Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 19, 20:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12956150
|2010.01.19 08:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4395
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 11:40
|1.4376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|12956142
|2010.01.19 08:56
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.19 11:48
|130.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|353.28
|12956149
|2010.01.19 08:57
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6421
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 12:09
|1.6411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|12962670
|2010.01.19 12:12
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|129.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.19 12:45
|130.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|308.57
|12962664
|2010.01.19 12:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4325
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 12:45
|1.4337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|12964556
|2010.01.19 13:01
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6369
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 14:03
|1.6339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|12964530
|2010.01.19 13:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.19 17:46
|130.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|679.98
|12967286
|2010.01.19 14:35
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4280
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 20:00
|1.4294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|12964472
|2010.01.19 13:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4308
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.19 20:00
|1.4291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 701.83
|Closed P/L:
|2 701.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 701.83
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|123 400.97
|Equity:
|123 400.97
|Free Margin:
|123 400.97
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 041.83
|Gross Loss:
|340.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 701.83
|Profit Factor:
|8.95
|Expected Payoff:
|300.20
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|340.00 (0.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.27% (340.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|679.98
|loss trade:
|-340.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|380.23
|loss trade:
|-340.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (3 041.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-340.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 041.83 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-340.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1