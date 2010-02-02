Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 2, 17:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13253442
|2010.02.02 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.02.02 12:34
|126.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|418.64
|13253439
|2010.02.02 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3935
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.02 12:34
|1.3946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|13253438
|2010.02.02 08:59
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5958
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.02 16:28
|1.5959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|13260059
|2010.02.02 13:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3949
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.02 16:31
|1.3949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13261934
|2010.02.02 15:53
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|126.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.02.02 17:35
|126.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|995.91
|13260042
|2010.02.02 13:56
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|126.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.02.02 17:35
|126.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-641.88
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 012.67
|Closed P/L:
|1 012.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 012.67
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|142 612.58
|Equity:
|142 612.58
|Free Margin:
|142 612.58
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 654.55
|Gross Loss:
|641.88
|Total Net Profit:
|1 012.67
|Profit Factor:
|2.58
|Expected Payoff:
|168.78
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|641.88 (0.45%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.45% (641.88)
|
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|995.91
|loss trade:
|-641.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|330.91
|loss trade:
|-641.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 654.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-641.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 654.55 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-641.88 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1