Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 28, 16:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13075012
|2010.01.25 08:52
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6131
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 11:00
|1.6160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|580.00
|13075019
|2010.01.25 08:52
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|127.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.25 12:14
|127.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.74
|13075016
|2010.01.25 08:52
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4160
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 12:32
|1.4163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|13080141
|2010.01.25 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|127.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.25 14:47
|127.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|621.12
|13080138
|2010.01.25 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6155
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 14:47
|1.6145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|13080133
|2010.01.25 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4176
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 14:47
|1.4163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|13083006
|2010.01.25 15:49
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6147
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 16:04
|1.6165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|13082985
|2010.01.25 15:47
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|127.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.25 16:04
|127.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.72
|13082976
|2010.01.25 15:47
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4138
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 16:04
|1.4149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|13098668
|2010.01.26 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 11:21
|126.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 227.00
|13098691
|2010.01.26 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6233
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 11:21
|1.6212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|13098687
|2010.01.26 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 11:25
|1.4089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|13102456
|2010.01.26 11:29
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 12:08
|126.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.02
|13102349
|2010.01.26 11:26
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 12:29
|1.4102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|13104086
|2010.01.26 12:10
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.22
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 15:11
|126.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|445.84
|13103485
|2010.01.26 11:49
|buy
|7.00
|gbpusd
|1.6133
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 16:40
|1.6135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|13111045
|2010.01.26 17:44
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|125.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 18:26
|125.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 229.73
|13107512
|2010.01.26 15:27
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 18:26
|125.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-603.76
|13105413
|2010.01.26 13:36
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4089
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 18:30
|1.4089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13109941
|2010.01.26 17:07
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6156
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 18:31
|1.6170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|13113624
|2010.01.26 19:21
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6146
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 00:53
|1.6146
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|0.00
|13116803
|2010.01.27 01:03
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 02:39
|1.6151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|13102411
|2010.01.26 11:28
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6206
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 02:40
|1.6152
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|-1 080.00
|13121795
|2010.01.27 08:48
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|125.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.27 11:22
|125.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.92
|13121794
|2010.01.27 08:48
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4062
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 11:22
|1.4045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|13121793
|2010.01.27 08:48
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6129
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 11:23
|1.6139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|13129852
|2010.01.27 13:23
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6217
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 15:02
|1.6219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|13129856
|2010.01.27 13:23
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.27 15:02
|126.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.37
|13129854
|2010.01.27 13:23
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4076
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 15:02
|1.4077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|13131907
|2010.01.27 15:03
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.27 16:09
|125.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 252.93
|13131906
|2010.01.27 15:03
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 16:09
|1.4036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|820.00
|13131904
|2010.01.27 15:03
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6219
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 16:10
|1.6202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|13160864
|2010.01.28 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 10:49
|1.6267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 380.00
|13160867
|2010.01.28 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.28 10:49
|126.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|995.25
|13160866
|2010.01.28 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4015
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 10:49
|1.4033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|13169220
|2010.01.28 13:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.28 14:53
|126.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.36
|13169213
|2010.01.28 13:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 14:53
|1.4016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|13169226
|2010.01.28 13:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6240
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 14:53
|1.6245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|11 909.50
|Closed P/L:
|11 893.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11 893.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|139 521.52
|Equity:
|139 521.52
|Free Margin:
|139 521.52
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|14 129.63
|Gross Loss:
|2 235.73
|Total Net Profit:
|11 893.90
|Profit Factor:
|6.32
|Expected Payoff:
|313.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 181.88 (0.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.88% (1 181.88)
|
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|29 (82.76%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (84.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (15.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 380.00
|loss trade:
|-1 087.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|441.55
|loss trade:
|-372.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (4 302.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 087.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 188.54 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 087.80 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1