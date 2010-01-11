Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 21, 14:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12819727
|2010.01.11 08:56
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4499
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 10:49
|1.4525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|12819728
|2010.01.11 08:56
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6089
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 10:49
|1.6138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|980.00
|12825780
|2010.01.11 13:17
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6174
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:21
|1.6144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|12825789
|2010.01.11 13:17
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4537
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:21
|1.4513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|12829623
|2010.01.11 16:24
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6133
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:25
|1.6133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12829630
|2010.01.11 16:24
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:25
|1.4501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12819729
|2010.01.11 08:56
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.11 17:34
|133.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.05
|12844513
|2010.01.12 08:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.12 10:46
|133.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|957.25
|12844512
|2010.01.12 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6120
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 11:56
|1.6136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|12844510
|2010.01.12 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4500
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 12:19
|1.4503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|12850840
|2010.01.12 13:27
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4470
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 14:33
|1.4491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|12850841
|2010.01.12 13:27
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6130
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 14:33
|1.6161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|12852553
|2010.01.12 14:44
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4488
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 15:04
|1.4504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|12852555
|2010.01.12 14:44
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6157
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 15:04
|1.6162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|12850842
|2010.01.12 13:27
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.12 15:11
|132.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|678.04
|12866990
|2010.01.13 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6210
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 11:51
|1.6238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|12866984
|2010.01.13 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 11:52
|1.4500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|12872472
|2010.01.13 13:23
|sell
|7.00
|eurjpy
|132.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.13 17:10
|132.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 379.76
|12866992
|2010.01.13 08:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.13 17:10
|132.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 095.05
|12873742
|2010.01.13 14:10
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 17:10
|1.4530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|12873756
|2010.01.13 14:10
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 17:11
|1.6265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|12891674
|2010.01.14 11:35
|sell
|5.00
|eurjpy
|133.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.14 11:55
|133.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|815.93
|12888234
|2010.01.14 09:04
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.14 11:55
|133.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-587.47
|12894345
|2010.01.14 13:25
|sell
|5.00
|eurjpy
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.14 13:55
|133.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|326.87
|12896478
|2010.01.14 14:56
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.14 15:46
|132.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|898.53
|12888299
|2010.01.14 09:07
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6296
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.14 17:26
|1.6311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|12902428
|2010.01.14 18:04
|buy
|12.00
|eurusd
|1.4464
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.14 19:05
|1.4485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 520.00
|12892197
|2010.01.14 11:57
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4507
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.14 19:06
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 050.00
|12888296
|2010.01.14 09:07
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.14 19:06
|1.4486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 160.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 058.81
|Closed P/L:
|10 058.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10 058.81
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|126 967.62
|Equity:
|126 967.62
|Free Margin:
|126 967.62
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|14 056.38
|Gross Loss:
|3 997.57
|Total Net Profit:
|10 058.81
|Profit Factor:
|3.52
|Expected Payoff:
|346.86
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 210.00 (1.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.71% (2 210.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (79.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (20.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 520.00
|loss trade:
|-1 160.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|611.15
|loss trade:
|-666.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (4 035.29)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2 210.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 045.40 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 210.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1