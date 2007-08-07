Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1567459 Name: test Currency: USD 2007 August 8, 02:05
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
47024916 2007.08.07 18:28 buy 0.40 gbpjpy 239.00 0.00 239.20 2007.08.07 18:38 239.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 67.72
47041984 2007.08.07 14:35 buy 0.40 gbpchf 2.4102 2.4062 2.4103 2007.08.07 15:03 2.4103 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.35
46996377 2007.08.07 08:10 buy limit 0.40 gbpusd 2.0150 0.0000 2.0250 2007.08.07 14:46 2.0203 cancelled
46941157 2007.08.06 23:11 sell limit 0.40 audnzd 1.1258 0.0000 1.1189 2007.08.07 14:46 1.1212 cancelled
47022926 2007.08.07 12:47 sell limit 0.40 usdcad 1.0573 0.0000 0.0000 2007.08.07 12:49 1.0560 cancelled
46940517 2007.08.06 23:07 sell 0.01 audnzd 1.1218 1.1302 1.0518 2007.08.07 01:45 1.1236 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.38
46891324 2007.08.06 15:58 buy limit 0.40 gbpjpy 239.00 0.00 239.25 2007.08.06 23:08 241.36 cancelled
46780392 2007.08.06 02:45 buy limit 0.05 audusd 0.8515 0.0000 0.0000 2007.08.06 23:08 0.8584 cancelled
46780331 2007.08.06 02:45 buy limit 0.05 audusd 0.8518 0.0000 0.0000 2007.08.06 23:08 0.8584 cancelled
46778128 2007.08.06 01:58 buy limit 0.05 nzdusd 0.7553 0.0000 0.0000 2007.08.06 23:08 0.7648 cancelled
46778033 2007.08.06 01:56 sell limit 0.05 euraud 1.6236 0.0000 0.0000 2007.08.06 23:08 1.6082 cancelled
46777963 2007.08.06 01:55 buy limit 0.05 eurchf 1.6348 0.0000 0.0000 2007.08.06 23:08 1.6449 cancelled
46777877 2007.08.06 01:53 buy limit 0.05 audjpy 99.84 0.00 0.00 2007.08.06 23:08 101.96 cancelled
46777756 2007.08.06 01:50 buy limit 0.05 nzdjpy 88.54 0.00 0.00 2007.08.06 23:08 90.86 cancelled
46777833 2007.08.06 09:57 buy 0.05 gbpjpy 239.50 0.00 239.68 2007.08.06 15:47 239.68 0.00 0.00 0.00 7.62
46856181 2007.08.06 13:08 buy 0.15 gbpjpy 239.25 0.00 239.50 2007.08.06 15:46 239.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 31.79
46764445 2007.08.06 00:00 buy 0.01 audusd 0.8556 0.8558 0.9256 2007.08.06 13:06 0.8558 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20
46795314 2007.08.06 06:33 buy 0.30 audusd 0.8564 0.0000 0.8574 2007.08.06 07:45 0.8574 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
46788531 2007.08.06 05:30 buy 0.01 gbpchf 2.4225 2.4130 2.4925 2007.08.06 05:33 2.4219 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.51
46765667 2007.08.06 00:01 buy 0.01 eurchf 1.6376 1.6357 1.7076 2007.08.06 01:01 1.6357 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.60
46765499 2007.08.06 00:00 buy 0.01 nzdusd 0.7590 0.7577 0.8290 2007.08.06 01:01 0.7577 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.30
46764969 2007.08.06 00:00 buy 0.01 gbpjpy 240.07 240.17 247.07 2007.08.06 00:58 240.17 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.85
46764790 2007.08.06 00:00 buy 0.01 nzdjpy 89.30 89.11 96.30 2007.08.06 00:58 89.11 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.62
46764630 2007.08.06 00:00 sell 0.01 euraud 1.6154 1.6167 1.5454 2007.08.06 00:30 1.6167 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.11
46764550 2007.08.06 00:00 buy 0.01 audjpy 100.64 100.45 107.64 2007.08.06 00:18 100.45 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.62
46432102 2007.08.02 06:05 buy 0.01 eurusd 1.3666 1.3652 1.3691 2007.08.02 13:29 1.3652 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.40
46436008 2007.08.02 06:35 buy 0.30 audusd 0.8552 0.8548 0.8570 2007.08.02 12:56 0.8570 0.00 0.00 0.00 54.00
46432182 2007.08.02 06:06 buy 0.01 audusd 0.8545 0.8548 0.8570 2007.08.02 12:56 0.8570 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.50
46325341 2007.08.01 15:01 sell 0.30 gbpusd 2.0293 0.0000 2.0288 2007.08.01 17:20 2.0288 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.00
46286574 2007.08.01 12:45 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.3693 0.0000 1.3686 2007.08.01 13:01 1.3689 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
46277732 2007.08.01 12:39 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.3681 0.0000 1.3689 2007.08.01 12:41 1.3689 0.00 0.00 0.00 24.00
46263631 2007.08.01 11:52 balance Deposit 1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 238.49
Closed P/L: 238.49
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 238.49 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 238.49 Equity: 1 238.49 Free Margin: 1 238.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 249.03 Gross Loss: 10.54 Total Net Profit: 238.49
Profit Factor: 23.63 Expected Payoff: 11.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 8.31 (0.75%) Relative Drawdown: 0.75% (8.31)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 67.72 loss trade: -1.62
Average profit trade: 20.75 loss trade: -1.32
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (107.50) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-5.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 107.50 (5) consecutive loss (count): -5.75 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3