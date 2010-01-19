Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 19, 20:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129561502010.01.19 08:57sell2.00eurusd1.43950.00000.00002010.01.19 11:401.43760.000.000.00380.00
129561422010.01.19 08:56sell2.00eurjpy130.310.000.002010.01.19 11:48130.150.000.000.00353.28
129561492010.01.19 08:57sell2.00gbpusd1.64210.00000.00002010.01.19 12:091.64110.000.000.00200.00
129626702010.01.19 12:12buy2.00eurjpy129.950.000.002010.01.19 12:45130.090.000.000.00308.57
129626642010.01.19 12:11buy2.00eurusd1.43250.00000.00002010.01.19 12:451.43370.000.000.00240.00
129645562010.01.19 13:01sell2.00gbpusd1.63690.00000.00002010.01.19 14:031.63390.000.000.00600.00
129645302010.01.19 13:01buy2.00eurjpy130.000.000.002010.01.19 17:46130.310.000.000.00679.98
129672862010.01.19 14:35buy2.00eurusd1.42800.00000.00002010.01.19 20:001.42940.000.000.00280.00
129644722010.01.19 13:01buy2.00eurusd1.43080.00000.00002010.01.19 20:001.42910.000.000.00-340.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 701.83
Closed P/L: 2 701.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 701.83 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 123 400.97 Equity: 123 400.97 Free Margin: 123 400.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 041.83 Gross Loss: 340.00 Total Net Profit: 2 701.83
Profit Factor: 8.95 Expected Payoff: 300.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 340.00 (0.27%) Relative Drawdown: 0.27% (340.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 679.98 loss trade: -340.00
Average profit trade: 380.23 loss trade: -340.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (3 041.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-340.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 041.83 (8) consecutive loss (count): -340.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1