|Symbol
|AUDUSD (Australian Dollar vs US Dollar )
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2007.10.28 23:00 - 2007.11.02 10:10 (2007.10.28 - 2007.11.03)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=11; Lots=1; TrailingStop=0; StopLoss=11;
|Bars in test
|6656
|Ticks modelled
|32238
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|3000.00
|Total net profit
|153.80
|Gross profit
|1644.60
|Gross loss
|-1490.80
|Profit factor
|1.10
|Expected payoff
|8.54
|Absolute drawdown
|530.00
|Maximal drawdown
|865.40 (22.25%)
|Relative drawdown
|23.39% (775.40)
|Total trades
|18
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (84.62%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|110.00
|loss trade
|-665.40
|Average
|profit trade
|109.64
|loss trade
|-496.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (1100.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-665.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1100.00 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-665.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|8
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.10.29 12:29
|buy
|1
|1.00
|0.9237
|0.0000
|0.9248
|2
|2007.10.29 20:27
|close
|1
|1.00
|0.9211
|0.0000
|0.9248
|-260.00
|2740.00
|3
|2007.10.29 20:27
|sell
|2
|1.00
|0.9210
|0.0000
|0.9199
|4
|2007.10.30 01:39
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|0.9199
|0.0000
|0.9199
|104.60
|2844.60
|5
|2007.10.30 01:39
|sell
|3
|1.00
|0.9197
|0.0000
|0.9186
|6
|2007.10.30 02:14
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|0.9186
|0.0000
|0.9186
|110.00
|2954.60
|7
|2007.10.30 02:37
|sell
|4
|1.00
|0.9202
|0.0000
|0.9191
|8
|2007.10.30 02:54
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|0.9191
|0.0000
|0.9191
|110.00
|3064.60
|9
|2007.10.30 02:54
|sell
|5
|1.00
|0.9187
|0.0000
|0.9176
|10
|2007.10.30 05:32
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|0.9176
|0.0000
|0.9176
|110.00
|3174.60
|11
|2007.10.30 05:32
|sell
|6
|1.00
|0.9174
|0.0000
|0.9163
|12
|2007.10.30 06:00
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|0.9163
|0.0000
|0.9163
|110.00
|3284.60
|13
|2007.10.30 08:07
|sell
|7
|1.00
|0.9159
|0.0000
|0.9148
|14
|2007.10.31 06:14
|close
|7
|1.00
|0.9215
|0.0000
|0.9148
|-565.40
|2719.20
|15
|2007.10.31 06:27
|buy
|8
|1.00
|0.9214
|0.0000
|0.9225
|16
|2007.10.31 08:01
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|0.9225
|0.0000
|0.9225
|110.00
|2829.20
|17
|2007.11.01 02:34
|buy
|9
|1.00
|0.9294
|0.0000
|0.9305
|18
|2007.11.01 03:25
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|0.9305
|0.0000
|0.9305
|110.00
|2939.20
|19
|2007.11.01 03:25
|buy
|10
|1.00
|0.9307
|0.0000
|0.9318
|20
|2007.11.01 07:08
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|0.9318
|0.0000
|0.9318
|110.00
|3049.20
|21
|2007.11.01 09:18
|buy
|11
|1.00
|0.9294
|0.0000
|0.9305
|22
|2007.11.01 11:26
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|0.9305
|0.0000
|0.9305
|110.00
|3159.20
|23
|2007.11.01 12:53
|sell
|12
|1.00
|0.9283
|0.0000
|0.9272
|24
|2007.11.01 13:26
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|0.9272
|0.0000
|0.9272
|110.00
|3269.20
|25
|2007.11.01 13:26
|sell
|13
|1.00
|0.9270
|0.0000
|0.9259
|26
|2007.11.01 13:39
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|0.9259
|0.0000
|0.9259
|110.00
|3379.20
|27
|2007.11.01 15:46
|sell
|14
|1.00
|0.9190
|0.0000
|0.9179
|28
|2007.11.01 15:51
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|0.9179
|0.0000
|0.9179
|110.00
|3489.20
|29
|2007.11.01 15:51
|sell
|15
|1.00
|0.9177
|0.0000
|0.9166
|30
|2007.11.01 16:41
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|0.9166
|0.0000
|0.9166
|110.00
|3599.20
|31
|2007.11.01 16:41
|sell
|16
|1.00
|0.9164
|0.0000
|0.9153
|32
|2007.11.01 18:58
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|0.9153
|0.0000
|0.9153
|110.00
|3709.20
|33
|2007.11.01 18:58
|sell
|17
|1.00
|0.9151
|0.0000
|0.9140
|34
|2007.11.01 20:46
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|0.9140
|0.0000
|0.9140
|110.00
|3819.20
|35
|2007.11.01 22:25
|sell
|18
|1.00
|0.9125
|0.0000
|0.9114
|36
|2007.11.02 10:10
|close at stop
|18
|1.00
|0.9191
|0.0000
|0.9114
|-665.40
|3153.80