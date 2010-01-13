Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 13, 17:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12866990
|2010.01.13 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6210
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 11:51
|1.6238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|560.00
|12866984
|2010.01.13 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 11:52
|1.4500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|12872472
|2010.01.13 13:23
|sell
|7.00
|eurjpy
|132.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.13 17:10
|132.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 379.76
|12866992
|2010.01.13 08:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.13 17:10
|132.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 095.05
|12873742
|2010.01.13 14:10
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 17:10
|1.4530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|12873756
|2010.01.13 14:10
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.13 17:11
|1.6265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 004.71
|Closed P/L:
|2 004.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 004.71
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|118 680.98
|Equity:
|118 680.98
|Free Margin:
|118 680.98
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 139.76
|Gross Loss:
|1 135.05
|Total Net Profit:
|2 004.71
|Profit Factor:
|2.77
|Expected Payoff:
|334.12
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 095.05 (0.92%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.92% (1 095.05)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 379.76
|loss trade:
|-1 095.05
|Average
|profit trade:
|784.94
|loss trade:
|-567.53
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 200.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 095.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 379.76 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 095.05 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1