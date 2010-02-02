Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 February 2, 17:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
132534422010.02.02 08:59buy2.00eurjpy126.410.000.002010.02.02 12:34126.600.000.000.00418.64
132534392010.02.02 08:59buy2.00eurusd1.39350.00000.00002010.02.02 12:341.39460.000.000.00220.00
132534382010.02.02 08:59buy2.00gbpusd1.59580.00000.00002010.02.02 16:281.59590.000.000.0020.00
132600592010.02.02 13:58buy2.00eurusd1.39490.00000.00002010.02.02 16:311.39490.000.000.000.00
132619342010.02.02 15:53buy5.00eurjpy126.000.000.002010.02.02 17:35126.180.000.000.00995.91
132600422010.02.02 13:56buy2.00eurjpy126.450.000.002010.02.02 17:35126.160.000.000.00-641.88
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 012.67
Closed P/L: 1 012.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 012.67 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 142 612.58 Equity: 142 612.58 Free Margin: 142 612.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 654.55 Gross Loss: 641.88 Total Net Profit: 1 012.67
Profit Factor: 2.58 Expected Payoff: 168.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 641.88 (0.45%) Relative Drawdown: 0.45% (641.88)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 995.91 loss trade: -641.88
Average profit trade: 330.91 loss trade: -641.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 654.55) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-641.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 654.55 (5) consecutive loss (count): -641.88 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1