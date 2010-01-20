Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 21, 00:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12986184
|2010.01.20 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4207
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.20 11:11
|1.4207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12986182
|2010.01.20 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6318
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.20 11:30
|1.6321
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|12992233
|2010.01.20 12:10
|buy
|7.00
|eurjpy
|128.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.20 16:42
|129.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 455.46
|12986185
|2010.01.20 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.20 16:42
|129.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-809.80
|12995916
|2010.01.20 14:07
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6270
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.20 16:56
|1.6298
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|13006416
|2010.01.20 19:26
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4101
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 00:50
|1.4107
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|120.00
|12995970
|2010.01.20 14:08
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4140
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.21 00:50
|1.4107
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|-660.00
|13001943
|2010.01.20 17:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|128.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.21 00:50
|128.77
|0.00
|0.00
|26.96
|-109.55
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.04
|616.11
|Closed P/L:
|535.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|535.07
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|123 936.04
|Equity:
|123 936.04
|Free Margin:
|123 936.04
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 141.46
|Gross Loss:
|1 606.39
|Total Net Profit:
|535.07
|Profit Factor:
|1.33
|Expected Payoff:
|66.88
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|980.39 (0.78%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.78% (980.39)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 455.46
|loss trade:
|-809.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|428.29
|loss trade:
|-535.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 515.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-796.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 515.46 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-809.80 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2