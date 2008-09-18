Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 14848 Name: Abel Odejide Abiola Currency: USD 2008 September 18, 17:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34021762008.09.18 17:35buy0.02eurusd1.43900.00000.00002008.09.18 17:411.43750.000.000.00-3.00
34014092008.09.18 17:14sell0.02usdjpy104.670.00104.612008.09.18 17:23104.640.000.000.000.57
34012852008.09.18 17:12buy0.02gbpusd1.82160.00001.82242008.09.18 17:351.81680.000.000.00-9.60
34011832008.09.18 17:09sell0.02usdchf1.09710.00001.09682008.09.18 17:121.09680.000.000.000.55
34011642008.09.18 17:08sell0.02usdjpy104.750.00104.682008.09.18 17:13104.680.000.000.001.34
34005812008.09.18 16:55buy0.10eurusd1.43991.44001.44132008.09.18 17:071.44000.000.000.001.00
34004882008.09.18 16:51sell0.02usdchf1.09931.09911.09742008.09.18 17:071.09910.000.000.000.36
34004582008.09.18 16:50buy0.10eurusd1.43931.43971.44082008.09.18 16:521.43970.000.000.004.00
34004402008.09.18 16:50sell0.02usdjpy104.89104.86104.792008.09.18 16:58104.790.000.000.001.91
34003072008.09.18 16:47buy0.02gbpusd1.81830.00001.81912008.09.18 16:471.81910.000.000.001.60
34001542008.09.18 16:42buy0.02gbpusd1.81920.00001.81982008.09.18 16:481.81980.000.000.001.20
34001412008.09.18 16:42buy0.02usdjpy105.160.00105.262008.09.18 17:08104.740.000.000.00-8.02
34000862008.09.18 16:40buy0.10eurusd1.43651.43721.43812008.09.18 16:411.43720.000.000.007.00
33999182008.09.18 16:34buy0.10eurusd1.43550.00001.43562008.09.18 16:351.43560.000.000.001.00
33996202008.09.18 16:23sell0.03usdjpy105.110.000.002008.09.18 16:29105.290.000.000.00-5.13
33993332008.09.18 16:17buy0.02usdchf1.10380.00001.10452008.09.18 16:561.09910.000.000.00-8.55
33992132008.09.18 16:13sell0.02gbpusd1.81720.00001.81492008.09.18 16:181.81490.000.000.004.60
33991352008.09.18 16:10buy0.10eurusd1.43740.00001.43922008.09.18 16:211.43610.000.000.00-13.00
33964612008.09.18 15:14buy0.10gbpusd1.82270.00001.82672008.09.18 16:051.82020.000.000.00-25.00
33954402008.09.18 14:47sell0.01gbpusd1.82361.82301.81942008.09.18 15:001.82300.000.000.000.60
33952732008.09.18 14:42buy0.01usdjpy104.90104.95105.272008.09.18 15:01104.950.000.000.000.48
33952172008.09.18 14:40buy0.01eurcad1.53770.00001.54122008.09.18 14:511.53830.000.000.000.57
33945142008.09.18 14:26buy0.01gbpusd1.82680.00001.82632008.09.18 14:461.82300.000.000.00-3.80
33941182008.09.18 14:15sell0.01eurcad1.53760.00000.00002008.09.18 14:231.53960.000.000.00-1.88
33940622008.09.18 14:13buy0.01gbpusd1.82451.82601.83052008.09.18 14:191.82600.000.000.001.50
33937582008.09.18 14:04buy0.05usdjpy104.78104.83105.092008.09.18 14:40104.830.000.000.002.38
33927462008.09.18 13:24buy0.04eurcad1.53910.00001.54252008.09.18 16:061.53150.000.000.00-28.53
33927422008.09.18 13:24buy0.10eurcad1.53900.00001.54062008.09.18 15:141.53630.000.000.00-25.38
33924372008.09.18 13:16sell0.04eurcad1.53570.00000.00002008.09.18 13:211.53880.000.000.00-11.66
33924122008.09.18 13:16sell0.04usdjpy104.650.00104.462008.09.18 14:02104.790.000.000.00-5.34
33923522008.09.18 13:13sell0.04usdjpy104.720.000.002008.09.18 13:15104.700.000.000.000.76
33923212008.09.18 13:13buy0.10eurcad1.53681.53851.54402008.09.18 13:241.53850.000.000.0016.00
33921242008.09.18 13:07buy0.04usdjpy104.720.00105.282008.09.18 13:15104.650.000.000.00-2.68
33919262008.09.18 13:00sell0.10usdjpy104.570.00104.122008.09.18 13:12104.770.000.000.00-19.09
33914662008.09.18 12:42balanceUSD #9600314.06
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -123.24
Closed P/L: -123.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 314.06 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -123.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 190.82 Equity: 190.82 Free Margin: 190.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 47.42 Gross Loss: 170.66 Total Net Profit: -123.24
Profit Factor: 0.28 Expected Payoff: -3.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 123.24 Maximal Drawdown: 123.24 (39.24%) Relative Drawdown: 39.24% (123.24)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (52.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (55.88%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (44.12%)
Largest profit trade: 16.00 loss trade: -28.53
Average profit trade: 2.50 loss trade: -11.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (14.80) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-78.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -78.91 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2