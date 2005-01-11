Strategy Tester Report
Double Positions Scalper V4
InterbankFX-MT4 Mini Accounts 2 (Build 211)

SymbolGBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2007.12.14 20:00 (2005.01.01 - 2007.12.15)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Bars in test5686Ticks modelled14020825Modelling quality55.23%
Mismatched charts errors31
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1636.79Gross profit1841.79Gross loss-205.00
Profit factor8.98Expected payoff48.14
Absolute drawdown93.90Maximal drawdown757.06 (6.94%)Relative drawdown6.94% (757.06)
Total trades34Short positions (won %)20 (90.00%)Long positions (won %)14 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)32 (94.12%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (5.88%)
Largestprofit trade139.17loss trade-109.44
Averageprofit trade57.56loss trade-102.50
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)17 (870.41)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-109.44)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)870.41 (17)consecutive loss (count of losses)-109.44 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins11consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12005.01.11 08:15sell11.001.87570.00000.0000
22005.01.12 06:37close11.001.87060.00000.000050.1310050.13
32005.03.11 12:34buy21.011.92160.00000.0000
42005.03.11 13:58close21.011.92660.00000.000050.5010100.63
52005.04.06 12:17sell31.011.87870.00000.0000
62005.04.07 17:28close31.011.87370.00000.000047.8610148.49
72005.05.03 08:00buy41.011.89500.00000.0000
82005.05.04 02:26close41.011.90010.00000.000051.9910200.48
92005.06.03 15:37sell51.021.81220.00000.0000
102005.06.13 01:37close51.021.80720.00000.000043.9010244.38
112005.06.26 23:00buy61.021.82380.00000.0000
122005.06.27 07:29close61.021.82880.00000.000051.4810295.87
132005.07.12 23:38sell71.031.77460.00000.0000
142005.07.13 07:35close71.031.76950.00000.000051.6310347.50
152005.07.31 23:00buy81.031.75470.00000.0000
162005.08.01 02:19close81.031.75970.00000.000051.9910399.49
172005.08.16 08:37buy91.041.81180.00000.0000
182005.09.01 12:38close91.041.81680.00000.000060.8910460.38
192005.10.05 12:38sell101.051.75900.00000.0000
202005.10.10 14:18close101.051.75390.00000.000048.9810509.37
212005.12.11 23:00buy111.051.75110.00000.0000
222005.12.12 01:27close111.051.75610.00000.000053.0010562.37
232005.12.20 08:38buy121.061.76340.00000.0000
242005.12.20 10:39close121.061.76840.00000.000053.0010615.37
252006.02.20 12:38sell131.061.74220.00000.0000
262006.03.07 10:29close131.061.73720.00000.000039.1710654.53
272006.05.16 04:01buy141.071.88660.00000.0000
282006.05.17 03:18close141.071.89170.00000.000055.0810709.61
292006.06.04 22:00sell151.071.88430.00000.0000
302006.06.05 12:49close151.071.87930.00000.000052.5710762.18
312006.06.15 00:00sell161.081.84410.00000.0000
322006.06.19 14:44close161.081.83910.00000.000052.1210814.30
332006.08.14 04:00buy171.081.89470.00000.0000
342006.08.16 13:08close171.081.89980.00000.000056.1110870.41
352006.09.10 22:00sell181.091.86470.00000.0000
362006.09.20 20:08sell191.061.88640.00000.0000
372006.09.28 14:49close181.091.87300.00000.0000-109.4410760.97
382006.09.28 14:49close191.061.87310.00000.0000131.7610892.73
392006.11.15 00:00buy201.091.89610.00000.0000
402006.11.22 01:49close201.091.90110.00000.000058.1210950.85
412006.12.17 23:00sell211.101.95280.00000.0000
422006.12.18 14:52close211.101.94780.00000.000054.0411004.90
432006.12.29 08:51sell221.101.96100.00000.0000
442007.01.03 14:57close221.101.95600.00000.000052.1311057.02
452007.02.05 20:00buy231.111.95980.00000.0000
462007.02.06 09:54close231.111.96480.00000.000056.0311113.05
472007.02.11 23:00sell241.111.95170.00000.0000
482007.02.12 09:39close241.111.94670.00000.000054.5311167.59
492007.02.20 12:05sell251.121.94900.00000.0000
502007.03.02 12:39close251.121.94400.00000.000044.3111211.89
512007.04.09 16:01buy261.121.96120.00000.0000
522007.04.10 01:47close261.121.96630.00000.000057.6511269.55
532007.05.13 22:00sell271.131.98130.00000.0000
542007.05.15 09:06close271.131.97630.00000.000054.5311324.08
552007.05.23 07:50sell281.131.97330.00000.0000
562007.06.08 08:04close281.131.96830.00000.000038.8011362.88
572007.07.20 08:07buy291.142.05080.00000.0000
582007.07.20 14:20close291.142.05580.00000.000057.0011419.88
592007.07.29 22:00sell301.142.02000.00000.0000
602007.08.05 22:07sell311.122.04030.00000.0000
612007.08.07 07:21close301.142.02760.00000.0000-95.5711324.32
622007.08.07 07:21close311.122.02770.00000.0000139.1711463.49
632007.10.09 14:58buy321.152.03340.00000.0000
642007.10.09 20:12close321.152.03840.00000.000057.5011520.99
652007.11.18 23:00sell331.152.05340.00000.0000
662007.11.19 07:50close331.152.04830.00000.000057.6511578.64
672007.11.27 12:00sell341.162.06900.00000.0000
682007.11.28 07:32close341.162.06390.00000.000058.1511636.79