Strategy Tester Report
Keltner Breakout FxFisherman

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.07.02 21:30 - 2006.08.03 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.08.03)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Parameters_______Position_______=(NULL); Lots=3; Lots_PCT=10; Use_Lots_PCT=false; TP=20; SL=10; SL_Mode=0; Breakeven_Pips=0; ______TrailingStop_____=(NULL); TS_Mode=1; TS_Trigger=15; TS_Sensitivity=5; TS_DynamicFactor=0.5; Evaluate_Interval=1; _______Indicators______=(NULL); Extra_Pips=15; Keltner_Period=10; _______Session_______=(NULL); Filter_Session=false; From_Hour=13; From_Min=0; To_Hour=18; To_Min=0;
Bars in test13495Ticks modelled102555Modelling quality77.53%
Initial deposit3000.00
Total net profit7920.00Gross profit9870.00Gross loss-1950.00
Profit factor5.06Expected payoff377.14
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown1950.00 (24.16%)Relative drawdown24.16% (1950.00)
Total trades21Short positions (won %)11 (90.91%)Long positions (won %)10 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)20 (95.24%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (4.76%)
Largestprofit trade600.00loss trade-1950.00
Averageprofit trade493.50loss trade-1950.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (5070.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-1950.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5070.00 (10)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1950.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins10consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.07.05 05:14buy13.001.28140.00001.2832
22006.07.05 05:34modify13.001.28141.28201.2832
32006.07.05 05:40s/l13.001.28201.28201.2832180.003180.00
42006.07.05 07:43sell23.001.27580.00001.2738
52006.07.05 13:17t/p23.001.27380.00001.2738600.003780.00
62006.07.06 12:31buy33.001.27720.00001.2790
72006.07.07 07:22modify33.001.27721.27771.2790
82006.07.07 07:24s/l33.001.27771.27771.2790150.003930.00
92006.07.07 12:30buy43.001.28140.00001.2832
102006.07.07 12:31modify43.001.28141.28191.2832
112006.07.07 12:31t/p43.001.28321.28191.2832540.004470.00
122006.07.10 11:08sell53.001.27580.00001.2738
132006.07.10 12:43t/p53.001.27380.00001.2738600.005070.00
142006.07.11 06:52sell63.001.27110.00001.2691
152006.07.12 12:31t/p63.001.26910.00001.2691600.005670.00
162006.07.12 12:32sell73.001.26900.00001.2670
172006.07.13 15:19t/p73.001.26700.00001.2670600.006270.00
182006.07.14 06:24sell83.001.26500.00001.2630
192006.07.14 13:55t/p83.001.26300.00001.2630600.006870.00
202006.07.17 08:13sell93.001.25930.00001.2573
212006.07.17 08:38t/p93.001.25730.00001.2573600.007470.00
222006.07.18 09:08sell103.001.25000.00001.2480
232006.07.18 14:46t/p103.001.24800.00001.2480600.008070.00
242006.07.19 12:30sell113.001.24590.00001.2439
252006.07.19 14:01close113.001.25240.00001.2439-1950.006120.00
262006.07.19 14:01buy123.001.25240.00001.2542
272006.07.19 14:01modify123.001.25241.25291.2542
282006.07.19 14:01t/p123.001.25421.25291.2542540.006660.00
292006.07.20 11:12buy133.001.26400.00001.2658
302006.07.21 07:15t/p133.001.26580.00001.2658540.007200.00
312006.07.21 08:35buy143.001.26810.00001.2699
322006.07.21 19:59modify143.001.26811.26861.2699
332006.07.23 21:30t/p143.001.26991.26861.2699540.007740.00
342006.07.24 00:50sell153.001.26620.00001.2642
352006.07.24 01:28t/p153.001.26420.00001.2642600.008340.00
362006.07.25 05:27buy163.001.26520.00001.2670
372006.07.25 06:24modify163.001.26521.26581.2670
382006.07.25 06:32t/p163.001.26701.26581.2670540.008880.00
392006.07.25 15:12sell173.001.26050.00001.2585
402006.07.25 15:26t/p173.001.25850.00001.2585600.009480.00
412006.07.26 16:05buy183.001.26380.00001.2656
422006.07.26 16:40modify183.001.26381.26431.2656
432006.07.26 16:50t/p183.001.26561.26431.2656540.0010020.00
442006.07.27 12:31sell193.001.27060.00001.2686
452006.07.27 18:29t/p193.001.26860.00001.2686600.0010620.00
462006.07.28 12:33buy203.001.27240.00001.2742
472006.07.28 12:35modify203.001.27241.27291.2742
482006.07.28 12:37s/l203.001.27291.27291.2742150.0010770.00
492006.08.01 10:55buy213.001.27670.00001.2785
502006.08.01 12:30modify213.001.27671.27721.2785
512006.08.01 12:30s/l213.001.27721.27721.2785150.0010920.00