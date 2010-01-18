Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 21, 17:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129390802010.01.18 08:55buy2.00gbpusd1.63050.00000.00002010.01.18 10:261.63240.000.000.00380.00
129390832010.01.18 08:55sell2.00eurjpy130.890.000.002010.01.18 11:30130.710.000.000.00395.82
129390812010.01.18 08:55buy2.00eurusd1.43910.00000.00002010.01.18 16:561.43880.000.000.00-60.00
129435332010.01.18 13:40buy2.00gbpusd1.63440.00000.00002010.01.18 19:351.63390.000.000.00-100.00
129435442010.01.18 13:41sell2.00eurjpy130.280.000.002010.01.18 20:42130.580.000.000.00-661.52
129561502010.01.19 08:57sell2.00eurusd1.43950.00000.00002010.01.19 11:401.43760.000.000.00380.00
129561422010.01.19 08:56sell2.00eurjpy130.310.000.002010.01.19 11:48130.150.000.000.00353.28
129561492010.01.19 08:57sell2.00gbpusd1.64210.00000.00002010.01.19 12:091.64110.000.000.00200.00
129626702010.01.19 12:12buy2.00eurjpy129.950.000.002010.01.19 12:45130.090.000.000.00308.57
129626642010.01.19 12:11buy2.00eurusd1.43250.00000.00002010.01.19 12:451.43370.000.000.00240.00
129645562010.01.19 13:01sell2.00gbpusd1.63690.00000.00002010.01.19 14:031.63390.000.000.00600.00
129645302010.01.19 13:01buy2.00eurjpy130.000.000.002010.01.19 17:46130.310.000.000.00679.98
129672862010.01.19 14:35buy2.00eurusd1.42800.00000.00002010.01.19 20:001.42940.000.000.00280.00
129644722010.01.19 13:01buy2.00eurusd1.43080.00000.00002010.01.19 20:001.42910.000.000.00-340.00
129861842010.01.20 08:57buy2.00eurusd1.42070.00000.00002010.01.20 11:111.42070.000.000.000.00
129861822010.01.20 08:57buy2.00gbpusd1.63180.00000.00002010.01.20 11:301.63210.000.000.0060.00
129922332010.01.20 12:10buy7.00eurjpy128.940.000.002010.01.20 16:42129.130.000.000.001 455.46
129861852010.01.20 08:57buy2.00eurjpy129.500.000.002010.01.20 16:42129.130.000.000.00-809.80
129959162010.01.20 14:07buy2.00gbpusd1.62700.00000.00002010.01.20 16:561.62980.000.000.00560.00
130064162010.01.20 19:26buy2.00eurusd1.41010.00000.00002010.01.21 00:501.41070.000.00-54.00120.00
129959702010.01.20 14:08buy2.00eurusd1.41400.00000.00002010.01.21 00:501.41070.000.00-54.00-660.00
130019432010.01.20 17:11buy2.00eurjpy128.820.000.002010.01.21 00:50128.770.000.0026.96-109.55
130185782010.01.21 08:55sell2.00gbpusd1.62910.00000.00002010.01.21 10:201.62360.000.000.001 100.00
130185802010.01.21 08:55sell2.00eurjpy129.120.000.002010.01.21 10:21129.140.000.000.00-43.67
130218742010.01.21 10:40sell2.00eurjpy129.150.000.002010.01.21 10:46129.080.000.000.00152.72
130261492010.01.21 12:56buy2.00eurjpy128.800.000.002010.01.21 14:02129.150.000.000.00762.53
130234702010.01.21 11:29buy2.00eurusd1.40560.00000.00002010.01.21 14:411.40810.000.000.00500.00
130221352010.01.21 10:47buy2.00eurusd1.40830.00000.00002010.01.21 14:411.40800.000.000.00-60.00
130261362010.01.21 12:56buy2.00gbpusd1.61470.00000.00002010.01.21 14:421.61780.000.000.00620.00
130305642010.01.21 15:39buy2.00gbpusd1.61950.00000.00002010.01.21 16:341.62210.000.000.00520.00
130306072010.01.21 15:40buy2.00eurusd1.40900.00000.00002010.01.21 16:341.40970.000.000.00140.00
  0.00 0.00 -81.04 6 963.82
Closed P/L: 6 882.78
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6 882.78 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 127 627.62 Equity: 127 627.62 Free Margin: 127 627.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9 754.36 Gross Loss: 2 871.58 Total Net Profit: 6 882.78
Profit Factor: 3.40 Expected Payoff: 222.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 45.70 Maximal Drawdown: 980.39 (0.78%) Relative Drawdown: 0.78% (980.39)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (68.18%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (70.97%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (29.03%)
Largest profit trade: 1 455.46 loss trade: -809.80
Average profit trade: 443.38 loss trade: -319.06
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (3 041.83) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-821.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 041.83 (8) consecutive loss (count): -821.52 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2