Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 18, 20:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12939080
|2010.01.18 08:55
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6305
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.18 10:26
|1.6324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|12939083
|2010.01.18 08:55
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.18 11:30
|130.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|395.82
|12939081
|2010.01.18 08:55
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.18 16:56
|1.4388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|12943533
|2010.01.18 13:40
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.18 19:35
|1.6339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|12943544
|2010.01.18 13:41
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|130.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.18 20:42
|130.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-661.52
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.70
|Closed P/L:
|-45.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-45.70
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|120 699.14
|Equity:
|120 699.14
|Free Margin:
|120 699.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|775.82
|Gross Loss:
|821.52
|Total Net Profit:
|-45.70
|Profit Factor:
|0.94
|Expected Payoff:
|-9.14
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|45.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|821.52 (0.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.68% (821.52)
|
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|395.82
|loss trade:
|-661.52
|Average
|profit trade:
|387.91
|loss trade:
|-273.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (775.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-821.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|775.82 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-821.52 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3