Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 18, 20:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129390802010.01.18 08:55buy2.00gbpusd1.63050.00000.00002010.01.18 10:261.63240.000.000.00380.00
129390832010.01.18 08:55sell2.00eurjpy130.890.000.002010.01.18 11:30130.710.000.000.00395.82
129390812010.01.18 08:55buy2.00eurusd1.43910.00000.00002010.01.18 16:561.43880.000.000.00-60.00
129435332010.01.18 13:40buy2.00gbpusd1.63440.00000.00002010.01.18 19:351.63390.000.000.00-100.00
129435442010.01.18 13:41sell2.00eurjpy130.280.000.002010.01.18 20:42130.580.000.000.00-661.52
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -45.70
Closed P/L: -45.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -45.70 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 120 699.14 Equity: 120 699.14 Free Margin: 120 699.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 775.82 Gross Loss: 821.52 Total Net Profit: -45.70
Profit Factor: 0.94 Expected Payoff: -9.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 45.70 Maximal Drawdown: 821.52 (0.68%) Relative Drawdown: 0.68% (821.52)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 395.82 loss trade: -661.52
Average profit trade: 387.91 loss trade: -273.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (775.82) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-821.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 775.82 (2) consecutive loss (count): -821.52 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3