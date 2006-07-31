Interbank FX, LLC

Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
86112182006.07.31 06:56balanceDeposit3 000.00
86115332006.07.31 07:00sell2.00eurusd1.27571.27871.27372006.07.31 16:401.27690.000.000.00-240.00
86860562006.08.01 01:00buy0.20eurusd1.27580.00000.00002006.08.01 06:011.27320.000.000.00-52.00
86962912006.08.01 03:45sell1.00eurusd1.27470.00000.00002006.08.01 06:021.27340.000.000.00130.00
87063132006.08.01 06:03sell1.00eurusd1.27330.00000.00002006.08.01 12:001.27690.000.000.00-360.00
87271832006.08.01 12:00buy1.00eurusd1.27690.00001.28242006.08.01 19:461.28220.000.000.00530.00
87872772006.08.01 19:50buy1.00eurusd1.28240.00001.28442006.08.02 04:031.28270.000.00-8.9530.00
88185512006.08.02 04:03buy1.00eurusd1.28280.00001.28482006.08.02 08:001.28060.000.000.00-220.00
88325482006.08.02 08:00sell1.00eurusd1.28060.00001.27862006.08.02 15:071.27860.000.000.00200.00
86957842006.08.01 03:29buy1.00usdjpy114.790.000.002006.08.01 03:55114.720.000.000.00-61.02
86967022006.08.01 03:55sell1.00usdjpy114.720.000.002006.08.01 06:02114.630.000.000.0078.51
87063262006.08.01 06:03buy1.00usdjpy114.61114.41114.762006.08.01 06:39114.760.000.000.00130.71
87085772006.08.01 06:39buy1.00usdjpy114.770.00114.972006.08.01 12:38114.970.000.000.00173.96
87337412006.08.01 12:38buy1.00usdjpy115.000.00115.202006.08.01 14:01115.200.000.000.00173.61
87467392006.08.01 14:02buy1.00usdjpy115.250.00115.452006.08.01 18:03114.710.000.000.00-470.75
87813562006.08.01 18:03sell1.00usdjpy114.710.00114.512006.08.01 19:23114.590.000.000.00104.72
87858432006.08.01 19:23sell1.00usdjpy114.550.00114.412006.08.01 23:53114.410.000.00-14.55122.37
88016322006.08.01 23:53sell1.00usdjpy114.370.00114.172006.08.02 04:03114.370.000.000.000.00
88185322006.08.02 04:03sell1.00usdjpy114.350.00114.232006.08.02 07:51114.430.000.000.00-69.91
88317582006.08.02 07:51sell1.00usdjpy114.41114.56114.212006.08.02 08:59114.560.000.000.00-130.94
88367712006.08.02 08:59sell1.00usdjpy114.52114.67114.322006.08.02 10:39114.610.000.000.00-78.53
88428702006.08.02 10:39buy1.00usdjpy114.61114.46114.812006.08.02 12:28114.810.000.000.00174.20
88513832006.08.02 12:28buy1.00usdjpy114.84114.69115.042006.08.02 13:12114.690.000.000.00-130.79
88548652006.08.02 13:12buy1.00usdjpy114.73114.58114.932006.08.02 13:19114.580.000.000.00-130.91
88557522006.08.02 13:19buy1.00usdjpy114.61114.46114.812006.08.02 13:22114.460.000.000.00-131.05
88566972006.08.02 13:22buy1.00usdjpy114.49114.34114.692006.08.02 13:25114.340.000.000.00-131.19
88575752006.08.02 13:25buy1.00usdjpy114.35114.20114.552006.08.02 13:44114.550.000.000.00174.60
88598272006.08.02 13:44buy1.00usdjpy114.56114.41114.762006.08.02 15:07114.760.000.000.00174.28
88684012006.08.02 15:07buy1.00usdjpy114.79114.64114.992006.08.02 15:08114.640.000.000.00-130.84
88688122006.08.02 15:08buy1.00usdjpy114.67114.52114.872006.08.02 15:50114.520.000.000.00-130.98
88755472006.08.02 15:50buy1.00usdjpy114.56114.44114.762006.08.02 16:03114.440.000.000.00-104.86
88770052006.08.02 16:03buy1.00usdjpy114.48114.36114.682006.08.02 19:42114.570.000.000.0078.55
  0.00 0.00 -23.50 -298.26
Closed P/L: -321.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88685262006.08.02 15:07sell1.00eurusd1.27860.00001.2766 1.27840.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
 Floating P/L: 20.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -321.76 Floating P/L: 20.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 2 678.24 Equity: 2 698.24 Free Margin: 1 698.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 252.01 Gross Loss: 2 573.77 Total Net Profit: -321.76
Profit Factor: 0.87 Expected Payoff: -10.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 582.51 Maximal Drawdown: 849.12 (25.99%) Relative Drawdown: 25.99% (849.12)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 11 (54.55%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (45.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (48.39%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (51.61%)
Largest profit trade: 530.00 loss trade: -470.75
Average profit trade: 150.13 loss trade: -160.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (763.59) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-523.94)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 763.59 (5) consecutive loss (count): -523.94 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3