Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 12, 15:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128445132010.01.12 08:58sell2.00eurjpy133.670.000.002010.01.12 10:46133.230.000.000.00957.25
128445122010.01.12 08:58buy2.00gbpusd1.61200.00000.00002010.01.12 11:561.61360.000.000.00320.00
128445102010.01.12 08:58buy2.00eurusd1.45000.00000.00002010.01.12 12:191.45030.000.000.0060.00
128508402010.01.12 13:27buy2.00eurusd1.44700.00000.00002010.01.12 14:331.44910.000.000.00420.00
128508412010.01.12 13:27buy2.00gbpusd1.61300.00000.00002010.01.12 14:331.61610.000.000.00620.00
128525532010.01.12 14:44buy2.00eurusd1.44880.00000.00002010.01.12 15:041.45040.000.000.00320.00
128525552010.01.12 14:44buy2.00gbpusd1.61570.00000.00002010.01.12 15:041.61620.000.000.00100.00
128508422010.01.12 13:27sell2.00eurjpy132.760.000.002010.01.12 15:11132.450.000.000.00678.04
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 475.29
Closed P/L: 3 475.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 475.29 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 116 676.27 Equity: 116 676.27 Free Margin: 116 676.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 475.29 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 475.29
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 434.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 957.25 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 434.41 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (3 475.29) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 475.29 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0