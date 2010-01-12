Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 12, 15:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12844513
|2010.01.12 08:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.12 10:46
|133.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|957.25
|12844512
|2010.01.12 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6120
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 11:56
|1.6136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|12844510
|2010.01.12 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4500
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 12:19
|1.4503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|12850840
|2010.01.12 13:27
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4470
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 14:33
|1.4491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|12850841
|2010.01.12 13:27
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6130
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 14:33
|1.6161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|12852553
|2010.01.12 14:44
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4488
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 15:04
|1.4504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|12852555
|2010.01.12 14:44
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6157
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.12 15:04
|1.6162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|12850842
|2010.01.12 13:27
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.12 15:11
|132.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|678.04
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 475.29
|Closed P/L:
|3 475.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 475.29
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|116 676.27
|Equity:
|116 676.27
|Free Margin:
|116 676.27
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 475.29
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 475.29
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|434.41
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|957.25
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|434.41
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (3 475.29)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 475.29 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0