Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 21, 17:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12939080
|2010.01.18 08:55
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6305
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.18 10:26
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|12939083
|2010.01.18 08:55
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.18 11:30
|130.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|395.82
|12939081
|2010.01.18 08:55
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.18 16:56
|1.4388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|12943533
|2010.01.18 13:40
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.18 19:35
|1.6339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|12943544
|2010.01.18 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.18 20:42
|130.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-661.52
|12956150
|2010.01.19 08:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4395
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 11:40
|1.4376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|12956142
|2010.01.19 08:56
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.19 11:48
|130.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|353.28
|12956149
|2010.01.19 08:57
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6421
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 12:09
|1.6411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|12962670
|2010.01.19 12:12
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.19 12:45
|130.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|308.57
|12962664
|2010.01.19 12:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4325
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 12:45
|1.4337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|12964556
|2010.01.19 13:01
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6369
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 14:03
|1.6339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|12964530
|2010.01.19 13:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.19 17:46
|130.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|679.98
|12967286
|2010.01.19 14:35
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4280
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 20:00
|1.4294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|12964472
|2010.01.19 13:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4308
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 20:00
|1.4291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|12986184
|2010.01.20 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4207
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.20 11:11
|1.4207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12986182
|2010.01.20 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6318
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.20 11:30
|1.6321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|12992233
|2010.01.20 12:10
|buy
|7.00
|eurjpy
|128.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.20 16:42
|129.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 455.46
|12986185
|2010.01.20 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.20 16:42
|129.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-809.80
|12995916
|2010.01.20 14:07
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6270
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.20 16:56
|1.6298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|13006416
|2010.01.20 19:26
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 00:50
|1.4107
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|120.00
|12995970
|2010.01.20 14:08
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4140
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 00:50
|1.4107
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|-660.00
|13001943
|2010.01.20 17:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|128.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 00:50
|128.77
|0.00
|0.00
|26.96
|-109.55
|13018578
|2010.01.21 08:55
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6291
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 10:20
|1.6236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 100.00
|13018580
|2010.01.21 08:55
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 10:21
|129.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.67
|13021874
|2010.01.21 10:40
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 10:46
|129.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.72
|13026149
|2010.01.21 12:56
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|128.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 14:02
|129.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|762.53
|13023470
|2010.01.21 11:29
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4056
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 14:41
|1.4081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|13022135
|2010.01.21 10:47
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4083
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 14:41
|1.4080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|13026136
|2010.01.21 12:56
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6147
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 14:42
|1.6178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|13030564
|2010.01.21 15:39
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 16:34
|1.6221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|13030607
|2010.01.21 15:40
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4090
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 16:34
|1.4097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.04
|6 963.82
|Closed P/L:
|6 882.78
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6 882.78
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|127 627.62
|Equity:
|127 627.62
|Free Margin:
|127 627.62
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9 754.36
|Gross Loss:
|2 871.58
|Total Net Profit:
|6 882.78
|Profit Factor:
|3.40
|Expected Payoff:
|222.03
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|45.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|980.39 (0.78%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.78% (980.39)
|
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (68.18%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (70.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (29.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 455.46
|loss trade:
|-809.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|443.38
|loss trade:
|-319.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (3 041.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-821.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 041.83 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-821.52 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2