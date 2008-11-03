EuroOrient Securities&Financial Services Ltd

Account: 310057 Name: Joshua Currency: USD 2008 November 4, 07:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82651652008.11.03 22:12balanceDeposit500.00
82922212008.11.04 05:06sell0.10eurjpy124.4500.0000.0002008.11.04 05:33123.9300.000.000.0052.70
82922292008.11.04 05:06sell0.10gbpusd1.574610.000000.000002008.11.04 05:331.570590.000.000.0040.20
82922312008.11.04 05:06sell0.10eurgbp0.799500.000000.000002008.11.04 05:330.799790.000.000.00-4.55
82922322008.11.04 05:06sell0.10gbpchf1.854240.000000.000002008.11.04 05:331.852390.000.000.0015.69
82922442008.11.04 05:06sell0.10chfjpy83.920.000.002008.11.04 05:3383.710.000.000.0021.28
82922452008.11.04 05:06buy0.10usdchf1.177780.000000.000002008.11.04 05:321.179020.000.000.0010.52
82922522008.11.04 05:06sell0.10audjpy66.120.000.002008.11.04 05:3365.750.000.000.0037.50
82922532008.11.04 05:06sell0.10usdjpy98.8220.0000.0002008.11.04 05:3298.7120.000.000.0011.14
82922542008.11.04 05:06sell0.10eurusd1.259250.000000.000002008.11.04 05:331.255990.000.000.0032.60
82922562008.11.04 05:06sell0.10eurchf1.483020.000000.000002008.11.04 05:331.481050.000.000.0016.70
82922572008.11.04 05:06sell0.10gbpjpy155.6000.0000.0002008.11.04 05:33155.0280.000.000.0057.96
82922592008.11.04 05:06buy0.10usdcad1.183430.000000.000002008.11.04 05:331.184620.000.000.0010.05
82922602008.11.04 05:06sell0.10cadjpy83.490.000.002008.11.04 05:3383.290.000.000.0020.27
82922632008.11.04 05:06sell0.10audusd0.668500.000000.000002008.11.04 05:330.666050.000.000.0024.50
82941472008.11.04 05:34sell0.10eurjpy123.7780.0000.0002008.11.04 06:15123.6060.000.000.0017.45
82941602008.11.04 05:34sell0.10gbpusd1.569750.000000.000002008.11.04 06:151.564600.000.000.0051.50
82941682008.11.04 05:34sell0.10eurgbp0.799380.000000.000002008.11.04 06:150.802000.000.000.00-40.99
82941772008.11.04 05:34sell0.10gbpchf1.851110.000000.000002008.11.04 06:151.845830.000.000.0044.75
82941812008.11.04 05:34sell0.10chfjpy83.640.000.002008.11.04 06:1583.560.000.000.008.12
82941892008.11.04 05:34buy0.10usdchf1.179580.000000.000002008.11.04 06:151.179530.000.000.00-0.42
82941942008.11.04 05:34sell0.10audjpy65.680.000.002008.11.04 06:1565.190.000.000.0049.72
82941992008.11.04 05:34sell0.10usdjpy98.6320.0000.0002008.11.04 06:1598.5400.000.000.009.34
82942022008.11.04 05:34sell0.10eurusd1.255240.000000.000002008.11.04 06:151.254520.000.000.007.20
82942072008.11.04 05:34sell0.10eurchf1.480660.000000.000002008.11.04 06:151.479980.000.000.005.77
82942102008.11.04 05:34sell0.10gbpjpy154.8020.0000.0002008.11.04 06:15154.1620.000.000.0064.95
82942152008.11.04 05:34buy0.10usdcad1.185880.000000.000002008.11.04 06:151.185740.000.000.00-1.18
82942192008.11.04 05:34sell0.10cadjpy83.180.000.002008.11.04 06:1583.110.000.000.007.10
82942202008.11.04 05:34sell0.10audusd0.665870.000000.000002008.11.04 06:150.661450.000.000.0044.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 614.07
Closed P/L: 614.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
82977282008.11.04 06:20sell1.00gbpjpy154.0050.0000.000 154.5960.000.000.00-598.72
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -598.72
 Floating P/L: -598.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 614.07 Floating P/L: -598.72 Margin: 312.87
Balance: 1 114.07 Equity: 515.35 Free Margin: 202.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 661.21 Gross Loss: 47.14 Total Net Profit: 614.07
Profit Factor: 14.03 Expected Payoff: 21.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 40.99 (3.94%) Relative Drawdown: 3.94% (40.99)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 24 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 64.95 loss trade: -40.99
Average profit trade: 27.55 loss trade: -11.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (230.86) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 230.86 (8) consecutive loss (count): -40.99 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1