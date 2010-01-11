Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 11, 17:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128197272010.01.11 08:56buy2.00eurusd1.44990.00000.00002010.01.11 10:491.45250.000.000.00520.00
128197282010.01.11 08:56buy2.00gbpusd1.60890.00000.00002010.01.11 10:491.61380.000.000.00980.00
128257802010.01.11 13:17sell2.00gbpusd1.61740.00000.00002010.01.11 16:211.61440.000.000.00600.00
128257892010.01.11 13:17sell2.00eurusd1.45370.00000.00002010.01.11 16:211.45130.000.000.00480.00
128296232010.01.11 16:24sell2.00gbpusd1.61330.00000.00002010.01.11 16:251.61330.000.000.000.00
128296302010.01.11 16:24sell2.00eurusd1.45010.00000.00002010.01.11 16:251.45010.000.000.000.00
128197292010.01.11 08:56sell2.00eurjpy133.820.000.002010.01.11 17:34133.850.000.000.00-65.05
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 514.95
Closed P/L: 2 514.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 514.95 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 113 200.98 Equity: 113 200.98 Free Margin: 113 200.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 580.00 Gross Loss: 65.05 Total Net Profit: 2 514.95
Profit Factor: 39.66 Expected Payoff: 359.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 65.05 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (65.05)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 980.00 loss trade: -65.05
Average profit trade: 430.00 loss trade: -65.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (2 580.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-65.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 580.00 (6) consecutive loss (count): -65.05 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1