|Account: 1567459
|Name: test
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 8, 02:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|47024916
|2007.08.07 18:28
|buy
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|239.00
|0.00
|239.20
|2007.08.07 18:38
|239.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.72
|47041984
|2007.08.07 14:35
|buy
|0.40
|gbpchf
|2.4102
|2.4062
|2.4103
|2007.08.07 15:03
|2.4103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|46996377
|2007.08.07 08:10
|buy limit
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0150
|0.0000
|2.0250
|2007.08.07 14:46
|2.0203
|cancelled
|46941157
|2007.08.06 23:11
|sell limit
|0.40
|audnzd
|1.1258
|0.0000
|1.1189
|2007.08.07 14:46
|1.1212
|cancelled
|47022926
|2007.08.07 12:47
|sell limit
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.0573
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.08.07 12:49
|1.0560
|cancelled
|46940517
|2007.08.06 23:07
|sell
|0.01
|audnzd
|1.1218
|1.1302
|1.0518
|2007.08.07 01:45
|1.1236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|46891324
|2007.08.06 15:58
|buy limit
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|239.00
|0.00
|239.25
|2007.08.06 23:08
|241.36
|cancelled
|46780392
|2007.08.06 02:45
|buy limit
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8515
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 23:08
|0.8584
|cancelled
|46780331
|2007.08.06 02:45
|buy limit
|0.05
|audusd
|0.8518
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 23:08
|0.8584
|cancelled
|46778128
|2007.08.06 01:58
|buy limit
|0.05
|nzdusd
|0.7553
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 23:08
|0.7648
|cancelled
|46778033
|2007.08.06 01:56
|sell limit
|0.05
|euraud
|1.6236
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 23:08
|1.6082
|cancelled
|46777963
|2007.08.06 01:55
|buy limit
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.6348
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.08.06 23:08
|1.6449
|cancelled
|46777877
|2007.08.06 01:53
|buy limit
|0.05
|audjpy
|99.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.08.06 23:08
|101.96
|cancelled
|46777756
|2007.08.06 01:50
|buy limit
|0.05
|nzdjpy
|88.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.08.06 23:08
|90.86
|cancelled
|46777833
|2007.08.06 09:57
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|239.50
|0.00
|239.68
|2007.08.06 15:47
|239.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.62
|46856181
|2007.08.06 13:08
|buy
|0.15
|gbpjpy
|239.25
|0.00
|239.50
|2007.08.06 15:46
|239.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.79
|46764445
|2007.08.06 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.8556
|0.8558
|0.9256
|2007.08.06 13:06
|0.8558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|46795314
|2007.08.06 06:33
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8564
|0.0000
|0.8574
|2007.08.06 07:45
|0.8574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|46788531
|2007.08.06 05:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.4225
|2.4130
|2.4925
|2007.08.06 05:33
|2.4219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|46765667
|2007.08.06 00:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6376
|1.6357
|1.7076
|2007.08.06 01:01
|1.6357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|46765499
|2007.08.06 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7590
|0.7577
|0.8290
|2007.08.06 01:01
|0.7577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|46764969
|2007.08.06 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|240.07
|240.17
|247.07
|2007.08.06 00:58
|240.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|46764790
|2007.08.06 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|89.30
|89.11
|96.30
|2007.08.06 00:58
|89.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|46764630
|2007.08.06 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|euraud
|1.6154
|1.6167
|1.5454
|2007.08.06 00:30
|1.6167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|46764550
|2007.08.06 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|100.64
|100.45
|107.64
|2007.08.06 00:18
|100.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|46432102
|2007.08.02 06:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3666
|1.3652
|1.3691
|2007.08.02 13:29
|1.3652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|46436008
|2007.08.02 06:35
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8552
|0.8548
|0.8570
|2007.08.02 12:56
|0.8570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|46432182
|2007.08.02 06:06
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.8545
|0.8548
|0.8570
|2007.08.02 12:56
|0.8570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|46325341
|2007.08.01 15:01
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0293
|0.0000
|2.0288
|2007.08.01 17:20
|2.0288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|46286574
|2007.08.01 12:45
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3693
|0.0000
|1.3686
|2007.08.01 13:01
|1.3689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|46277732
|2007.08.01 12:39
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3681
|0.0000
|1.3689
|2007.08.01 12:41
|1.3689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|46263631
|2007.08.01 11:52
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|238.49
|Closed P/L:
|238.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|238.49
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 238.49
|Equity:
|1 238.49
|Free Margin:
|1 238.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|249.03
|Gross Loss:
|10.54
|Total Net Profit:
|238.49
|Profit Factor:
|23.63
|Expected Payoff:
|11.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8.31 (0.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.75% (8.31)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|67.72
|loss trade:
|-1.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.75
|loss trade:
|-1.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (107.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-5.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|107.50 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.75 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3