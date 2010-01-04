Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 4, 18:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12691400
|2010.01.04 08:58
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|12691437
|2010.01.04 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 10:09
|1.4316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|12691439
|2010.01.04 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6089
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 10:09
|1.6133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|880.00
|12691458
|2010.01.04 09:00
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.04 10:09
|133.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.04
|12701957
|2010.01.04 13:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4396
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 17:03
|1.4422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|12701962
|2010.01.04 13:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6225
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 18:43
|1.6130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 900.00
|12702005
|2010.01.04 14:00
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|133.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.01.04 17:23
|133.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|497.14
|12702538
|2010.01.04 14:21
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6170
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 18:43
|1.6130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 000.00
|12709335
|2010.01.04 18:15
|buy
|15.00
|gbpusd
|1.6105
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.01.04 18:43
|1.6131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 900.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 320.18
|Closed P/L:
|2 320.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 320.18
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|102 320.18
|Equity:
|102 320.18
|Free Margin:
|102 320.18
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 220.18
|Gross Loss:
|3 900.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 320.18
|Profit Factor:
|1.59
|Expected Payoff:
|290.02
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 900.00 (3.67%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.67% (3 900.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 900.00
|loss trade:
|-2 000.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 036.70
|loss trade:
|-1 950.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (6 220.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-3 900.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6 220.18 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 900.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2