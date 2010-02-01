Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 4744814
|Name: dfgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2010 February 1, 16:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13230640
|2010.02.01 08:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|125.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.02.01 10:53
|125.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|774.07
|13230637
|2010.02.01 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3888
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.01 10:57
|1.3888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13234175
|2010.02.01 11:50
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.5907
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.01 12:04
|1.5921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|13230636
|2010.02.01 08:57
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5960
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.01 12:04
|1.5921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-780.00
|13236192
|2010.02.01 13:21
|buy
|2.00
|eurjpy
|125.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.02.01 16:33
|125.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.32
|13236187
|2010.02.01 13:21
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.5886
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.01 16:33
|1.5939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 060.00
|13236195
|2010.02.01 13:22
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3909
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.01 16:33
|1.3923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 078.39
|Closed P/L:
|2 078.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 078.39
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|141 599.91
|Equity:
|141 599.91
|Free Margin:
|141 599.91
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 858.39
|Gross Loss:
|780.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 078.39
|Profit Factor:
|3.66
|Expected Payoff:
|296.91
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|780.00 (0.55%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.55% (780.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 060.00
|loss trade:
|-780.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|476.40
|loss trade:
|-780.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 474.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-780.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 474.07 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-780.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1