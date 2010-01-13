Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 13, 17:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128669902010.01.13 08:58buy2.00gbpusd1.62100.00000.00002010.01.13 11:511.62380.000.000.00560.00
128669842010.01.13 08:58buy2.00eurusd1.45020.00000.00002010.01.13 11:521.45000.000.000.00-40.00
128724722010.01.13 13:23sell7.00eurjpy132.850.000.002010.01.13 17:10132.670.000.000.001 379.76
128669922010.01.13 08:58sell2.00eurjpy132.170.000.002010.01.13 17:10132.670.000.000.00-1 095.05
128737422010.01.13 14:10sell2.00eurusd1.45650.00000.00002010.01.13 17:101.45300.000.000.00700.00
128737562010.01.13 14:10sell2.00gbpusd1.62900.00000.00002010.01.13 17:111.62650.000.000.00500.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 004.71
Closed P/L: 2 004.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 004.71 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 118 680.98 Equity: 118 680.98 Free Margin: 118 680.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 139.76 Gross Loss: 1 135.05 Total Net Profit: 2 004.71
Profit Factor: 2.77 Expected Payoff: 334.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 095.05 (0.92%) Relative Drawdown: 0.92% (1 095.05)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 379.76 loss trade: -1 095.05
Average profit trade: 784.94 loss trade: -567.53
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 200.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 095.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 379.76 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 095.05 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1