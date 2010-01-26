Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 27, 02:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13098668
|2010.01.26 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 11:21
|126.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 227.00
|13098691
|2010.01.26 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6233
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 11:21
|1.6212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|13098687
|2010.01.26 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4087
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 11:25
|1.4089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|13102456
|2010.01.26 11:29
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 12:08
|126.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.02
|13102349
|2010.01.26 11:26
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 12:29
|1.4102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|13104086
|2010.01.26 12:10
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.22
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 15:11
|126.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|445.84
|13103485
|2010.01.26 11:49
|buy
|7.00
|gbpusd
|1.6133
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 16:40
|1.6135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|13111045
|2010.01.26 17:44
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|125.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 18:26
|125.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 229.73
|13107512
|2010.01.26 15:27
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.26 18:26
|125.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-603.76
|13105413
|2010.01.26 13:36
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4089
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 18:30
|1.4089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13109941
|2010.01.26 17:07
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6156
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.26 18:31
|1.6170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|13113624
|2010.01.26 19:21
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6146
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 00:53
|1.6146
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|0.00
|13116803
|2010.01.27 01:03
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 02:39
|1.6151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|13102411
|2010.01.26 11:28
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6206
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.27 02:40
|1.6152
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|-1 080.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|3 075.83
|Closed P/L:
|3 060.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 060.23
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|133 343.43
|Equity:
|133 343.43
|Free Margin:
|133 343.43
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 799.59
|Gross Loss:
|1 739.36
|Total Net Profit:
|3 060.23
|Profit Factor:
|2.76
|Expected Payoff:
|218.59
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 087.80 (0.81%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.81% (1 087.80)
|
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (72.73%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 229.73
|loss trade:
|-1 087.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|479.96
|loss trade:
|-434.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 372.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 087.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 372.59 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 087.80 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1