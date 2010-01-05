Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 5, 17:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12722565
|2010.01.05 08:59
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.05 10:56
|132.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.79
|12725288
|2010.01.05 11:01
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.6053
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:16
|1.6074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 680.00
|12725269
|2010.01.05 11:00
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:16
|1.4435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|850.00
|12722559
|2010.01.05 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6152
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:17
|1.6074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 560.00
|12722554
|2010.01.05 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 11:17
|1.4435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-760.00
|12728132
|2010.01.05 13:40
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|132.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.05 16:45
|131.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 811.24
|12728129
|2010.01.05 13:40
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 17:04
|1.6044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|12728126
|2010.01.05 13:40
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4426
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.05 17:16
|1.4422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 704.03
|Closed P/L:
|2 704.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 704.03
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|105 024.21
|Equity:
|105 024.21
|Free Margin:
|105 024.21
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 104.03
|Gross Loss:
|2 400.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 704.03
|Profit Factor:
|2.13
|Expected Payoff:
|338.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 320.00 (2.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.21% (2 320.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 811.24
|loss trade:
|-1 560.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 020.81
|loss trade:
|-800.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (2 812.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2 320.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 812.79 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 320.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2