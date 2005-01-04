|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2005.01.03 00:00 - 2005.12.18 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|ExpertName="DPO"; DPOPeriod=120; BuyLevel=0.003; SellLevel=-0.003; LotsSize=1; SL=100; TP=250; MaxEntrySlippage=5; MaxExitSlippage=10;
|Bars in test
|7393
|Ticks modelled
|863229
|Modelling quality
|73.02%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|14589.40
|Gross profit
|21918.60
|Gross loss
|-7329.20
|Profit factor
|2.99
|Expected payoff
|729.47
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|3323.80 (14.0%)
|Total trades
|20
|Short positions (won %)
|10 (60.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (40.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|10 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|10 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2577.00
|loss trade
|-1028.40
|Average
|profit trade
|2191.86
|loss trade
|-732.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (7554.60)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-3323.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|7554.60 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-3323.80 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.01.04 20:35
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.3264
|1.3364
|1.3014
|2
|2005.01.18 03:20
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.3014
|1.3364
|1.3014
|2577.00
|12577.00
|3
|2005.02.22 03:16
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.3078
|1.2978
|1.3328
|4
|2005.03.08 15:56
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.3328
|1.2978
|1.3328
|2400.60
|14977.60
|5
|2005.03.22 21:11
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.3054
|1.3154
|1.2804
|6
|2005.04.05 13:38
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.2804
|1.3154
|1.2804
|2577.00
|17554.60
|7
|2005.05.04 03:57
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2957
|1.2857
|1.3207
|8
|2005.05.06 14:41
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.2890
|1.2857
|1.3207
|-684.20
|16870.40
|9
|2005.05.06 14:41
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.2890
|1.2990
|1.2640
|10
|2005.05.13 11:40
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.2640
|1.2990
|1.2640
|2538.50
|19408.90
|11
|2005.07.12 16:45
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.2207
|1.2107
|1.2457
|12
|2005.07.13 15:01
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.2132
|1.2107
|1.2457
|-771.30
|18637.60
|13
|2005.07.13 15:01
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.2132
|1.2232
|1.1882
|14
|2005.07.20 19:32
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.2124
|1.2232
|1.1882
|118.50
|18756.10
|15
|2005.07.20 19:32
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2124
|1.2024
|1.2374
|16
|2005.07.26 04:42
|s/l
|8
|1.00
|1.2024
|1.2024
|1.2374
|-1028.40
|17727.70
|17
|2005.07.26 04:42
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.2024
|1.2124
|1.1774
|18
|2005.07.28 13:17
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.2097
|1.2124
|1.1774
|-708.00
|17019.70
|19
|2005.07.28 13:17
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.2097
|1.1997
|1.2347
|20
|2005.08.04 03:18
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.2347
|1.1997
|1.2347
|2450.30
|19470.00
|21
|2005.08.30 11:54
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.2198
|1.2298
|1.1948
|22
|2005.08.31 16:23
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.2281
|1.2298
|1.1948
|-813.50
|18656.50
|23
|2005.08.31 16:23
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.2281
|1.2181
|1.2531
|24
|2005.09.02 09:42
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.2531
|1.2181
|1.2531
|2485.80
|21142.30
|25
|2005.09.12 16:46
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.2272
|1.2372
|1.2022
|26
|2005.09.26 00:21
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.2022
|1.2372
|1.2022
|2577.00
|23719.30
|27
|2005.10.26 08:14
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.2120
|1.2020
|1.2370
|28
|2005.10.26 14:19
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.2054
|1.2020
|1.2370
|-660.00
|23059.30
|29
|2005.10.26 14:19
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.2054
|1.2154
|1.1804
|30
|2005.10.27 05:08
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.2110
|1.2154
|1.1804
|-554.50
|22504.80
|31
|2005.10.27 05:08
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.2110
|1.2010
|1.2360
|32
|2005.10.31 13:48
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.2023
|1.2010
|1.2360
|-884.20
|21620.60
|33
|2005.10.31 13:48
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.2023
|1.2123
|1.1773
|34
|2005.11.02 16:47
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.2070
|1.2123
|1.1773
|-448.00
|21172.60
|35
|2005.11.02 16:47
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.2070
|1.1970
|1.2320
|36
|2005.11.03 15:03
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.1993
|1.1970
|1.2320
|-777.10
|20395.50
|37
|2005.11.03 15:03
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.1993
|1.2093
|1.1743
|38
|2005.11.08 02:10
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.1743
|1.2093
|1.1743
|2516.50
|22912.00
|39
|2005.12.12 02:57
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.1839
|1.1739
|1.2089
|40
|2005.12.16 23:59
|close at stop
|20
|1.00
|1.2011
|1.1739
|1.2089
|1677.40
|24589.40