Strategy Tester Report
Keltner Breakout FxFisherman
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.07.02 21:30 - 2006.08.03 00:00 (2006.07.01 - 2006.08.03)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|_______Position_______=(NULL); Lots=3; Lots_PCT=10; Use_Lots_PCT=false;
TP=20; SL=10; SL_Mode=0; Breakeven_Pips=0; ______TrailingStop_____=(NULL); TS_Mode=1; TS_Trigger=15; TS_Sensitivity=5; TS_DynamicFactor=0.5; Evaluate_Interval=1; _______Indicators______=(NULL); Extra_Pips=15; Keltner_Period=10; _______Session_______=(NULL); Filter_Session=false;
From_Hour=13; From_Min=0; To_Hour=18; To_Min=0;
|Bars in test
|13495
|Ticks modelled
|102555
|Modelling quality
|77.53%
|Initial deposit
|3000.00
|Total net profit
|7920.00
|Gross profit
|9870.00
|Gross loss
|-1950.00
|Profit factor
|5.06
|Expected payoff
|377.14
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|1950.00 (24.16%)
|Relative drawdown
|24.16% (1950.00)
|Total trades
|21
|Short positions (won %)
|11 (90.91%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|20 (95.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (4.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|600.00
|loss trade
|-1950.00
|Average
|profit trade
|493.50
|loss trade
|-1950.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (5070.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-1950.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5070.00 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1950.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|1
�
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.05 05:14
|buy
|1
|3.00
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2832
�
|2
|2006.07.05 05:34
|modify
|1
|3.00
|1.2814
|1.2820
|1.2832
|3
|2006.07.05 05:40
|s/l
|1
|3.00
|1.2820
|1.2820
|1.2832
|180.00
|3180.00
�
|4
|2006.07.05 07:43
|sell
|2
|3.00
|1.2758
|0.0000
|1.2738
|5
|2006.07.05 13:17
|t/p
|2
|3.00
|1.2738
|0.0000
|1.2738
|600.00
|3780.00
�
|6
|2006.07.06 12:31
|buy
|3
|3.00
|1.2772
|0.0000
|1.2790
|7
|2006.07.07 07:22
|modify
|3
|3.00
|1.2772
|1.2777
|1.2790
�
|8
|2006.07.07 07:24
|s/l
|3
|3.00
|1.2777
|1.2777
|1.2790
|150.00
|3930.00
|9
|2006.07.07 12:30
|buy
|4
|3.00
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2832
�
|10
|2006.07.07 12:31
|modify
|4
|3.00
|1.2814
|1.2819
|1.2832
|11
|2006.07.07 12:31
|t/p
|4
|3.00
|1.2832
|1.2819
|1.2832
|540.00
|4470.00
�
|12
|2006.07.10 11:08
|sell
|5
|3.00
|1.2758
|0.0000
|1.2738
|13
|2006.07.10 12:43
|t/p
|5
|3.00
|1.2738
|0.0000
|1.2738
|600.00
|5070.00
�
|14
|2006.07.11 06:52
|sell
|6
|3.00
|1.2711
|0.0000
|1.2691
|15
|2006.07.12 12:31
|t/p
|6
|3.00
|1.2691
|0.0000
|1.2691
|600.00
|5670.00
�
|16
|2006.07.12 12:32
|sell
|7
|3.00
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2670
|17
|2006.07.13 15:19
|t/p
|7
|3.00
|1.2670
|0.0000
|1.2670
|600.00
|6270.00
�
|18
|2006.07.14 06:24
|sell
|8
|3.00
|1.2650
|0.0000
|1.2630
|19
|2006.07.14 13:55
|t/p
|8
|3.00
|1.2630
|0.0000
|1.2630
|600.00
|6870.00
�
|20
|2006.07.17 08:13
|sell
|9
|3.00
|1.2593
|0.0000
|1.2573
|21
|2006.07.17 08:38
|t/p
|9
|3.00
|1.2573
|0.0000
|1.2573
|600.00
|7470.00
�
|22
|2006.07.18 09:08
|sell
|10
|3.00
|1.2500
|0.0000
|1.2480
|23
|2006.07.18 14:46
|t/p
|10
|3.00
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2480
|600.00
|8070.00
�
|24
|2006.07.19 12:30
|sell
|11
|3.00
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2439
|25
|2006.07.19 14:01
|close
|11
|3.00
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2439
|-1950.00
|6120.00
�
|26
|2006.07.19 14:01
|buy
|12
|3.00
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2542
|27
|2006.07.19 14:01
|modify
|12
|3.00
|1.2524
|1.2529
|1.2542
�
|28
|2006.07.19 14:01
|t/p
|12
|3.00
|1.2542
|1.2529
|1.2542
|540.00
|6660.00
|29
|2006.07.20 11:12
|buy
|13
|3.00
|1.2640
|0.0000
|1.2658
�
|30
|2006.07.21 07:15
|t/p
|13
|3.00
|1.2658
|0.0000
|1.2658
|540.00
|7200.00
|31
|2006.07.21 08:35
|buy
|14
|3.00
|1.2681
|0.0000
|1.2699
�
|32
|2006.07.21 19:59
|modify
|14
|3.00
|1.2681
|1.2686
|1.2699
|33
|2006.07.23 21:30
|t/p
|14
|3.00
|1.2699
|1.2686
|1.2699
|540.00
|7740.00
�
|34
|2006.07.24 00:50
|sell
|15
|3.00
|1.2662
|0.0000
|1.2642
|35
|2006.07.24 01:28
|t/p
|15
|3.00
|1.2642
|0.0000
|1.2642
|600.00
|8340.00
�
|36
|2006.07.25 05:27
|buy
|16
|3.00
|1.2652
|0.0000
|1.2670
|37
|2006.07.25 06:24
|modify
|16
|3.00
|1.2652
|1.2658
|1.2670
�
|38
|2006.07.25 06:32
|t/p
|16
|3.00
|1.2670
|1.2658
|1.2670
|540.00
|8880.00
|39
|2006.07.25 15:12
|sell
|17
|3.00
|1.2605
|0.0000
|1.2585
�
|40
|2006.07.25 15:26
|t/p
|17
|3.00
|1.2585
|0.0000
|1.2585
|600.00
|9480.00
|41
|2006.07.26 16:05
|buy
|18
|3.00
|1.2638
|0.0000
|1.2656
�
|42
|2006.07.26 16:40
|modify
|18
|3.00
|1.2638
|1.2643
|1.2656
|43
|2006.07.26 16:50
|t/p
|18
|3.00
|1.2656
|1.2643
|1.2656
|540.00
|10020.00
�
|44
|2006.07.27 12:31
|sell
|19
|3.00
|1.2706
|0.0000
|1.2686
|45
|2006.07.27 18:29
|t/p
|19
|3.00
|1.2686
|0.0000
|1.2686
|600.00
|10620.00
�
|46
|2006.07.28 12:33
|buy
|20
|3.00
|1.2724
|0.0000
|1.2742
|47
|2006.07.28 12:35
|modify
|20
|3.00
|1.2724
|1.2729
|1.2742
�
|48
|2006.07.28 12:37
|s/l
|20
|3.00
|1.2729
|1.2729
|1.2742
|150.00
|10770.00
|49
|2006.08.01 10:55
|buy
|21
|3.00
|1.2767
|0.0000
|1.2785
�
|50
|2006.08.01 12:30
|modify
|21
|3.00
|1.2767
|1.2772
|1.2785
|51
|2006.08.01 12:30
|s/l
|21
|3.00
|1.2772
|1.2772
|1.2785
|150.00
|10920.00