Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 25, 16:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
130750122010.01.25 08:52buy2.00gbpusd1.61310.00000.00002010.01.25 11:001.61600.000.000.00580.00
130750192010.01.25 08:52buy2.00eurjpy127.790.000.002010.01.25 12:14127.840.000.000.00110.74
130750162010.01.25 08:52buy2.00eurusd1.41600.00000.00002010.01.25 12:321.41630.000.000.0060.00
130801412010.01.25 13:41sell2.00eurjpy127.980.000.002010.01.25 14:47127.700.000.000.00621.12
130801382010.01.25 13:41sell2.00gbpusd1.61550.00000.00002010.01.25 14:471.61450.000.000.00200.00
130801332010.01.25 13:41sell2.00eurusd1.41760.00000.00002010.01.25 14:471.41630.000.000.00260.00
130830062010.01.25 15:49buy2.00gbpusd1.61470.00000.00002010.01.25 16:041.61650.000.000.00360.00
130829852010.01.25 15:47buy2.00eurjpy127.650.000.002010.01.25 16:04127.760.000.000.00243.72
130829762010.01.25 15:47buy2.00eurusd1.41380.00000.00002010.01.25 16:041.41490.000.000.00220.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 655.58
Closed P/L: 2 655.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 655.58 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 130 283.20 Equity: 130 283.20 Free Margin: 130 283.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 655.58 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 655.58
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 295.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 621.12 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 295.06 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (2 655.58) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 655.58 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0