 Free Margin: 588.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 470.32 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 470.32
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 12.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 74.60 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 12.38 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 38 (470.32) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 470.32 (38) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 38 consecutive losses: 0