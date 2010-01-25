Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 25, 16:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13075012
|2010.01.25 08:52
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6131
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 11:00
|1.6160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|580.00
|13075019
|2010.01.25 08:52
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|127.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.25 12:14
|127.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.74
|13075016
|2010.01.25 08:52
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4160
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 12:32
|1.4163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|13080141
|2010.01.25 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|127.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.25 14:47
|127.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|621.12
|13080138
|2010.01.25 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6155
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 14:47
|1.6145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|13080133
|2010.01.25 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4176
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 14:47
|1.4163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|13083006
|2010.01.25 15:49
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6147
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 16:04
|1.6165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|13082985
|2010.01.25 15:47
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|127.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.25 16:04
|127.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.72
|13082976
|2010.01.25 15:47
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4138
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.25 16:04
|1.4149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 655.58
|Closed P/L:
|2 655.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 655.58
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|130 283.20
|Equity:
|130 283.20
|Free Margin:
|130 283.20
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 655.58
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 655.58
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|295.06
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|621.12
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|295.06
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (2 655.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 655.58 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0