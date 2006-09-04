Strategy Tester Report
HMA Trend EA

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Dollar vs. United States Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2004.01.22 06:00 - 2006.10.27 23:00 (2006.09.04 - 2006.10.30)
ModelOpen prices only (fastest method to analyze the bar just completed)
Parameters_______Position_______=(NULL); Lots=1; TP=0; SL=0; SL_Mode=0; Breakeven_Pips=0; ______TrailingStop_____=(NULL); TS_Mode=0; TS_Trigger=30; TS_DynamicFactor=0.5; _______Indicators______=(NULL); HMA_Period=99; HMA_Mode=0;
Bars in test17196Ticks modelled34292Modelling qualityn/a
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit11523.19Gross profit14416.97Gross loss-2893.78
Profit factor4.98Expected payoff823.08
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown1797.79 (11.90%)Relative drawdown11.90% (1797.79)
Total trades14Short positions (won %)7 (42.86%)Long positions (won %)7 (71.43%)
Profit trades (% of total)8 (57.14%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (42.86%)
Largestprofit trade3818.84loss trade-830.00
Averageprofit trade1802.12loss trade-482.30
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (5110.64)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-1797.79)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5110.64 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1797.79 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.09.04 00:00sell11.001.90540.00000.0000
22006.09.12 10:00close11.001.86730.00000.00003818.8413818.84
32006.09.12 10:00buy21.001.86730.00000.0000
42006.09.15 22:00close21.001.88040.00000.00001291.8015110.64
52006.09.15 22:00sell31.001.88040.00000.0000
62006.09.18 10:00close31.001.88330.00000.0000-288.8914821.75
72006.09.18 10:00buy41.001.88330.00000.0000
82006.09.18 12:00close41.001.87500.00000.0000-830.0013991.75
92006.09.18 12:00sell51.001.87500.00000.0000
102006.09.19 20:00close51.001.88180.00000.0000-678.8913312.85
112006.09.19 20:00buy61.001.88180.00000.0000
122006.09.25 20:00close61.001.90150.00000.00001948.1615261.02
132006.09.25 20:00sell71.001.90150.00000.0000
142006.10.02 19:00close71.001.88600.00000.00001557.7416818.75
152006.10.02 19:00buy81.001.88600.00000.0000
162006.10.05 00:00close81.001.88600.00000.0000-18.2016800.56
172006.10.05 00:00sell91.001.88600.00000.0000
182006.10.12 18:00close91.001.85670.00000.00002937.7419738.29
192006.10.12 18:00buy101.001.85670.00000.0000
202006.10.17 11:00close101.001.86310.00000.0000629.0820367.37
212006.10.17 11:00sell111.001.86310.00000.0000
222006.10.17 14:00close111.001.86810.00000.0000-500.0019867.37
232006.10.17 14:00buy121.001.86810.00000.0000
242006.10.23 20:00close121.001.87150.00000.0000318.1620185.54
252006.10.23 20:00sell131.001.87150.00000.0000
262006.10.25 19:00close131.001.87730.00000.0000-577.7919607.75
272006.10.25 19:00buy141.001.87730.00000.0000
282006.10.27 23:59close at stop141.001.89660.00000.00001915.4421523.19