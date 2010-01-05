Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 5, 17:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
127225652010.01.05 08:59sell2.00eurjpy132.690.000.002010.01.05 10:56132.560.000.000.00282.79
127252882010.01.05 11:01buy8.00gbpusd1.60530.00000.00002010.01.05 11:161.60740.000.000.001 680.00
127252692010.01.05 11:00buy5.00eurusd1.44180.00000.00002010.01.05 11:161.44350.000.000.00850.00
127225592010.01.05 08:59buy2.00gbpusd1.61520.00000.00002010.01.05 11:171.60740.000.000.00-1 560.00
127225542010.01.05 08:59buy2.00eurusd1.44730.00000.00002010.01.05 11:171.44350.000.000.00-760.00
127281322010.01.05 13:40sell2.00eurjpy132.790.000.002010.01.05 16:45131.960.000.000.001 811.24
127281292010.01.05 13:40buy2.00gbpusd1.60200.00000.00002010.01.05 17:041.60440.000.000.00480.00
127281262010.01.05 13:40buy2.00eurusd1.44260.00000.00002010.01.05 17:161.44220.000.000.00-80.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 704.03
Closed P/L: 2 704.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 704.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 105 024.21 Equity: 105 024.21 Free Margin: 105 024.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 104.03 Gross Loss: 2 400.00 Total Net Profit: 2 704.03
Profit Factor: 2.13 Expected Payoff: 338.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 320.00 (2.21%) Relative Drawdown: 2.21% (2 320.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 1 811.24 loss trade: -1 560.00
Average profit trade: 1 020.81 loss trade: -800.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (2 812.79) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-2 320.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 812.79 (3) consecutive loss (count): -2 320.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2