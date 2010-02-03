Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 February 4, 17:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
132743812010.02.03 09:04buy2.00gbpusd1.60360.00000.00002010.02.03 10:441.60470.000.000.00220.00
132743842010.02.03 09:04buy2.00eurusd1.39740.00000.00002010.02.03 10:441.39860.000.000.00240.00
132767052010.02.03 10:51buy2.00eurusd1.39980.00000.00002010.02.03 11:291.40220.000.000.00480.00
132743852010.02.03 09:04buy2.00eurjpy126.420.000.002010.02.03 11:29126.570.000.000.00332.37
132846492010.02.03 15:52buy12.00gbpusd1.59460.00000.00002010.02.03 16:211.59580.000.000.001 440.00
132811652010.02.03 13:50buy2.00eurjpy126.760.000.002010.02.03 17:24126.850.000.000.00197.67
132911422010.02.03 19:50buy15.00eurusd1.39070.00000.00002010.02.03 20:111.39170.000.000.001 500.00
132964512010.02.04 03:06buy40.00gbpusd1.58870.00000.00002010.02.04 03:541.59040.000.000.006 800.00
132987152010.02.04 08:23buy40.00gbpusd1.58880.00000.00002010.02.04 09:271.59010.000.000.005 200.00
132876702010.02.03 17:25buy12.00gbpusd1.59460.00000.00002010.02.04 09:271.59000.000.00-140.40-5 520.00
132846812010.02.03 15:52buy5.00eurusd1.39520.00000.00002010.02.04 09:271.38810.000.00-135.00-3 550.00
132918492010.02.03 20:51buy15.00eurusd1.39060.00000.00002010.02.04 09:271.38810.000.00-405.00-3 750.00
132811632010.02.03 13:50buy2.00eurusd1.40090.00000.00002010.02.04 09:271.38810.000.00-54.00-2 560.00
132796282010.02.03 12:32buy5.00gbpusd1.60010.00000.00002010.02.04 09:271.59000.000.00-58.50-5 050.00
132767042010.02.03 10:51buy2.00gbpusd1.60530.00000.00002010.02.04 09:271.59000.000.00-23.40-3 060.00
  0.00 0.00 -816.30 -7 079.96
Closed P/L: -7 896.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -7 896.26 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 134 716.32 Equity: 134 716.32 Free Margin: 134 716.32
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 16 410.04 Gross Loss: 24 306.30 Total Net Profit: -7 896.26
Profit Factor: 0.68 Expected Payoff: -526.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 7 896.26 Maximal Drawdown: 24 306.30 (15.28%) Relative Drawdown: 15.28% (24 306.30)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6 800.00 loss trade: -5 660.40
Average profit trade: 1 823.34 loss trade: -4 051.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (16 410.04) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-24 306.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16 410.04 (9) consecutive loss (count): -24 306.30 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 6