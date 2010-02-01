Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 4744814 Name: dfgdfg Currency: USD 2010 February 1, 16:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
132306402010.02.01 08:58buy2.00eurjpy125.240.000.002010.02.01 10:53125.590.000.000.00774.07
132306372010.02.01 08:57buy2.00eurusd1.38880.00000.00002010.02.01 10:571.38880.000.000.000.00
132341752010.02.01 11:50buy5.00gbpusd1.59070.00000.00002010.02.01 12:041.59210.000.000.00700.00
132306362010.02.01 08:57buy2.00gbpusd1.59600.00000.00002010.02.01 12:041.59210.000.000.00-780.00
132361922010.02.01 13:21buy2.00eurjpy125.670.000.002010.02.01 16:33125.690.000.000.0044.32
132361872010.02.01 13:21buy2.00gbpusd1.58860.00000.00002010.02.01 16:331.59390.000.000.001 060.00
132361952010.02.01 13:22buy2.00eurusd1.39090.00000.00002010.02.01 16:331.39230.000.000.00280.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 078.39
Closed P/L: 2 078.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 078.39 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 141 599.91 Equity: 141 599.91 Free Margin: 141 599.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 858.39 Gross Loss: 780.00 Total Net Profit: 2 078.39
Profit Factor: 3.66 Expected Payoff: 296.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 780.00 (0.55%) Relative Drawdown: 0.55% (780.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 1 060.00 loss trade: -780.00
Average profit trade: 476.40 loss trade: -780.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 474.07) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-780.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 474.07 (3) consecutive loss (count): -780.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1