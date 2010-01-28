Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 28, 16:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13160864
|2010.01.28 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 10:49
|1.6267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 380.00
|13160867
|2010.01.28 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.28 10:49
|126.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|995.25
|13160866
|2010.01.28 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4015
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 10:49
|1.4033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|13169220
|2010.01.28 13:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.28 14:53
|126.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.36
|13169213
|2010.01.28 13:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4001
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 14:53
|1.4016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|13169226
|2010.01.28 13:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6240
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.28 14:53
|1.6245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 755.61
|Closed P/L:
|3 755.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 755.61
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|139 521.52
|Equity:
|139 521.52
|Free Margin:
|139 521.52
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 755.61
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 755.61
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|625.94
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 380.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|625.94
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (3 755.61)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 755.61 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0