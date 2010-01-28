Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 28, 16:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131608642010.01.28 08:58buy2.00gbpusd1.61980.00000.00002010.01.28 10:491.62670.000.000.001 380.00
131608672010.01.28 08:58buy2.00eurjpy126.470.000.002010.01.28 10:49126.920.000.000.00995.25
131608662010.01.28 08:58buy2.00eurusd1.40150.00000.00002010.01.28 10:491.40330.000.000.00360.00
131692202010.01.28 13:58buy2.00eurjpy126.260.000.002010.01.28 14:53126.540.000.000.00620.36
131692132010.01.28 13:58buy2.00eurusd1.40010.00000.00002010.01.28 14:531.40160.000.000.00300.00
131692262010.01.28 13:58buy2.00gbpusd1.62400.00000.00002010.01.28 14:531.62450.000.000.00100.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 755.61
Closed P/L: 3 755.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 755.61 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 139 521.52 Equity: 139 521.52 Free Margin: 139 521.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 755.61 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 755.61
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 625.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 380.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 625.94 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (3 755.61) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 755.61 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0