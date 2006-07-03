Strategy Tester Report
Keltner Breakout FxFisherman
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.07.03 00:00 - 2006.08.01 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.08.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|_______Position_______=(NULL); Lots=3; Lots_PCT=10; Use_Lots_PCT=false;
TP=20; SL=15; SL_Mode=0; Breakeven_Pips=0; ______TrailingStop_____=(NULL); TS_Mode=1; TS_Trigger=15; TS_Sensitivity=5; TS_DynamicFactor=0.5; Evaluate_Interval=1; _______Indicators______=(NULL); Extra_Pips=10; Keltner_Period=10; _______Session_______=(NULL); Filter_Session=false;
From_Hour=13; From_Min=0; To_Hour=18; To_Min=0;
|Bars in test
|18669
|Ticks modelled
|84341
|Modelling quality
|51.26%
|Initial deposit
|30000.00
|Total net profit
|2378.70
|Gross profit
|11318.70
|Gross loss
|-8940.00
|Profit factor
|1.27
|Expected payoff
|84.95
|Absolute drawdown
|840.00
|Maximal drawdown
|4656.90 (12.75%)
|Relative drawdown
|12.75% (4656.90)
|Total trades
|28
|Short positions (won %)
|16 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (83.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|22 (78.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (21.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|623.10
|loss trade
|-2160.00
|Average
|profit trade
|514.49
|loss trade
|-1490.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (5745.60)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-3840.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5745.60 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3840.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|1
�
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.03 12:42
|buy
|1
|3.00
|1.2805
|0.0000
|1.2822
�
|2
|2006.07.03 16:25
|modify
|1
|3.00
|1.2805
|1.2805
|1.2822
|3
|2006.07.03 16:27
|s/l
|1
|3.00
|1.2805
|1.2805
|1.2822
|0.00
|30000.00
�
|4
|2006.07.05 00:16
|sell
|2
|3.00
|1.2778
|0.0000
|1.2758
|5
|2006.07.05 06:31
|close
|2
|3.00
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2758
|-840.00
|29160.00
�
|6
|2006.07.05 06:31
|buy
|3
|3.00
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2823
|7
|2006.07.05 07:30
|t/p
|3
|3.00
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2823
|510.00
|29670.00
�
|8
|2006.07.05 09:19
|sell
|4
|3.00
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2747
|9
|2006.07.05 14:52
|t/p
|4
|3.00
|1.2747
|0.0000
|1.2747
|600.00
|30270.00
�
|10
|2006.07.06 14:38
|buy
|5
|3.00
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2785
|11
|2006.07.07 09:08
|modify
|5
|3.00
|1.2768
|1.2768
|1.2785
�
|12
|2006.07.07 09:14
|t/p
|5
|3.00
|1.2785
|1.2768
|1.2785
|479.40
|30749.40
|13
|2006.07.07 14:07
|buy
|6
|3.00
|1.2808
|0.0000
|1.2825
�
|14
|2006.07.07 14:31
|modify
|6
|3.00
|1.2808
|1.2809
|1.2825
|15
|2006.07.07 14:31
|t/p
|6
|3.00
|1.2825
|1.2809
|1.2825
|510.00
|31259.40
�
|16
|2006.07.10 02:01
|sell
|7
|3.00
|1.2788
|0.0000
|1.2768
|17
|2006.07.10 13:00
|t/p
|7
|3.00
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2768
|600.00
|31859.40
�
|18
|2006.07.11 08:07
|sell
|8
|3.00
|1.2721
|0.0000
|1.2701
|19
|2006.07.12 14:56
|t/p
|8
|3.00
|1.2701
|0.0000
|1.2701
|623.10
|32482.50
�
|20
|2006.07.12 14:56
|sell
|9
|3.00
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2678
|21
|2006.07.12 16:27
|t/p
|9
|3.00
|1.2678
|0.0000
|1.2678
|600.00
|33082.50
�
|22
|2006.07.13 12:35
|sell
|10
|3.00
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2666
|23
|2006.07.14 08:05
|t/p
|10
|3.00
|1.2666
|0.0000
|1.2666
|623.10
|33705.60
�
|24
|2006.07.14 08:12
|sell
|11
|3.00
|1.2650
|0.0000
|1.2630
|25
|2006.07.14 15:50
|t/p
|11
|3.00
|1.2630
|0.0000
|1.2630
|600.00
|34305.60
�
|26
|2006.07.17 10:07
|sell
|12
|3.00
|1.2601
|0.0000
|1.2581
|27
|2006.07.17 10:23
|t/p
|12
|3.00
|1.2581
|0.0000
|1.2581
|600.00
|34905.60
�
|28
|2006.07.18 09:01
|buy
|13
|3.00
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2568
|29
|2006.07.18 11:07
|close
|13
|3.00
|1.2501
|0.0000
|1.2568
|-1500.00
|33405.60
�
|30
|2006.07.18 11:07
|sell
|14
|3.00
|1.2501
|0.0000
|1.2481
|31
|2006.07.18 16:37
|t/p
|14
|3.00
|1.2481
|0.0000
|1.2481
|600.00
|34005.60
�
|32
|2006.07.19 02:47
|sell
|15
|3.00
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2460
|33
|2006.07.19 14:30
|t/p
|15
|3.00
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2460
|600.00
|34605.60
�
|34
|2006.07.19 16:03
|buy
|16
|3.00
|1.2534
|0.0000
|1.2551
|35
|2006.07.19 16:07
|t/p
|16
|3.00
|1.2551
|0.0000
|1.2551
|510.00
|35115.60
�
|36
|2006.07.20 03:24
|buy
|17
|3.00
|1.2619
|0.0000
|1.2636
|37
|2006.07.20 12:55
|modify
|17
|3.00
|1.2619
|1.2619
|1.2636
�
|38
|2006.07.20 13:10
|t/p
|17
|3.00
|1.2636
|1.2619
|1.2636
|510.00
|35625.60
|39
|2006.07.21 09:21
|buy
|18
|3.00
|1.2668
|0.0000
|1.2685
�
|40
|2006.07.21 12:24
|modify
|18
|3.00
|1.2668
|1.2668
|1.2685
|41
|2006.07.21 13:40
|s/l
|18
|3.00
|1.2668
|1.2668
|1.2685
|0.00
|35625.60
�
|42
|2006.07.24 02:04
|sell
|19
|3.00
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2653
|43
|2006.07.24 03:27
|t/p
|19
|3.00
|1.2653
|0.0000
|1.2653
|600.00
|36225.60
�
|44
|2006.07.25 02:42
|sell
|20
|3.00
|1.2604
|0.0000
|1.2584
|45
|2006.07.25 07:19
|close
|20
|3.00
|1.2648
|0.0000
|1.2584
|-1320.00
|34905.60
�
|46
|2006.07.25 07:19
|buy
|21
|3.00
|1.2648
|0.0000
|1.2665
|47
|2006.07.25 08:02
|modify
|21
|3.00
|1.2648
|1.2648
|1.2665
�
|48
|2006.07.25 08:24
|t/p
|21
|3.00
|1.2665
|1.2648
|1.2665
|510.00
|35415.60
|49
|2006.07.25 16:21
|sell
|22
|3.00
|1.2617
|0.0000
|1.2597
�
|50
|2006.07.25 17:18
|t/p
|22
|3.00
|1.2597
|0.0000
|1.2597
|600.00
|36015.60
|51
|2006.07.26 16:17
|buy
|23
|3.00
|1.2619
|0.0000
|1.2636
�
|52
|2006.07.26 18:00
|modify
|23
|3.00
|1.2619
|1.2619
|1.2636
|53
|2006.07.26 18:05
|t/p
|23
|3.00
|1.2636
|1.2619
|1.2636
|510.00
|36525.60
�
|54
|2006.07.27 14:31
|sell
|24
|3.00
|1.2711
|0.0000
|1.2691
|55
|2006.07.27 15:20
|close
|24
|3.00
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2691
|-1680.00
|34845.60
�
|56
|2006.07.27 15:20
|buy
|25
|3.00
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2784
|57
|2006.07.27 20:15
|close
|25
|3.00
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2784
|-2160.00
|32685.60
�
|58
|2006.07.27 20:15
|sell
|26
|3.00
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2675
|59
|2006.07.28 12:59
|t/p
|26
|3.00
|1.2675
|0.0000
|1.2675
|623.10
|33308.70
�
|60
|2006.07.28 13:57
|sell
|27
|3.00
|1.2661
|0.0000
|1.2641
|61
|2006.07.28 14:31
|close
|27
|3.00
|1.2709
|0.0000
|1.2641
|-1440.00
|31868.70
�
|62
|2006.07.28 14:31
|buy
|28
|3.00
|1.2709
|0.0000
|1.2726
|63
|2006.07.28 14:31
|t/p
|28
|3.00
|1.2726
|0.0000
|1.2726
|510.00
|32378.70