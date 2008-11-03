EuroOrient Securities&Financial Services Ltd
|Account: 310057
|Name: Joshua
|Currency: USD
|2008 November 4, 07:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8265165
|2008.11.03 22:12
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|8292221
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|124.450
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|123.930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.70
|8292229
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57461
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|1.57059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.20
|8292231
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.79950
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|0.79979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.55
|8292232
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.85424
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|1.85239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.69
|8292244
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|83.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.04 05:33
|83.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.28
|8292245
|2008.11.04 05:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.17778
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:32
|1.17902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.52
|8292252
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|66.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.04 05:33
|65.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.50
|8292253
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|98.822
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.11.04 05:32
|98.712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.14
|8292254
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25925
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|1.25599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.60
|8292256
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.48302
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|1.48105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.70
|8292257
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|155.600
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|155.028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.96
|8292259
|2008.11.04 05:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.18343
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|1.18462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.05
|8292260
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|83.49
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.04 05:33
|83.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.27
|8292263
|2008.11.04 05:06
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.66850
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 05:33
|0.66605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|8294147
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|123.778
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|123.606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.45
|8294160
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56975
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|1.56460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.50
|8294168
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.79938
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|0.80200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.99
|8294177
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.85111
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|1.84583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.75
|8294181
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|83.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.04 06:15
|83.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.12
|8294189
|2008.11.04 05:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.17958
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|1.17953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|8294194
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|65.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.04 06:15
|65.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.72
|8294199
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|98.632
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|98.540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.34
|8294202
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25524
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|1.25452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|8294207
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.48066
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|1.47998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|8294210
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|154.802
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|154.162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.95
|8294215
|2008.11.04 05:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.18588
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|1.18574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|8294219
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|83.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.11.04 06:15
|83.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.10
|8294220
|2008.11.04 05:34
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.66587
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.11.04 06:15
|0.66145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|614.07
|Closed P/L:
|614.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8297728
|2008.11.04 06:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|154.005
|0.000
|0.000
|
|154.596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-598.72
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-598.72
|
|Floating P/L:
|-598.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|614.07
|Floating P/L:
|-598.72
|Margin:
|312.87
|Balance:
|1 114.07
|Equity:
|515.35
|Free Margin:
|202.48
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|661.21
|Gross Loss:
|47.14
|Total Net Profit:
|614.07
|Profit Factor:
|14.03
|Expected Payoff:
|21.93
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|40.99 (3.94%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.94% (40.99)
|
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.95
|loss trade:
|-40.99
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.55
|loss trade:
|-11.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (230.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|230.86 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-40.99 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1