Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 27, 02:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
130986682010.01.26 08:59sell2.00eurjpy126.900.000.002010.01.26 11:21126.350.000.000.001 227.00
130986912010.01.26 08:59sell2.00gbpusd1.62330.00000.00002010.01.26 11:211.62120.000.000.00420.00
130986872010.01.26 08:59sell2.00eurusd1.40870.00000.00002010.01.26 11:251.40890.000.000.00-40.00
131024562010.01.26 11:29buy2.00eurjpy126.140.000.002010.01.26 12:08126.300.000.000.00357.02
131023492010.01.26 11:26buy2.00eurusd1.40920.00000.00002010.01.26 12:291.41020.000.000.00200.00
131040862010.01.26 12:10buy2.00eurjpy126.220.000.002010.01.26 15:11126.420.000.000.00445.84
131034852010.01.26 11:49buy7.00gbpusd1.61330.00000.00002010.01.26 16:401.61350.000.000.00140.00
131110452010.01.26 17:44buy5.00eurjpy125.770.000.002010.01.26 18:26125.990.000.000.001 229.73
131075122010.01.26 15:27buy2.00eurjpy126.260.000.002010.01.26 18:26125.990.000.000.00-603.76
131054132010.01.26 13:36buy2.00eurusd1.40890.00000.00002010.01.26 18:301.40890.000.000.000.00
131099412010.01.26 17:07buy2.00gbpusd1.61560.00000.00002010.01.26 18:311.61700.000.000.00280.00
131136242010.01.26 19:21buy2.00gbpusd1.61460.00000.00002010.01.27 00:531.61460.000.00-7.800.00
131168032010.01.27 01:03buy5.00gbpusd1.61410.00000.00002010.01.27 02:391.61510.000.000.00500.00
131024112010.01.26 11:28buy2.00gbpusd1.62060.00000.00002010.01.27 02:401.61520.000.00-7.80-1 080.00
  0.00 0.00 -15.60 3 075.83
Closed P/L: 3 060.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 060.23 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 133 343.43 Equity: 133 343.43 Free Margin: 133 343.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 799.59 Gross Loss: 1 739.36 Total Net Profit: 3 060.23
Profit Factor: 2.76 Expected Payoff: 218.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 087.80 (0.81%) Relative Drawdown: 0.81% (1 087.80)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (72.73%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 1 229.73 loss trade: -1 087.80
Average profit trade: 479.96 loss trade: -434.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 372.59) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 087.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 372.59 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 087.80 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1