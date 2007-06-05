Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 20473 Name: Trader Currency: USD 2007 June 8, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3904222007.06.04 07:06sell5.00usdcad1.06081.06080.00002007.06.05 16:081.05860.000.000.001 039.11
3929542007.06.04 17:42sell1.00usdchf1.22301.21820.00002007.06.07 09:521.21820.000.000.00394.02
3929962007.06.04 17:59buy1.00gold673.75669.100.002007.06.05 16:17669.950.000.000.00-380.00
3930082007.06.04 18:01buy1.00gbpjpy242.49242.100.002007.06.05 15:33242.100.000.000.00-321.60
3961562007.06.05 16:29sell limit10.00usdchf1.21870.00000.00002007.06.05 16:311.2177cancelled
3961622007.06.05 16:30sell10.00usdchf1.21761.21900.00002007.06.05 17:001.21900.000.000.00-1 148.39
3965112007.06.05 17:44sell5.00usdchf1.21961.21821.20962007.06.07 07:091.21750.000.000.00862.42
4001712007.06.06 17:55buy1.00gbpjpy241.26240.990.002007.06.06 20:19240.990.000.000.00-223.28
4004142007.06.06 18:59sell stop1.00gbpjpy240.900.00240.702007.06.06 20:13241.06cancelled
4005912007.06.06 20:14sell stop2.00gbpjpy240.900.00240.702007.06.06 20:22240.97cancelled
4008742007.06.07 00:00sell2.00gbpjpy241.20241.38241.012007.06.07 02:24241.010.000.000.00314.15
4036042007.06.07 15:32sell5.00gbpjpy240.60239.71238.602007.06.08 02:51239.710.000.000.003 673.13
4069032007.06.08 08:41sell5.00gbpjpy239.66238.420.002007.06.08 11:29238.420.000.000.005 122.69
4096792007.06.08 18:08sell5.00gbpjpy238.96239.150.002007.06.08 18:45239.150.000.000.00-781.51
4096802007.06.08 18:08sell5.00gbpjpy238.94239.210.002007.06.08 20:40239.190.000.000.00-1 027.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 7 523.54
Closed P/L: 7 523.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7 523.54 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 523.54 Equity: 12 523.54 Free Margin: 12 523.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11 405.52 Gross Loss: 3 881.98 Total Net Profit: 7 523.54
Profit Factor: 2.94 Expected Payoff: 626.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 034.16 Maximal Drawdown: 1 808.71 (12.62%) Relative Drawdown: 30.64% (1 751.67)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 5 122.69 loss trade: -1 148.39
Average profit trade: 1 900.92 loss trade: -647.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (10 366.41) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 751.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 10 366.41 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 808.71 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2