Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 6, 23:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
127444672010.01.06 08:57buy2.00gbpusd1.59710.00000.00002010.01.06 10:391.60500.000.000.001 580.00
127444632010.01.06 08:57buy2.00eurusd1.43020.00000.00002010.01.06 11:071.43580.000.000.001 120.00
127507142010.01.06 12:56buy2.00gbpusd1.60040.00000.00002010.01.06 18:041.60100.000.000.00120.00
127507412010.01.06 12:57buy2.00eurusd1.43700.00000.00002010.01.06 18:051.43920.000.000.00440.00
127599032010.01.06 18:40sell20.00eurjpy133.420.000.002010.01.06 23:20133.100.000.000.006 930.16
127479132010.01.06 11:18sell5.00eurjpy132.520.000.002010.01.06 23:20133.100.000.000.00-3 140.23
127444732010.01.06 08:58sell2.00eurjpy131.700.000.002010.01.06 23:20133.100.000.000.00-3 031.95
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4 017.98
Closed P/L: 4 017.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 017.98 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 109 042.19 Equity: 109 042.19 Free Margin: 109 042.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 10 190.16 Gross Loss: 6 172.18 Total Net Profit: 4 017.98
Profit Factor: 1.65 Expected Payoff: 574.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6 172.18 (5.36%) Relative Drawdown: 5.36% (6 172.18)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 6 930.16 loss trade: -3 140.23
Average profit trade: 2 038.03 loss trade: -3 086.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (10 190.16) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-6 172.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 10 190.16 (5) consecutive loss (count): -6 172.18 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2