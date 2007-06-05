Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 20473
|Name: Trader
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 8, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|390422
|2007.06.04 07:06
|sell
|5.00
|usdcad
|1.0608
|1.0608
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 16:08
|1.0586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 039.11
|392954
|2007.06.04 17:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2230
|1.2182
|0.0000
|2007.06.07 09:52
|1.2182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|394.02
|392996
|2007.06.04 17:59
|buy
|1.00
|gold
|673.75
|669.10
|0.00
|2007.06.05 16:17
|669.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|393008
|2007.06.04 18:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|242.49
|242.10
|0.00
|2007.06.05 15:33
|242.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.60
|396156
|2007.06.05 16:29
|sell limit
|10.00
|usdchf
|1.2187
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 16:31
|1.2177
|cancelled
|396162
|2007.06.05 16:30
|sell
|10.00
|usdchf
|1.2176
|1.2190
|0.0000
|2007.06.05 17:00
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 148.39
|396511
|2007.06.05 17:44
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2196
|1.2182
|1.2096
|2007.06.07 07:09
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|862.42
|400171
|2007.06.06 17:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|241.26
|240.99
|0.00
|2007.06.06 20:19
|240.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.28
|400414
|2007.06.06 18:59
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|240.90
|0.00
|240.70
|2007.06.06 20:13
|241.06
|cancelled
|400591
|2007.06.06 20:14
|sell stop
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|240.90
|0.00
|240.70
|2007.06.06 20:22
|240.97
|cancelled
|400874
|2007.06.07 00:00
|sell
|2.00
|gbpjpy
|241.20
|241.38
|241.01
|2007.06.07 02:24
|241.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|314.15
|403604
|2007.06.07 15:32
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|240.60
|239.71
|238.60
|2007.06.08 02:51
|239.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 673.13
|406903
|2007.06.08 08:41
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|239.66
|238.42
|0.00
|2007.06.08 11:29
|238.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 122.69
|409679
|2007.06.08 18:08
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|238.96
|239.15
|0.00
|2007.06.08 18:45
|239.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-781.51
|409680
|2007.06.08 18:08
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|238.94
|239.21
|0.00
|2007.06.08 20:40
|239.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 027.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7 523.54
|Closed P/L:
|7 523.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7 523.54
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|12 523.54
|Equity:
|12 523.54
|Free Margin:
|12 523.54
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11 405.52
|Gross Loss:
|3 881.98
|Total Net Profit:
|7 523.54
|Profit Factor:
|2.94
|Expected Payoff:
|626.96
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 034.16
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 808.71 (12.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|30.64% (1 751.67)
|
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5 122.69
|loss trade:
|-1 148.39
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 900.92
|loss trade:
|-647.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (10 366.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 751.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|10 366.41 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 808.71 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2