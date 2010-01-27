Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 27, 16:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
131136242010.01.26 19:21buy2.00gbpusd1.61460.00000.00002010.01.27 00:531.61460.000.00-7.800.00
131168032010.01.27 01:03buy5.00gbpusd1.61410.00000.00002010.01.27 02:391.61510.000.000.00500.00
131024112010.01.26 11:28buy2.00gbpusd1.62060.00000.00002010.01.27 02:401.61520.000.00-7.80-1 080.00
131217952010.01.27 08:48buy2.00eurjpy125.540.000.002010.01.27 11:22125.650.000.000.00245.92
131217942010.01.27 08:48buy2.00eurusd1.40620.00000.00002010.01.27 11:221.40450.000.000.00-340.00
131217932010.01.27 08:48buy2.00gbpusd1.61290.00000.00002010.01.27 11:231.61390.000.000.00200.00
131298522010.01.27 13:23buy2.00gbpusd1.62170.00000.00002010.01.27 15:021.62190.000.000.0040.00
131298562010.01.27 13:23buy2.00eurjpy126.120.000.002010.01.27 15:02126.050.000.000.00-156.37
131298542010.01.27 13:23buy2.00eurusd1.40760.00000.00002010.01.27 15:021.40770.000.000.0020.00
131319072010.01.27 15:03sell2.00eurjpy126.040.000.002010.01.27 16:09125.480.000.000.001 252.93
131319062010.01.27 15:03sell2.00eurusd1.40770.00000.00002010.01.27 16:091.40360.000.000.00820.00
131319042010.01.27 15:03sell2.00gbpusd1.62190.00000.00002010.01.27 16:101.62020.000.000.00340.00
  0.00 0.00 -15.60 1 842.48
Closed P/L: 1 826.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 826.88 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 135 765.91 Equity: 135 765.91 Free Margin: 135 765.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 418.85 Gross Loss: 1 591.97 Total Net Profit: 1 826.88
Profit Factor: 2.15 Expected Payoff: 152.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 689.68 Maximal Drawdown: 1 181.88 (0.88%) Relative Drawdown: 0.88% (1 181.88)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 252.93 loss trade: -1 087.80
Average profit trade: 427.36 loss trade: -397.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (2 432.93) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 087.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 432.93 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 087.80 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1