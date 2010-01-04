Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 January 4, 18:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
126914002010.01.04 08:58balanceDeposit100 000.00
126914372010.01.04 08:59buy2.00eurusd1.42970.00000.00002010.01.04 10:091.43160.000.000.00380.00
126914392010.01.04 08:59buy2.00gbpusd1.60890.00000.00002010.01.04 10:091.61330.000.000.00880.00
126914582010.01.04 09:00buy2.00eurjpy133.040.000.002010.01.04 10:09133.060.000.000.0043.04
127019572010.01.04 13:59buy2.00eurusd1.43960.00000.00002010.01.04 17:031.44220.000.000.00520.00
127019622010.01.04 13:59buy2.00gbpusd1.62250.00000.00002010.01.04 18:431.61300.000.000.00-1 900.00
127020052010.01.04 14:00sell2.00eurjpy133.560.000.002010.01.04 17:23133.330.000.000.00497.14
127025382010.01.04 14:21buy5.00gbpusd1.61700.00000.00002010.01.04 18:431.61300.000.000.00-2 000.00
127093352010.01.04 18:15buy15.00gbpusd1.61050.00000.00002010.01.04 18:431.61310.000.000.003 900.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 320.18
Closed P/L: 2 320.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 320.18 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 102 320.18 Equity: 102 320.18 Free Margin: 102 320.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 220.18 Gross Loss: 3 900.00 Total Net Profit: 2 320.18
Profit Factor: 1.59 Expected Payoff: 290.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3 900.00 (3.67%) Relative Drawdown: 3.67% (3 900.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3 900.00 loss trade: -2 000.00
Average profit trade: 1 036.70 loss trade: -1 950.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (6 220.18) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-3 900.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6 220.18 (6) consecutive loss (count): -3 900.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2