Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 21, 16:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
130064162010.01.20 19:26buy2.00eurusd1.41010.00000.00002010.01.21 00:501.41070.000.00-54.00120.00
129959702010.01.20 14:08buy2.00eurusd1.41400.00000.00002010.01.21 00:501.41070.000.00-54.00-660.00
130019432010.01.20 17:11buy2.00eurjpy128.820.000.002010.01.21 00:50128.770.000.0026.96-109.55
130185782010.01.21 08:55sell2.00gbpusd1.62910.00000.00002010.01.21 10:201.62360.000.000.001 100.00
130185802010.01.21 08:55sell2.00eurjpy129.120.000.002010.01.21 10:21129.140.000.000.00-43.67
130218742010.01.21 10:40sell2.00eurjpy129.150.000.002010.01.21 10:46129.080.000.000.00152.72
130261492010.01.21 12:56buy2.00eurjpy128.800.000.002010.01.21 14:02129.150.000.000.00762.53
130234702010.01.21 11:29buy2.00eurusd1.40560.00000.00002010.01.21 14:411.40810.000.000.00500.00
130221352010.01.21 10:47buy2.00eurusd1.40830.00000.00002010.01.21 14:411.40800.000.000.00-60.00
130261362010.01.21 12:56buy2.00gbpusd1.61470.00000.00002010.01.21 14:421.61780.000.000.00620.00
130305642010.01.21 15:39buy2.00gbpusd1.61950.00000.00002010.01.21 16:341.62210.000.000.00520.00
130306072010.01.21 15:40buy2.00eurusd1.40900.00000.00002010.01.21 16:341.40970.000.000.00140.00
  0.00 0.00 -81.04 3 042.03
Closed P/L: 2 960.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 960.99 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 127 627.62 Equity: 127 627.62 Free Margin: 127 627.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 861.25 Gross Loss: 900.26 Total Net Profit: 2 960.99
Profit Factor: 4.29 Expected Payoff: 246.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 730.59 Maximal Drawdown: 796.59 (0.64%) Relative Drawdown: 0.64% (796.59)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 100.00 loss trade: -714.00
Average profit trade: 482.66 loss trade: -225.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 415.25) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-796.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 415.25 (3) consecutive loss (count): -796.59 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1