Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 11, 17:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12819727
|2010.01.11 08:56
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4499
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 10:49
|1.4525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|12819728
|2010.01.11 08:56
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6089
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 10:49
|1.6138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|980.00
|12825780
|2010.01.11 13:17
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6174
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:21
|1.6144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|12825789
|2010.01.11 13:17
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4537
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:21
|1.4513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|12829623
|2010.01.11 16:24
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6133
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:25
|1.6133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12829630
|2010.01.11 16:24
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.11 16:25
|1.4501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12819729
|2010.01.11 08:56
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.11 17:34
|133.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.05
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 514.95
|Closed P/L:
|2 514.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 514.95
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|113 200.98
|Equity:
|113 200.98
|Free Margin:
|113 200.98
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 580.00
|Gross Loss:
|65.05
|Total Net Profit:
|2 514.95
|Profit Factor:
|39.66
|Expected Payoff:
|359.28
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|65.05 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (65.05)
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|980.00
|loss trade:
|-65.05
|Average
|profit trade:
|430.00
|loss trade:
|-65.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (2 580.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-65.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 580.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-65.05 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1