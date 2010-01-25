Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 28, 16:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
130750122010.01.25 08:52buy2.00gbpusd1.61310.00000.00002010.01.25 11:001.61600.000.000.00580.00
130750192010.01.25 08:52buy2.00eurjpy127.790.000.002010.01.25 12:14127.840.000.000.00110.74
130750162010.01.25 08:52buy2.00eurusd1.41600.00000.00002010.01.25 12:321.41630.000.000.0060.00
130801412010.01.25 13:41sell2.00eurjpy127.980.000.002010.01.25 14:47127.700.000.000.00621.12
130801382010.01.25 13:41sell2.00gbpusd1.61550.00000.00002010.01.25 14:471.61450.000.000.00200.00
130801332010.01.25 13:41sell2.00eurusd1.41760.00000.00002010.01.25 14:471.41630.000.000.00260.00
130830062010.01.25 15:49buy2.00gbpusd1.61470.00000.00002010.01.25 16:041.61650.000.000.00360.00
130829852010.01.25 15:47buy2.00eurjpy127.650.000.002010.01.25 16:04127.760.000.000.00243.72
130829762010.01.25 15:47buy2.00eurusd1.41380.00000.00002010.01.25 16:041.41490.000.000.00220.00
130986682010.01.26 08:59sell2.00eurjpy126.900.000.002010.01.26 11:21126.350.000.000.001 227.00
130986912010.01.26 08:59sell2.00gbpusd1.62330.00000.00002010.01.26 11:211.62120.000.000.00420.00
130986872010.01.26 08:59sell2.00eurusd1.40870.00000.00002010.01.26 11:251.40890.000.000.00-40.00
131024562010.01.26 11:29buy2.00eurjpy126.140.000.002010.01.26 12:08126.300.000.000.00357.02
131023492010.01.26 11:26buy2.00eurusd1.40920.00000.00002010.01.26 12:291.41020.000.000.00200.00
131040862010.01.26 12:10buy2.00eurjpy126.220.000.002010.01.26 15:11126.420.000.000.00445.84
131034852010.01.26 11:49buy7.00gbpusd1.61330.00000.00002010.01.26 16:401.61350.000.000.00140.00
131110452010.01.26 17:44buy5.00eurjpy125.770.000.002010.01.26 18:26125.990.000.000.001 229.73
131075122010.01.26 15:27buy2.00eurjpy126.260.000.002010.01.26 18:26125.990.000.000.00-603.76
131054132010.01.26 13:36buy2.00eurusd1.40890.00000.00002010.01.26 18:301.40890.000.000.000.00
131099412010.01.26 17:07buy2.00gbpusd1.61560.00000.00002010.01.26 18:311.61700.000.000.00280.00
131136242010.01.26 19:21buy2.00gbpusd1.61460.00000.00002010.01.27 00:531.61460.000.00-7.800.00
131168032010.01.27 01:03buy5.00gbpusd1.61410.00000.00002010.01.27 02:391.61510.000.000.00500.00
131024112010.01.26 11:28buy2.00gbpusd1.62060.00000.00002010.01.27 02:401.61520.000.00-7.80-1 080.00
131217952010.01.27 08:48buy2.00eurjpy125.540.000.002010.01.27 11:22125.650.000.000.00245.92
131217942010.01.27 08:48buy2.00eurusd1.40620.00000.00002010.01.27 11:221.40450.000.000.00-340.00
131217932010.01.27 08:48buy2.00gbpusd1.61290.00000.00002010.01.27 11:231.61390.000.000.00200.00
131298522010.01.27 13:23buy2.00gbpusd1.62170.00000.00002010.01.27 15:021.62190.000.000.0040.00
131298562010.01.27 13:23buy2.00eurjpy126.120.000.002010.01.27 15:02126.050.000.000.00-156.37
131298542010.01.27 13:23buy2.00eurusd1.40760.00000.00002010.01.27 15:021.40770.000.000.0020.00
131319072010.01.27 15:03sell2.00eurjpy126.040.000.002010.01.27 16:09125.480.000.000.001 252.93
131319062010.01.27 15:03sell2.00eurusd1.40770.00000.00002010.01.27 16:091.40360.000.000.00820.00
131319042010.01.27 15:03sell2.00gbpusd1.62190.00000.00002010.01.27 16:101.62020.000.000.00340.00
131608642010.01.28 08:58buy2.00gbpusd1.61980.00000.00002010.01.28 10:491.62670.000.000.001 380.00
131608672010.01.28 08:58buy2.00eurjpy126.470.000.002010.01.28 10:49126.920.000.000.00995.25
131608662010.01.28 08:58buy2.00eurusd1.40150.00000.00002010.01.28 10:491.40330.000.000.00360.00
131692202010.01.28 13:58buy2.00eurjpy126.260.000.002010.01.28 14:53126.540.000.000.00620.36
131692132010.01.28 13:58buy2.00eurusd1.40010.00000.00002010.01.28 14:531.40160.000.000.00300.00
131692262010.01.28 13:58buy2.00gbpusd1.62400.00000.00002010.01.28 14:531.62450.000.000.00100.00
  0.00 0.00 -15.60 11 909.50
Closed P/L: 11 893.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11 893.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 139 521.52 Equity: 139 521.52 Free Margin: 139 521.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 14 129.63 Gross Loss: 2 235.73 Total Net Profit: 11 893.90
Profit Factor: 6.32 Expected Payoff: 313.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 181.88 (0.88%) Relative Drawdown: 0.88% (1 181.88)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 29 (82.76%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (84.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (15.79%)
Largest profit trade: 1 380.00 loss trade: -1 087.80
Average profit trade: 441.55 loss trade: -372.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (4 302.58) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 087.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 188.54 (10) consecutive loss (count): -1 087.80 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1