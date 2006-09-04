|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Dollar vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2004.01.22 06:00 - 2006.10.27 23:00 (2006.09.04 - 2006.10.30)
|Model
|Open prices only (fastest method to analyze the bar just completed)
|Parameters
|_______Position_______=(NULL); Lots=1; TP=0; SL=0; SL_Mode=0; Breakeven_Pips=0; ______TrailingStop_____=(NULL); TS_Mode=0; TS_Trigger=30; TS_DynamicFactor=0.5; _______Indicators______=(NULL); HMA_Period=99; HMA_Mode=0;
|Bars in test
|17196
|Ticks modelled
|34292
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|11523.19
|Gross profit
|14416.97
|Gross loss
|-2893.78
|Profit factor
|4.98
|Expected payoff
|823.08
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|1797.79 (11.90%)
|Relative drawdown
|11.90% (1797.79)
|Total trades
|14
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (42.86%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|8 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3818.84
|loss trade
|-830.00
|Average
|profit trade
|1802.12
|loss trade
|-482.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (5110.64)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-1797.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5110.64 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1797.79 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.09.04 00:00
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.9054
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2006.09.12 10:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.8673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3818.84
|13818.84
|3
|2006.09.12 10:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.8673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2006.09.15 22:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.8804
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1291.80
|15110.64
|5
|2006.09.15 22:00
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.8804
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2006.09.18 10:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.8833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-288.89
|14821.75
|7
|2006.09.18 10:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.8833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2006.09.18 12:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.8750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-830.00
|13991.75
|9
|2006.09.18 12:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.8750
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2006.09.19 20:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.8818
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-678.89
|13312.85
|11
|2006.09.19 20:00
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.8818
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2006.09.25 20:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.9015
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1948.16
|15261.02
|13
|2006.09.25 20:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.9015
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2006.10.02 19:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.8860
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1557.74
|16818.75
|15
|2006.10.02 19:00
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.8860
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2006.10.05 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.8860
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-18.20
|16800.56
|17
|2006.10.05 00:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.8860
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2006.10.12 18:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.8567
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2937.74
|19738.29
|19
|2006.10.12 18:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.8567
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2006.10.17 11:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.8631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|629.08
|20367.37
|21
|2006.10.17 11:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.8631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2006.10.17 14:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.8681
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-500.00
|19867.37
|23
|2006.10.17 14:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.8681
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2006.10.23 20:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.8715
|0.0000
|0.0000
|318.16
|20185.54
|25
|2006.10.23 20:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.8715
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2006.10.25 19:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.8773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-577.79
|19607.75
|27
|2006.10.25 19:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.8773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2006.10.27 23:59
|close at stop
|14
|1.00
|1.8966
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1915.44
|21523.19