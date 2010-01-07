Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 7, 19:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
127782342010.01.07 15:04buy5.00eurusd1.43120.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.43410.000.000.001 450.00
127753452010.01.07 12:47buy5.00gbpusd1.59210.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.59460.000.000.001 250.00
127701942010.01.07 08:57buy2.00eurusd1.43640.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.43410.000.000.00-460.00
127701852010.01.07 08:57buy2.00gbpusd1.59640.00000.00002010.01.07 16:201.59460.000.000.00-360.00
127834182010.01.07 19:00sell2.00eurjpy133.570.000.002010.01.07 19:48133.460.000.000.00236.15
127701732010.01.07 08:57sell2.00eurjpy133.240.000.002010.01.07 19:48133.460.000.000.00-472.31
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 643.84
Closed P/L: 1 643.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 643.84 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 110 686.03 Equity: 110 686.03 Free Margin: 110 686.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 936.15 Gross Loss: 1 292.31 Total Net Profit: 1 643.84
Profit Factor: 2.27 Expected Payoff: 273.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 056.16 (0.95%) Relative Drawdown: 0.95% (1 056.16)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 450.00 loss trade: -472.31
Average profit trade: 978.72 loss trade: -430.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2 700.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-820.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 700.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -820.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2