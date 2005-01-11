Strategy Tester Report
Double Positions Scalper V4
InterbankFX-MT4 Mini Accounts 2 (Build 211)
|Symbol
|GBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2007.12.14 20:00 (2005.01.01 - 2007.12.15)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Bars in test
|5686
|Ticks modelled
|14020825
|Modelling quality
|55.23%
|Mismatched charts errors
|31
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1636.79
|Gross profit
|1841.79
|Gross loss
|-205.00
|Profit factor
|8.98
|Expected payoff
|48.14
|Absolute drawdown
|93.90
|Maximal drawdown
|757.06 (6.94%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.94% (757.06)
|Total trades
|34
|Short positions (won %)
|20 (90.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|14 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|32 (94.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (5.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|139.17
|loss trade
|-109.44
|Average
|profit trade
|57.56
|loss trade
|-102.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|17 (870.41)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-109.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|870.41 (17)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-109.44 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|11
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.01.11 08:15
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.8757
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2005.01.12 06:37
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.8706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50.13
|10050.13
|3
|2005.03.11 12:34
|buy
|2
|1.01
|1.9216
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2005.03.11 13:58
|close
|2
|1.01
|1.9266
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50.50
|10100.63
|5
|2005.04.06 12:17
|sell
|3
|1.01
|1.8787
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2005.04.07 17:28
|close
|3
|1.01
|1.8737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|47.86
|10148.49
|7
|2005.05.03 08:00
|buy
|4
|1.01
|1.8950
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2005.05.04 02:26
|close
|4
|1.01
|1.9001
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51.99
|10200.48
|9
|2005.06.03 15:37
|sell
|5
|1.02
|1.8122
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2005.06.13 01:37
|close
|5
|1.02
|1.8072
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43.90
|10244.38
|11
|2005.06.26 23:00
|buy
|6
|1.02
|1.8238
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2005.06.27 07:29
|close
|6
|1.02
|1.8288
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51.48
|10295.87
|13
|2005.07.12 23:38
|sell
|7
|1.03
|1.7746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2005.07.13 07:35
|close
|7
|1.03
|1.7695
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51.63
|10347.50
|15
|2005.07.31 23:00
|buy
|8
|1.03
|1.7547
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2005.08.01 02:19
|close
|8
|1.03
|1.7597
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51.99
|10399.49
|17
|2005.08.16 08:37
|buy
|9
|1.04
|1.8118
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2005.09.01 12:38
|close
|9
|1.04
|1.8168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60.89
|10460.38
|19
|2005.10.05 12:38
|sell
|10
|1.05
|1.7590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2005.10.10 14:18
|close
|10
|1.05
|1.7539
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48.98
|10509.37
|21
|2005.12.11 23:00
|buy
|11
|1.05
|1.7511
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2005.12.12 01:27
|close
|11
|1.05
|1.7561
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53.00
|10562.37
|23
|2005.12.20 08:38
|buy
|12
|1.06
|1.7634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2005.12.20 10:39
|close
|12
|1.06
|1.7684
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53.00
|10615.37
|25
|2006.02.20 12:38
|sell
|13
|1.06
|1.7422
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2006.03.07 10:29
|close
|13
|1.06
|1.7372
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39.17
|10654.53
|27
|2006.05.16 04:01
|buy
|14
|1.07
|1.8866
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2006.05.17 03:18
|close
|14
|1.07
|1.8917
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55.08
|10709.61
|29
|2006.06.04 22:00
|sell
|15
|1.07
|1.8843
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2006.06.05 12:49
|close
|15
|1.07
|1.8793
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52.57
|10762.18
|31
|2006.06.15 00:00
|sell
|16
|1.08
|1.8441
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2006.06.19 14:44
|close
|16
|1.08
|1.8391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52.12
|10814.30
|33
|2006.08.14 04:00
|buy
|17
|1.08
|1.8947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2006.08.16 13:08
|close
|17
|1.08
|1.8998
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56.11
|10870.41
|35
|2006.09.10 22:00
|sell
|18
|1.09
|1.8647
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2006.09.20 20:08
|sell
|19
|1.06
|1.8864
|0.0000
|0.0000
|37
|2006.09.28 14:49
|close
|18
|1.09
|1.8730
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-109.44
|10760.97
|38
|2006.09.28 14:49
|close
|19
|1.06
|1.8731
|0.0000
|0.0000
|131.76
|10892.73
|39
|2006.11.15 00:00
|buy
|20
|1.09
|1.8961
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2006.11.22 01:49
|close
|20
|1.09
|1.9011
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58.12
|10950.85
|41
|2006.12.17 23:00
|sell
|21
|1.10
|1.9528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2006.12.18 14:52
|close
|21
|1.10
|1.9478
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54.04
|11004.90
|43
|2006.12.29 08:51
|sell
|22
|1.10
|1.9610
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2007.01.03 14:57
|close
|22
|1.10
|1.9560
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52.13
|11057.02
|45
|2007.02.05 20:00
|buy
|23
|1.11
|1.9598
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2007.02.06 09:54
|close
|23
|1.11
|1.9648
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56.03
|11113.05
|47
|2007.02.11 23:00
|sell
|24
|1.11
|1.9517
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2007.02.12 09:39
|close
|24
|1.11
|1.9467
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54.53
|11167.59
|49
|2007.02.20 12:05
|sell
|25
|1.12
|1.9490
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2007.03.02 12:39
|close
|25
|1.12
|1.9440
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.31
|11211.89
|51
|2007.04.09 16:01
|buy
|26
|1.12
|1.9612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2007.04.10 01:47
|close
|26
|1.12
|1.9663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57.65
|11269.55
|53
|2007.05.13 22:00
|sell
|27
|1.13
|1.9813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2007.05.15 09:06
|close
|27
|1.13
|1.9763
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54.53
|11324.08
|55
|2007.05.23 07:50
|sell
|28
|1.13
|1.9733
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2007.06.08 08:04
|close
|28
|1.13
|1.9683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38.80
|11362.88
|57
|2007.07.20 08:07
|buy
|29
|1.14
|2.0508
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2007.07.20 14:20
|close
|29
|1.14
|2.0558
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57.00
|11419.88
|59
|2007.07.29 22:00
|sell
|30
|1.14
|2.0200
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2007.08.05 22:07
|sell
|31
|1.12
|2.0403
|0.0000
|0.0000
|61
|2007.08.07 07:21
|close
|30
|1.14
|2.0276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-95.57
|11324.32
|62
|2007.08.07 07:21
|close
|31
|1.12
|2.0277
|0.0000
|0.0000
|139.17
|11463.49
|63
|2007.10.09 14:58
|buy
|32
|1.15
|2.0334
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2007.10.09 20:12
|close
|32
|1.15
|2.0384
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57.50
|11520.99
|65
|2007.11.18 23:00
|sell
|33
|1.15
|2.0534
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2007.11.19 07:50
|close
|33
|1.15
|2.0483
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57.65
|11578.64
|67
|2007.11.27 12:00
|sell
|34
|1.16
|2.0690
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68
|2007.11.28 07:32
|close
|34
|1.16
|2.0639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58.15
|11636.79