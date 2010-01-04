Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 11, 17:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
126914002010.01.04 08:58balanceDeposit100 000.00
126914392010.01.04 08:59buy2.00gbpusd1.60890.00000.00002010.01.04 10:091.61330.000.000.00880.00
126914372010.01.04 08:59buy2.00eurusd1.42970.00000.00002010.01.04 10:091.43160.000.000.00380.00
126914582010.01.04 09:00buy2.00eurjpy133.040.000.002010.01.04 10:09133.060.000.000.0043.04
127019572010.01.04 13:59buy2.00eurusd1.43960.00000.00002010.01.04 17:031.44220.000.000.00520.00
127020052010.01.04 14:00sell2.00eurjpy133.560.000.002010.01.04 17:23133.330.000.000.00497.14
127093352010.01.04 18:15buy15.00gbpusd1.61050.00000.00002010.01.04 18:431.61310.000.000.003 900.00
127025382010.01.04 14:21buy5.00gbpusd1.61700.00000.00002010.01.04 18:431.61300.000.000.00-2 000.00
127019622010.01.04 13:59buy2.00gbpusd1.62250.00000.00002010.01.04 18:431.61300.000.000.00-1 900.00
127225652010.01.05 08:59sell2.00eurjpy132.690.000.002010.01.05 10:56132.560.000.000.00282.79
127252882010.01.05 11:01buy8.00gbpusd1.60530.00000.00002010.01.05 11:161.60740.000.000.001 680.00
127252692010.01.05 11:00buy5.00eurusd1.44180.00000.00002010.01.05 11:161.44350.000.000.00850.00
127225592010.01.05 08:59buy2.00gbpusd1.61520.00000.00002010.01.05 11:171.60740.000.000.00-1 560.00
127225542010.01.05 08:59buy2.00eurusd1.44730.00000.00002010.01.05 11:171.44350.000.000.00-760.00
127281322010.01.05 13:40sell2.00eurjpy132.790.000.002010.01.05 16:45131.960.000.000.001 811.24
127281292010.01.05 13:40buy2.00gbpusd1.60200.00000.00002010.01.05 17:041.60440.000.000.00480.00
127281262010.01.05 13:40buy2.00eurusd1.44260.00000.00002010.01.05 17:161.44220.000.000.00-80.00
127444672010.01.06 08:57buy2.00gbpusd1.59710.00000.00002010.01.06 10:391.60500.000.000.001 580.00
127444632010.01.06 08:57buy2.00eurusd1.43020.00000.00002010.01.06 11:071.43580.000.000.001 120.00
127507142010.01.06 12:56buy2.00gbpusd1.60040.00000.00002010.01.06 18:041.60100.000.000.00120.00
127507412010.01.06 12:57buy2.00eurusd1.43700.00000.00002010.01.06 18:051.43920.000.000.00440.00
127599032010.01.06 18:40sell20.00eurjpy133.420.000.002010.01.06 23:20133.100.000.000.006 930.16
127479132010.01.06 11:18sell5.00eurjpy132.520.000.002010.01.06 23:20133.100.000.000.00-3 140.23
127444732010.01.06 08:58sell2.00eurjpy131.700.000.002010.01.06 23:20133.100.000.000.00-3 031.95
127782342010.01.07 15:04buy5.00eurusd1.43120.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.43410.000.000.001 450.00
127753452010.01.07 12:47buy5.00gbpusd1.59210.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.59460.000.000.001 250.00
127701942010.01.07 08:57buy2.00eurusd1.43640.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.43410.000.000.00-460.00
127701852010.01.07 08:57buy2.00gbpusd1.59640.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.59460.000.000.00-360.00
127834182010.01.07 19:00sell2.00eurjpy133.570.000.002010.01.07 19:48133.460.000.000.00236.15
127701732010.01.07 08:57sell2.00eurjpy133.240.000.002010.01.07 19:48133.460.000.000.00-472.31
  0.00 0.00 0.00 10 686.03
Closed P/L: 10 686.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10 686.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 113 200.98 Equity: 113 200.98 Free Margin: 113 200.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 24 450.52 Gross Loss: 13 764.49 Total Net Profit: 10 686.03
Profit Factor: 1.78 Expected Payoff: 368.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6 172.18 (5.24%) Relative Drawdown: 5.24% (6 172.18)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (65.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (34.48%)
Largest profit trade: 6 930.16 loss trade: -3 140.23
Average profit trade: 1 286.87 loss trade: -1 376.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (6 220.18) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-6 172.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 10 190.16 (5) consecutive loss (count): -6 172.18 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2