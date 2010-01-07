Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 7, 19:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12778234
|2010.01.07 15:04
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.4341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 450.00
|12775345
|2010.01.07 12:47
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.5921
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.5946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 250.00
|12770194
|2010.01.07 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.4341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-460.00
|12770185
|2010.01.07 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5964
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.07 16:20
|1.5946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|12783418
|2010.01.07 19:00
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.07 19:48
|133.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|236.15
|12770173
|2010.01.07 08:57
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.07 19:48
|133.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-472.31
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 643.84
|Closed P/L:
|1 643.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 643.84
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|110 686.03
|Equity:
|110 686.03
|Free Margin:
|110 686.03
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 936.15
|Gross Loss:
|1 292.31
|Total Net Profit:
|1 643.84
|Profit Factor:
|2.27
|Expected Payoff:
|273.97
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 056.16 (0.95%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.95% (1 056.16)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 450.00
|loss trade:
|-472.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|978.72
|loss trade:
|-430.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (2 700.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-820.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 700.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-820.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2