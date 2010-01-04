Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 11, 17:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12691400
|2010.01.04 08:58
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|12691439
|2010.01.04 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6089
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 10:09
|1.6133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|880.00
|12691437
|2010.01.04 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 10:09
|1.4316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|12691458
|2010.01.04 09:00
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.04 10:09
|133.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.04
|12701957
|2010.01.04 13:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4396
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 17:03
|1.4422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|12702005
|2010.01.04 14:00
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.04 17:23
|133.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|497.14
|12709335
|2010.01.04 18:15
|buy
|15.00
|gbpusd
|1.6105
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 18:43
|1.6131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 900.00
|12702538
|2010.01.04 14:21
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6170
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 18:43
|1.6130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 000.00
|12701962
|2010.01.04 13:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6225
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 18:43
|1.6130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 900.00
|12722565
|2010.01.05 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.05 10:56
|132.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.79
|12725288
|2010.01.05 11:01
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.6053
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:16
|1.6074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 680.00
|12725269
|2010.01.05 11:00
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:16
|1.4435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|850.00
|12722559
|2010.01.05 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6152
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:17
|1.6074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 560.00
|12722554
|2010.01.05 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:17
|1.4435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-760.00
|12728132
|2010.01.05 13:40
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.05 16:45
|131.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 811.24
|12728129
|2010.01.05 13:40
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 17:04
|1.6044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|12728126
|2010.01.05 13:40
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4426
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 17:16
|1.4422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|12744467
|2010.01.06 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5971
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 10:39
|1.6050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 580.00
|12744463
|2010.01.06 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4302
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 11:07
|1.4358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 120.00
|12750714
|2010.01.06 12:56
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 18:04
|1.6010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|12750741
|2010.01.06 12:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4370
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 18:05
|1.4392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|12759903
|2010.01.06 18:40
|sell
|20.00
|eurjpy
|133.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.06 23:20
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 930.16
|12747913
|2010.01.06 11:18
|sell
|5.00
|eurjpy
|132.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.06 23:20
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 140.23
|12744473
|2010.01.06 08:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|131.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.06 23:20
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 031.95
|12778234
|2010.01.07 15:04
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.4341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 450.00
|12775345
|2010.01.07 12:47
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.5921
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.5946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 250.00
|12770194
|2010.01.07 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.4341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-460.00
|12770185
|2010.01.07 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5964
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.5946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|12783418
|2010.01.07 19:00
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.07 19:48
|133.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|236.15
|12770173
|2010.01.07 08:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.07 19:48
|133.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-472.31
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 686.03
|Closed P/L:
|10 686.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10 686.03
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|113 200.98
|Equity:
|113 200.98
|Free Margin:
|113 200.98
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|24 450.52
|Gross Loss:
|13 764.49
|Total Net Profit:
|10 686.03
|Profit Factor:
|1.78
|Expected Payoff:
|368.48
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6 172.18 (5.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.24% (6 172.18)
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (65.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (34.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6 930.16
|loss trade:
|-3 140.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 286.87
|loss trade:
|-1 376.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (6 220.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6 172.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|10 190.16 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6 172.18 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2