|Account: 14848
|Name: Abel Odejide Abiola
|Currency: USD
|2008 September 18, 17:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3402176
|2008.09.18 17:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4390
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.18 17:41
|1.4375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|3401409
|2008.09.18 17:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|104.67
|0.00
|104.61
|2008.09.18 17:23
|104.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|3401285
|2008.09.18 17:12
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8216
|0.0000
|1.8224
|2008.09.18 17:35
|1.8168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|3401183
|2008.09.18 17:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0971
|0.0000
|1.0968
|2008.09.18 17:12
|1.0968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|3401164
|2008.09.18 17:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|104.75
|0.00
|104.68
|2008.09.18 17:13
|104.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|3400581
|2008.09.18 16:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4399
|1.4400
|1.4413
|2008.09.18 17:07
|1.4400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|3400488
|2008.09.18 16:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0993
|1.0991
|1.0974
|2008.09.18 17:07
|1.0991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|3400458
|2008.09.18 16:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4393
|1.4397
|1.4408
|2008.09.18 16:52
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3400440
|2008.09.18 16:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|104.89
|104.86
|104.79
|2008.09.18 16:58
|104.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|3400307
|2008.09.18 16:47
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8183
|0.0000
|1.8191
|2008.09.18 16:47
|1.8191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|3400154
|2008.09.18 16:42
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8192
|0.0000
|1.8198
|2008.09.18 16:48
|1.8198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|3400141
|2008.09.18 16:42
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|105.16
|0.00
|105.26
|2008.09.18 17:08
|104.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.02
|3400086
|2008.09.18 16:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4365
|1.4372
|1.4381
|2008.09.18 16:41
|1.4372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|3399918
|2008.09.18 16:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4355
|0.0000
|1.4356
|2008.09.18 16:35
|1.4356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|3399620
|2008.09.18 16:23
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|105.11
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.09.18 16:29
|105.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.13
|3399333
|2008.09.18 16:17
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1038
|0.0000
|1.1045
|2008.09.18 16:56
|1.0991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.55
|3399213
|2008.09.18 16:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8172
|0.0000
|1.8149
|2008.09.18 16:18
|1.8149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|3399135
|2008.09.18 16:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4374
|0.0000
|1.4392
|2008.09.18 16:21
|1.4361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|3396461
|2008.09.18 15:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8227
|0.0000
|1.8267
|2008.09.18 16:05
|1.8202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|3395440
|2008.09.18 14:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8236
|1.8230
|1.8194
|2008.09.18 15:00
|1.8230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|3395273
|2008.09.18 14:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|104.90
|104.95
|105.27
|2008.09.18 15:01
|104.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|3395217
|2008.09.18 14:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.5377
|0.0000
|1.5412
|2008.09.18 14:51
|1.5383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|3394514
|2008.09.18 14:26
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8268
|0.0000
|1.8263
|2008.09.18 14:46
|1.8230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|3394118
|2008.09.18 14:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurcad
|1.5376
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.18 14:23
|1.5396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|3394062
|2008.09.18 14:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8245
|1.8260
|1.8305
|2008.09.18 14:19
|1.8260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|3393758
|2008.09.18 14:04
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|104.78
|104.83
|105.09
|2008.09.18 14:40
|104.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|3392746
|2008.09.18 13:24
|buy
|0.04
|eurcad
|1.5391
|0.0000
|1.5425
|2008.09.18 16:06
|1.5315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.53
|3392742
|2008.09.18 13:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.5390
|0.0000
|1.5406
|2008.09.18 15:14
|1.5363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.38
|3392437
|2008.09.18 13:16
|sell
|0.04
|eurcad
|1.5357
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.09.18 13:21
|1.5388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.66
|3392412
|2008.09.18 13:16
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|104.65
|0.00
|104.46
|2008.09.18 14:02
|104.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.34
|3392352
|2008.09.18 13:13
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|104.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.09.18 13:15
|104.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|3392321
|2008.09.18 13:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.5368
|1.5385
|1.5440
|2008.09.18 13:24
|1.5385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|3392124
|2008.09.18 13:07
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|104.72
|0.00
|105.28
|2008.09.18 13:15
|104.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.68
|3391926
|2008.09.18 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|104.57
|0.00
|104.12
|2008.09.18 13:12
|104.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.09
|3391466
|2008.09.18 12:42
|balance
|USD #9600
|314.06
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-123.24
|Closed P/L:
|-123.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|314.06
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-123.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|190.82
|Equity:
|190.82
|Free Margin:
|190.82
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|47.42
|Gross Loss:
|170.66
|Total Net Profit:
|-123.24
|Profit Factor:
|0.28
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.62
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|123.24
|Maximal Drawdown:
|123.24 (39.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|39.24% (123.24)
|
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (52.38%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (55.88%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (44.12%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.00
|loss trade:
|-28.53
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.50
|loss trade:
|-11.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (14.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-78.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-78.91 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2