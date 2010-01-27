Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 27, 16:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13113624
|2010.01.26 19:21
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6146
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 00:53
|1.6146
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|0.00
|13116803
|2010.01.27 01:03
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 02:39
|1.6151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|13102411
|2010.01.26 11:28
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6206
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 02:40
|1.6152
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|-1 080.00
|13121795
|2010.01.27 08:48
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|125.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.27 11:22
|125.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|245.92
|13121794
|2010.01.27 08:48
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4062
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 11:22
|1.4045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|13121793
|2010.01.27 08:48
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6129
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 11:23
|1.6139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|13129852
|2010.01.27 13:23
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6217
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 15:02
|1.6219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|13129856
|2010.01.27 13:23
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.27 15:02
|126.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.37
|13129854
|2010.01.27 13:23
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4076
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 15:02
|1.4077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|13131907
|2010.01.27 15:03
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.27 16:09
|125.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 252.93
|13131906
|2010.01.27 15:03
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4077
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 16:09
|1.4036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|820.00
|13131904
|2010.01.27 15:03
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6219
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 16:10
|1.6202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|340.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|1 842.48
|Closed P/L:
|1 826.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 826.88
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|135 765.91
|Equity:
|135 765.91
|Free Margin:
|135 765.91
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 418.85
|Gross Loss:
|1 591.97
|Total Net Profit:
|1 826.88
|Profit Factor:
|2.15
|Expected Payoff:
|152.24
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|689.68
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 181.88 (0.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.88% (1 181.88)
|
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 252.93
|loss trade:
|-1 087.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|427.36
|loss trade:
|-397.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (2 432.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 087.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 432.93 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 087.80 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1