|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8611218
|2006.07.31 06:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|8611533
|2006.07.31 07:00
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2757
|1.2787
|1.2737
|2006.07.31 16:40
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|8686056
|2006.08.01 01:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 06:01
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|8696291
|2006.08.01 03:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 06:02
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|8706313
|2006.08.01 06:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2733
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.01 12:00
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|8727183
|2006.08.01 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2769
|0.0000
|1.2824
|2006.08.01 19:46
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|530.00
|8787277
|2006.08.01 19:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2824
|0.0000
|1.2844
|2006.08.02 04:03
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.95
|30.00
|8818551
|2006.08.02 04:03
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2828
|0.0000
|1.2848
|2006.08.02 08:00
|1.2806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-220.00
|8832548
|2006.08.02 08:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2786
|2006.08.02 15:07
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|8695784
|2006.08.01 03:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.08.01 03:55
|114.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.02
|8696702
|2006.08.01 03:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.08.01 06:02
|114.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.51
|8706326
|2006.08.01 06:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.61
|114.41
|114.76
|2006.08.01 06:39
|114.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.71
|8708577
|2006.08.01 06:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.77
|0.00
|114.97
|2006.08.01 12:38
|114.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.96
|8733741
|2006.08.01 12:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.00
|0.00
|115.20
|2006.08.01 14:01
|115.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.61
|8746739
|2006.08.01 14:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.25
|0.00
|115.45
|2006.08.01 18:03
|114.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-470.75
|8781356
|2006.08.01 18:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.71
|0.00
|114.51
|2006.08.01 19:23
|114.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.72
|8785843
|2006.08.01 19:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.55
|0.00
|114.41
|2006.08.01 23:53
|114.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.55
|122.37
|8801632
|2006.08.01 23:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.37
|0.00
|114.17
|2006.08.02 04:03
|114.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8818532
|2006.08.02 04:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.35
|0.00
|114.23
|2006.08.02 07:51
|114.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.91
|8831758
|2006.08.02 07:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.41
|114.56
|114.21
|2006.08.02 08:59
|114.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.94
|8836771
|2006.08.02 08:59
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.52
|114.67
|114.32
|2006.08.02 10:39
|114.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.53
|8842870
|2006.08.02 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.61
|114.46
|114.81
|2006.08.02 12:28
|114.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.20
|8851383
|2006.08.02 12:28
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.84
|114.69
|115.04
|2006.08.02 13:12
|114.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.79
|8854865
|2006.08.02 13:12
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.73
|114.58
|114.93
|2006.08.02 13:19
|114.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.91
|8855752
|2006.08.02 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.61
|114.46
|114.81
|2006.08.02 13:22
|114.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.05
|8856697
|2006.08.02 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.49
|114.34
|114.69
|2006.08.02 13:25
|114.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.19
|8857575
|2006.08.02 13:25
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.35
|114.20
|114.55
|2006.08.02 13:44
|114.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.60
|8859827
|2006.08.02 13:44
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.56
|114.41
|114.76
|2006.08.02 15:07
|114.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.28
|8868401
|2006.08.02 15:07
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.79
|114.64
|114.99
|2006.08.02 15:08
|114.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.84
|8868812
|2006.08.02 15:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.67
|114.52
|114.87
|2006.08.02 15:50
|114.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.98
|8875547
|2006.08.02 15:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.56
|114.44
|114.76
|2006.08.02 16:03
|114.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.86
|8877005
|2006.08.02 16:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.48
|114.36
|114.68
|2006.08.02 19:42
|114.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.50
|-298.26
|Closed P/L:
|-321.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8868526
|2006.08.02 15:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2786
|0.0000
|1.2766
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|Floating P/L:
|20.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-321.76
|Floating P/L:
|20.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|2 678.24
|Equity:
|2 698.24
|Free Margin:
|1 698.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 252.01
|Gross Loss:
|2 573.77
|Total Net Profit:
|-321.76
|Profit Factor:
|0.87
|Expected Payoff:
|-10.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|582.51
|Maximal Drawdown:
|849.12 (25.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|25.99% (849.12)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (54.55%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (45.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (48.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (51.61%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|530.00
|loss trade:
|-470.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|150.13
|loss trade:
|-160.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (763.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-523.94)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|763.59 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-523.94 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3