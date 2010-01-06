Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 6, 23:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12744467
|2010.01.06 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5971
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 10:39
|1.6050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 580.00
|12744463
|2010.01.06 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4302
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 11:07
|1.4358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 120.00
|12750714
|2010.01.06 12:56
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 18:04
|1.6010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|12750741
|2010.01.06 12:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4370
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.06 18:05
|1.4392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|12759903
|2010.01.06 18:40
|sell
|20.00
|eurjpy
|133.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.06 23:20
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 930.16
|12747913
|2010.01.06 11:18
|sell
|5.00
|eurjpy
|132.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.06 23:20
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 140.23
|12744473
|2010.01.06 08:58
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|131.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.06 23:20
|133.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3 031.95
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 017.98
|Closed P/L:
|4 017.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 017.98
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|109 042.19
|Equity:
|109 042.19
|Free Margin:
|109 042.19
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 190.16
|Gross Loss:
|6 172.18
|Total Net Profit:
|4 017.98
|Profit Factor:
|1.65
|Expected Payoff:
|574.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6 172.18 (5.36%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.36% (6 172.18)
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6 930.16
|loss trade:
|-3 140.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|2 038.03
|loss trade:
|-3 086.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (10 190.16)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6 172.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|10 190.16 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6 172.18 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2