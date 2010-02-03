Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 4, 17:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13274381
|2010.02.03 09:04
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.03 10:44
|1.6047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|13274384
|2010.02.03 09:04
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3974
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.03 10:44
|1.3986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|13276705
|2010.02.03 10:51
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3998
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.03 11:29
|1.4022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|13274385
|2010.02.03 09:04
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.02.03 11:29
|126.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|332.37
|13284649
|2010.02.03 15:52
|buy
|12.00
|gbpusd
|1.5946
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.03 16:21
|1.5958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 440.00
|13281165
|2010.02.03 13:50
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.02.03 17:24
|126.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.67
|13291142
|2010.02.03 19:50
|buy
|15.00
|eurusd
|1.3907
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.03 20:11
|1.3917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 500.00
|13296451
|2010.02.04 03:06
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.5887
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 03:54
|1.5904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 800.00
|13298715
|2010.02.04 08:23
|buy
|40.00
|gbpusd
|1.5888
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 09:27
|1.5901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 200.00
|13287670
|2010.02.03 17:25
|buy
|12.00
|gbpusd
|1.5946
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 09:27
|1.5900
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.40
|-5 520.00
|13284681
|2010.02.03 15:52
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3952
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 09:27
|1.3881
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.00
|-3 550.00
|13291849
|2010.02.03 20:51
|buy
|15.00
|eurusd
|1.3906
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 09:27
|1.3881
|0.00
|0.00
|-405.00
|-3 750.00
|13281163
|2010.02.03 13:50
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4009
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 09:27
|1.3881
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|-2 560.00
|13279628
|2010.02.03 12:32
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.6001
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 09:27
|1.5900
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.50
|-5 050.00
|13276704
|2010.02.03 10:51
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.6053
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.04 09:27
|1.5900
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.40
|-3 060.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-816.30
|-7 079.96
|Closed P/L:
|-7 896.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-7 896.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|134 716.32
|Equity:
|134 716.32
|Free Margin:
|134 716.32
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|16 410.04
|Gross Loss:
|24 306.30
|Total Net Profit:
|-7 896.26
|Profit Factor:
|0.68
|Expected Payoff:
|-526.42
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|7 896.26
|Maximal Drawdown:
|24 306.30 (15.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.28% (24 306.30)
|
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6 800.00
|loss trade:
|-5 660.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 823.34
|loss trade:
|-4 051.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (16 410.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-24 306.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16 410.04 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-24 306.30 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|6