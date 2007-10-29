Strategy Tester Report
galiano 1m audusd
MIG-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolAUDUSD (Australian Dollar vs US Dollar )
Period1 Minute (M1) 2007.10.28 23:00 - 2007.11.02 10:10 (2007.10.28 - 2007.11.03)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersTakeProfit=11; Lots=1; TrailingStop=0; StopLoss=11;
Bars in test6656Ticks modelled32238Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit3000.00
Total net profit153.80Gross profit1644.60Gross loss-1490.80
Profit factor1.10Expected payoff8.54
Absolute drawdown530.00Maximal drawdown865.40 (22.25%)Relative drawdown23.39% (775.40)
Total trades18Short positions (won %)13 (84.62%)Long positions (won %)5 (80.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)15 (83.33%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (16.67%)
Largestprofit trade110.00loss trade-665.40
Averageprofit trade109.64loss trade-496.93
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (1100.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-665.40)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1100.00 (10)consecutive loss (count of losses)-665.40 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins8consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.10.29 12:29buy11.000.92370.00000.9248
22007.10.29 20:27close11.000.92110.00000.9248-260.002740.00
32007.10.29 20:27sell21.000.92100.00000.9199
42007.10.30 01:39t/p21.000.91990.00000.9199104.602844.60
52007.10.30 01:39sell31.000.91970.00000.9186
62007.10.30 02:14t/p31.000.91860.00000.9186110.002954.60
72007.10.30 02:37sell41.000.92020.00000.9191
82007.10.30 02:54t/p41.000.91910.00000.9191110.003064.60
92007.10.30 02:54sell51.000.91870.00000.9176
102007.10.30 05:32t/p51.000.91760.00000.9176110.003174.60
112007.10.30 05:32sell61.000.91740.00000.9163
122007.10.30 06:00t/p61.000.91630.00000.9163110.003284.60
132007.10.30 08:07sell71.000.91590.00000.9148
142007.10.31 06:14close71.000.92150.00000.9148-565.402719.20
152007.10.31 06:27buy81.000.92140.00000.9225
162007.10.31 08:01t/p81.000.92250.00000.9225110.002829.20
172007.11.01 02:34buy91.000.92940.00000.9305
182007.11.01 03:25t/p91.000.93050.00000.9305110.002939.20
192007.11.01 03:25buy101.000.93070.00000.9318
202007.11.01 07:08t/p101.000.93180.00000.9318110.003049.20
212007.11.01 09:18buy111.000.92940.00000.9305
222007.11.01 11:26t/p111.000.93050.00000.9305110.003159.20
232007.11.01 12:53sell121.000.92830.00000.9272
242007.11.01 13:26t/p121.000.92720.00000.9272110.003269.20
252007.11.01 13:26sell131.000.92700.00000.9259
262007.11.01 13:39t/p131.000.92590.00000.9259110.003379.20
272007.11.01 15:46sell141.000.91900.00000.9179
282007.11.01 15:51t/p141.000.91790.00000.9179110.003489.20
292007.11.01 15:51sell151.000.91770.00000.9166
302007.11.01 16:41t/p151.000.91660.00000.9166110.003599.20
312007.11.01 16:41sell161.000.91640.00000.9153
322007.11.01 18:58t/p161.000.91530.00000.9153110.003709.20
332007.11.01 18:58sell171.000.91510.00000.9140
342007.11.01 20:46t/p171.000.91400.00000.9140110.003819.20
352007.11.01 22:25sell181.000.91250.00000.9114
362007.11.02 10:10close at stop181.000.91910.00000.9114-665.403153.80