Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 21, 00:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129861842010.01.20 08:57buy2.00eurusd1.42070.00000.00002010.01.20 11:111.42070.000.000.000.00
129861822010.01.20 08:57buy2.00gbpusd1.63180.00000.00002010.01.20 11:301.63210.000.000.0060.00
129922332010.01.20 12:10buy7.00eurjpy128.940.000.002010.01.20 16:42129.130.000.000.001 455.46
129861852010.01.20 08:57buy2.00eurjpy129.500.000.002010.01.20 16:42129.130.000.000.00-809.80
129959162010.01.20 14:07buy2.00gbpusd1.62700.00000.00002010.01.20 16:561.62980.000.000.00560.00
130064162010.01.20 19:26buy2.00eurusd1.41010.00000.00002010.01.21 00:501.41070.000.00-54.00120.00
129959702010.01.20 14:08buy2.00eurusd1.41400.00000.00002010.01.21 00:501.41070.000.00-54.00-660.00
130019432010.01.20 17:11buy2.00eurjpy128.820.000.002010.01.21 00:50128.770.000.0026.96-109.55
  0.00 0.00 -81.04 616.11
Closed P/L: 535.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 535.07 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 123 936.04 Equity: 123 936.04 Free Margin: 123 936.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 141.46 Gross Loss: 1 606.39 Total Net Profit: 535.07
Profit Factor: 1.33 Expected Payoff: 66.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 980.39 (0.78%) Relative Drawdown: 0.78% (980.39)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 1 455.46 loss trade: -809.80
Average profit trade: 428.29 loss trade: -535.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 515.46) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-796.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 515.46 (3) consecutive loss (count): -809.80 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2