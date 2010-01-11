Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 21, 14:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128197272010.01.11 08:56buy2.00eurusd1.44990.00000.00002010.01.11 10:491.45250.000.000.00520.00
128197282010.01.11 08:56buy2.00gbpusd1.60890.00000.00002010.01.11 10:491.61380.000.000.00980.00
128257802010.01.11 13:17sell2.00gbpusd1.61740.00000.00002010.01.11 16:211.61440.000.000.00600.00
128257892010.01.11 13:17sell2.00eurusd1.45370.00000.00002010.01.11 16:211.45130.000.000.00480.00
128296232010.01.11 16:24sell2.00gbpusd1.61330.00000.00002010.01.11 16:251.61330.000.000.000.00
128296302010.01.11 16:24sell2.00eurusd1.45010.00000.00002010.01.11 16:251.45010.000.000.000.00
128197292010.01.11 08:56sell2.00eurjpy133.820.000.002010.01.11 17:34133.850.000.000.00-65.05
128445132010.01.12 08:58sell2.00eurjpy133.670.000.002010.01.12 10:46133.230.000.000.00957.25
128445122010.01.12 08:58buy2.00gbpusd1.61200.00000.00002010.01.12 11:561.61360.000.000.00320.00
128445102010.01.12 08:58buy2.00eurusd1.45000.00000.00002010.01.12 12:191.45030.000.000.0060.00
128508402010.01.12 13:27buy2.00eurusd1.44700.00000.00002010.01.12 14:331.44910.000.000.00420.00
128508412010.01.12 13:27buy2.00gbpusd1.61300.00000.00002010.01.12 14:331.61610.000.000.00620.00
128525532010.01.12 14:44buy2.00eurusd1.44880.00000.00002010.01.12 15:041.45040.000.000.00320.00
128525552010.01.12 14:44buy2.00gbpusd1.61570.00000.00002010.01.12 15:041.61620.000.000.00100.00
128508422010.01.12 13:27sell2.00eurjpy132.760.000.002010.01.12 15:11132.450.000.000.00678.04
128669902010.01.13 08:58buy2.00gbpusd1.62100.00000.00002010.01.13 11:511.62380.000.000.00560.00
128669842010.01.13 08:58buy2.00eurusd1.45020.00000.00002010.01.13 11:521.45000.000.000.00-40.00
128724722010.01.13 13:23sell7.00eurjpy132.850.000.002010.01.13 17:10132.670.000.000.001 379.76
128669922010.01.13 08:58sell2.00eurjpy132.170.000.002010.01.13 17:10132.670.000.000.00-1 095.05
128737422010.01.13 14:10sell2.00eurusd1.45650.00000.00002010.01.13 17:101.45300.000.000.00700.00
128737562010.01.13 14:10sell2.00gbpusd1.62900.00000.00002010.01.13 17:111.62650.000.000.00500.00
128916742010.01.14 11:35sell5.00eurjpy133.560.000.002010.01.14 11:55133.410.000.000.00815.93
128882342010.01.14 09:04sell2.00eurjpy133.140.000.002010.01.14 11:55133.410.000.000.00-587.47
128943452010.01.14 13:25sell5.00eurjpy133.100.000.002010.01.14 13:55133.040.000.000.00326.87
128964782010.01.14 14:56sell2.00eurjpy132.820.000.002010.01.14 15:46132.410.000.000.00898.53
128882992010.01.14 09:07buy2.00gbpusd1.62960.00000.00002010.01.14 17:261.63110.000.000.00300.00
129024282010.01.14 18:04buy12.00eurusd1.44640.00000.00002010.01.14 19:051.44850.000.000.002 520.00
128921972010.01.14 11:57buy5.00eurusd1.45070.00000.00002010.01.14 19:061.44860.000.000.00-1 050.00
128882962010.01.14 09:07buy2.00eurusd1.45440.00000.00002010.01.14 19:061.44860.000.000.00-1 160.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 10 058.81
Closed P/L: 10 058.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10 058.81 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 126 967.62 Equity: 126 967.62 Free Margin: 126 967.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 14 056.38 Gross Loss: 3 997.57 Total Net Profit: 10 058.81
Profit Factor: 3.52 Expected Payoff: 346.86  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 210.00 (1.71%) Relative Drawdown: 1.71% (2 210.00)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (79.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (20.69%)
Largest profit trade: 2 520.00 loss trade: -1 160.00
Average profit trade: 611.15 loss trade: -666.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (4 035.29) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-2 210.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 045.40 (4) consecutive loss (count): -2 210.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1