Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 21, 16:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13006416
|2010.01.20 19:26
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 00:50
|1.4107
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|120.00
|12995970
|2010.01.20 14:08
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4140
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 00:50
|1.4107
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|-660.00
|13001943
|2010.01.20 17:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|128.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 00:50
|128.77
|0.00
|0.00
|26.96
|-109.55
|13018578
|2010.01.21 08:55
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6291
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 10:20
|1.6236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 100.00
|13018580
|2010.01.21 08:55
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 10:21
|129.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.67
|13021874
|2010.01.21 10:40
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 10:46
|129.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.72
|13026149
|2010.01.21 12:56
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|128.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 14:02
|129.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|762.53
|13023470
|2010.01.21 11:29
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4056
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 14:41
|1.4081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|13022135
|2010.01.21 10:47
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4083
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 14:41
|1.4080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|13026136
|2010.01.21 12:56
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6147
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 14:42
|1.6178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|13030564
|2010.01.21 15:39
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 16:34
|1.6221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|13030607
|2010.01.21 15:40
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4090
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 16:34
|1.4097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.04
|3 042.03
|Closed P/L:
|2 960.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 960.99
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|127 627.62
|Equity:
|127 627.62
|Free Margin:
|127 627.62
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 861.25
|Gross Loss:
|900.26
|Total Net Profit:
|2 960.99
|Profit Factor:
|4.29
|Expected Payoff:
|246.75
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|730.59
|Maximal Drawdown:
|796.59 (0.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.64% (796.59)
|
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 100.00
|loss trade:
|-714.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|482.66
|loss trade:
|-225.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 415.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-796.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 415.25 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-796.59 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1