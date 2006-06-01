Strategy Tester Report
Phoenix_EA_v5_6_03_changed
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great British Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.11.01 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.11.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|GeneralSettings="===== General Settings ============================"; signal_count=1; PhoenixMode=1; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.51; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true;
AccountIsMicro=false;
PrefSettings=false;
CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=42; StopLoss=84; TrailingStop=0; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=0; Mode2_StopLoss=0; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false;
Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true;
Percent=0.0063; EnvelopePeriod=6; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true;
SMAPeriod=4; SMA2Bars=5; Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; UseSignal3=true;
OSMAFast=20; OSMASlow=19; OSMASignal=15; Signal4="====== Signal 4 ==================================";
|Bars in test
|58843
|Ticks modelled
|715647
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|3000.00
|Total net profit
|1085834.40
|Gross profit
|1637300.40
|Gross loss
|-551466.00
|Profit factor
|2.97
|Expected payoff
|16705.14
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|125235.00 (14.88%)
|Relative drawdown
|42.86% (51912.00)
|Total trades
|65
|Short positions (won %)
|34 (88.24%)
|Long positions (won %)
|31 (90.32%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|58 (89.23%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (10.77%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|41580.00
|loss trade
|-83655.00
|Average
|profit trade
|28229.32
|loss trade
|-78780.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|19 (118125.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-83655.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|619728.00 (15)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-83655.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|7
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.01 18:30
|sell
|1
|1.50
|1.8675
|1.8759
|1.8633
|2
|2006.06.02 08:17
|t/p
|1
|1.50
|1.8633
|1.8759
|1.8633
|630.00
|3630.00
|3
|2006.06.07 13:15
|sell
|2
|1.90
|1.8623
|1.8707
|1.8581
|4
|2006.06.07 14:02
|t/p
|2
|1.90
|1.8581
|1.8707
|1.8581
|798.00
|4428.00
|5
|2006.06.08 21:15
|sell
|3
|2.30
|1.8427
|1.8511
|1.8385
|6
|2006.06.09 14:33
|t/p
|3
|2.30
|1.8385
|1.8511
|1.8385
|966.00
|5394.00
|7
|2006.06.12 00:00
|buy
|4
|2.80
|1.8399
|1.8315
|1.8441
|8
|2006.06.12 08:32
|t/p
|4
|2.80
|1.8441
|1.8315
|1.8441
|1176.00
|6570.00
|9
|2006.06.12 19:00
|sell
|5
|3.40
|1.8438
|1.8522
|1.8396
|10
|2006.06.13 08:07
|t/p
|5
|3.40
|1.8396
|1.8522
|1.8396
|1428.00
|7998.00
|11
|2006.06.14 21:30
|buy
|6
|4.10
|1.8439
|1.8355
|1.8481
|12
|2006.06.15 11:45
|t/p
|6
|4.10
|1.8481
|1.8355
|1.8481
|1709.70
|9707.70
|13
|2006.06.15 20:00
|buy
|7
|5.00
|1.8478
|1.8394
|1.8520
|14
|2006.06.16 02:30
|t/p
|7
|5.00
|1.8520
|1.8394
|1.8520
|2095.00
|11802.70
|15
|2006.06.19 09:45
|sell
|8
|6.00
|1.8450
|1.8534
|1.8408
|16
|2006.06.19 15:35
|t/p
|8
|6.00
|1.8408
|1.8534
|1.8408
|2520.00
|14322.70
|17
|2006.06.19 23:00
|sell
|9
|7.30
|1.8416
|1.8500
|1.8374
|18
|2006.06.20 14:30
|t/p
|9
|7.30
|1.8374
|1.8500
|1.8374
|3066.00
|17388.70
|19
|2006.06.20 14:30
|buy
|10
|8.90
|1.8373
|1.8289
|1.8415
|20
|2006.06.20 14:57
|t/p
|10
|8.90
|1.8415
|1.8289
|1.8415
|3738.00
|21126.70
|21
|2006.06.20 14:57
|buy
|11
|10.80
|1.8418
|1.8334
|1.8460
|22
|2006.06.21 04:05
|t/p
|11
|10.80
|1.8460
|1.8334
|1.8460
|4525.20
|25651.90
|23
|2006.06.21 18:30
|sell
|12
|13.10
|1.8447
|1.8531
|1.8405
|24
|2006.06.22 10:17
|t/p
|12
|13.10
|1.8405
|1.8531
|1.8405
|5502.00
|31153.90
|25
|2006.06.22 20:30
|sell
|13
|15.90
|1.8281
|1.8365
|1.8239
|26
|2006.06.23 10:55
|t/p
|13
|15.90
|1.8239
|1.8365
|1.8239
|6678.00
|37831.90
|27
|2006.06.23 19:15
|sell
|14
|19.30
|1.8209
|1.8293
|1.8167
|28
|2006.06.26 17:04
|t/p
|14
|19.30
|1.8167
|1.8293
|1.8167
|8106.00
|45937.90
|29
|2006.06.28 23:15
|sell
|15
|23.40
|1.8190
|1.8274
|1.8148
|30
|2006.06.29 10:23
|t/p
|15
|23.40
|1.8148
|1.8274
|1.8148
|9828.00
|55765.90
|31
|2006.06.30 10:30
|buy
|16
|28.40
|1.8309
|1.8225
|1.8351
|32
|2006.06.30 12:36
|t/p
|16
|28.40
|1.8351
|1.8225
|1.8351
|11928.00
|67693.90
|33
|2006.07.06 21:45
|buy
|17
|34.50
|1.8371
|1.8287
|1.8413
|34
|2006.07.07 11:38
|t/p
|17
|34.50
|1.8413
|1.8287
|1.8413
|14455.50
|82149.40
|35
|2006.07.10 21:45
|sell
|18
|41.90
|1.8414
|1.8498
|1.8372
|36
|2006.07.11 11:48
|t/p
|18
|41.90
|1.8372
|1.8498
|1.8372
|17598.00
|99747.40
|37
|2006.07.11 16:15
|sell
|19
|50.90
|1.8408
|1.8492
|1.8366
|38
|2006.07.12 14:31
|t/p
|19
|50.90
|1.8366
|1.8492
|1.8366
|21378.00
|121125.40
|39
|2006.07.12 23:30
|sell
|20
|61.80
|1.8344
|1.8428
|1.8302
|40
|2006.07.13 14:43
|s/l
|20
|61.80
|1.8428
|1.8428
|1.8302
|-51912.00
|69213.40
|41
|2006.07.14 14:15
|sell
|21
|35.30
|1.8422
|1.8506
|1.8380
|42
|2006.07.14 15:03
|t/p
|21
|35.30
|1.8380
|1.8506
|1.8380
|14826.00
|84039.40
|43
|2006.07.14 21:30
|sell
|22
|42.90
|1.8383
|1.8467
|1.8341
|44
|2006.07.17 09:57
|t/p
|22
|42.90
|1.8341
|1.8467
|1.8341
|18018.00
|102057.40
|45
|2006.07.18 19:00
|buy
|23
|52.00
|1.8254
|1.8170
|1.8296
|46
|2006.07.19 11:16
|t/p
|23
|52.00
|1.8296
|1.8170
|1.8296
|21788.00
|123845.40
|47
|2006.07.20 01:45
|buy
|24
|63.20
|1.8422
|1.8338
|1.8464
|48
|2006.07.20 03:21
|t/p
|24
|63.20
|1.8464
|1.8338
|1.8464
|26544.00
|150389.40
|49
|2006.07.20 09:15
|buy
|25
|76.70
|1.8439
|1.8355
|1.8481
|50
|2006.07.20 12:41
|t/p
|25
|76.70
|1.8481
|1.8355
|1.8481
|32214.00
|182603.40
|51
|2006.07.24 13:45
|sell
|26
|93.10
|1.8530
|1.8614
|1.8488
|52
|2006.07.24 17:06
|t/p
|26
|93.10
|1.8488
|1.8614
|1.8488
|39102.00
|221705.40
|53
|2006.07.25 00:00
|sell
|27
|99.00
|1.8513
|1.8597
|1.8471
|54
|2006.07.25 02:25
|t/p
|27
|99.00
|1.8471
|1.8597
|1.8471
|41580.00
|263285.40
|55
|2006.07.26 00:45
|sell
|28
|99.00
|1.8401
|1.8485
|1.8359
|56
|2006.07.26 18:05
|s/l
|28
|99.00
|1.8485
|1.8485
|1.8359
|-83160.00
|180125.40
|57
|2006.07.27 03:45
|buy
|29
|91.90
|1.8540
|1.8456
|1.8582
|58
|2006.07.27 09:10
|t/p
|29
|91.90
|1.8582
|1.8456
|1.8582
|38598.00
|218723.40
|59
|2006.07.28 21:45
|buy
|30
|99.00
|1.8641
|1.8557
|1.8683
|60
|2006.07.31 15:18
|t/p
|30
|99.00
|1.8683
|1.8557
|1.8683
|41481.00
|260204.40
|61
|2006.08.03 22:00
|buy
|31
|99.00
|1.8886
|1.8802
|1.8928
|62
|2006.08.04 14:27
|t/p
|31
|99.00
|1.8928
|1.8802
|1.8928
|41481.00
|301685.40
|63
|2006.08.04 22:00
|buy
|32
|99.00
|1.9085
|1.9001
|1.9127
|64
|2006.08.08 20:14
|t/p
|32
|99.00
|1.9127
|1.9001
|1.9127
|41382.00
|343067.40
|65
|2006.08.10 04:00
|sell
|33
|99.00
|1.9057
|1.9141
|1.9015
|66
|2006.08.10 09:49
|t/p
|33
|99.00
|1.9015
|1.9141
|1.9015
|41580.00
|384647.40
|67
|2006.08.10 23:45
|sell
|34
|99.00
|1.8938
|1.9022
|1.8896
|68
|2006.08.11 14:33
|t/p
|34
|99.00
|1.8896
|1.9022
|1.8896
|41580.00
|426227.40
|69
|2006.08.14 03:15
|sell
|35
|99.00
|1.8934
|1.9018
|1.8892
|70
|2006.08.14 10:28
|t/p
|35
|99.00
|1.8892
|1.9018
|1.8892
|41580.00
|467807.40
|71
|2006.08.14 21:30
|buy
|36
|99.00
|1.8881
|1.8797
|1.8923
|72
|2006.08.15 07:25
|t/p
|36
|99.00
|1.8923
|1.8797
|1.8923
|41481.00
|509288.40
|73
|2006.08.15 21:15
|buy
|37
|99.00
|1.8938
|1.8854
|1.8980
|74
|2006.08.16 14:31
|t/p
|37
|99.00
|1.8980
|1.8854
|1.8980
|41481.00
|550769.40
|75
|2006.08.16 21:45
|buy
|38
|99.00
|1.8952
|1.8868
|1.8994
|76
|2006.08.17 10:29
|t/p
|38
|99.00
|1.8994
|1.8868
|1.8994
|41283.00
|592052.40
|77
|2006.08.18 02:30
|sell
|39
|99.00
|1.8853
|1.8937
|1.8811
|78
|2006.08.18 13:20
|t/p
|39
|99.00
|1.8811
|1.8937
|1.8811
|41580.00
|633632.40
|79
|2006.08.22 12:45
|buy
|40
|99.00
|1.8919
|1.8835
|1.8961
|80
|2006.08.23 15:40
|t/p
|40
|99.00
|1.8961
|1.8835
|1.8961
|41481.00
|675113.40
|81
|2006.08.24 07:45
|sell
|41
|99.00
|1.8916
|1.9000
|1.8874
|82
|2006.08.24 21:32
|t/p
|41
|99.00
|1.8874
|1.9000
|1.8874
|41580.00
|716693.40
|83
|2006.08.25 17:00
|buy
|42
|99.00
|1.8863
|1.8779
|1.8905
|84
|2006.08.25 17:15
|t/p
|42
|99.00
|1.8905
|1.8779
|1.8905
|41580.00
|758273.40
|85
|2006.08.29 03:15
|sell
|43
|99.00
|1.8962
|1.9046
|1.8920
|86
|2006.08.29 16:52
|t/p
|43
|99.00
|1.8920
|1.9046
|1.8920
|41580.00
|799853.40
|87
|2006.08.30 00:00
|sell
|44
|99.00
|1.8992
|1.9076
|1.8950
|88
|2006.08.31 08:45
|s/l
|44
|99.00
|1.9076
|1.9076
|1.8950
|-83160.00
|716693.40
|89
|2006.08.31 22:45
|sell
|45
|99.00
|1.9046
|1.9130
|1.9004
|90
|2006.09.01 14:30
|t/p
|45
|99.00
|1.9004
|1.9130
|1.9004
|41580.00
|758273.40
|91
|2006.09.06 21:15
|sell
|46
|99.00
|1.8842
|1.8926
|1.8800
|92
|2006.09.07 12:37
|t/p
|46
|99.00
|1.8800
|1.8926
|1.8800
|41580.00
|799853.40
|93
|2006.09.07 19:15
|sell
|47
|99.00
|1.8766
|1.8850
|1.8724
|94
|2006.09.08 09:16
|t/p
|47
|99.00
|1.8724
|1.8850
|1.8724
|41580.00
|841433.40
|95
|2006.09.11 22:45
|sell
|48
|99.00
|1.8650
|1.8734
|1.8608
|96
|2006.09.12 11:07
|s/l
|48
|99.00
|1.8734
|1.8734
|1.8608
|-83160.00
|758273.40
|97
|2006.09.12 19:15
|buy
|49
|99.00
|1.8740
|1.8656
|1.8782
|98
|2006.09.14 09:21
|t/p
|49
|99.00
|1.8782
|1.8656
|1.8782
|41184.00
|799457.40
|99
|2006.09.14 22:00
|buy
|50
|99.00
|1.8868
|1.8784
|1.8910
|100
|2006.09.15 15:34
|s/l
|50
|99.00
|1.8784
|1.8784
|1.8910
|-83259.00
|716198.40
|101
|2006.09.19 19:45
|buy
|51
|99.00
|1.8812
|1.8728
|1.8854
|102
|2006.09.20 15:02
|t/p
|51
|99.00
|1.8854
|1.8728
|1.8854
|41481.00
|757679.40
|103
|2006.09.20 23:45
|buy
|52
|99.00
|1.8878
|1.8794
|1.8920
|104
|2006.09.21 03:51
|t/p
|52
|99.00
|1.8920
|1.8794
|1.8920
|41283.00
|798962.40
|105
|2006.09.22 14:15
|buy
|53
|99.00
|1.9028
|1.8944
|1.9070
|106
|2006.09.25 08:34
|t/p
|53
|99.00
|1.9070
|1.8944
|1.9070
|41481.00
|840443.40
|107
|2006.09.27 22:15
|sell
|54
|99.00
|1.8888
|1.8972
|1.8846
|108
|2006.09.28 08:24
|t/p
|54
|99.00
|1.8846
|1.8972
|1.8846
|41580.00
|882023.40
|109
|2006.09.28 21:30
|sell
|55
|99.00
|1.8765
|1.8849
|1.8723
|110
|2006.09.29 08:53
|t/p
|55
|99.00
|1.8723
|1.8849
|1.8723
|41580.00
|923603.40
|111
|2006.10.02 23:45
|buy
|56
|99.00
|1.8867
|1.8783
|1.8909
|112
|2006.10.05 15:00
|s/l
|56
|99.00
|1.8783
|1.8783
|1.8909
|-83655.00
|839948.40
|113
|2006.10.05 20:45
|sell
|57
|99.00
|1.8788
|1.8872
|1.8746
|114
|2006.10.06 08:41
|t/p
|57
|99.00
|1.8746
|1.8872
|1.8746
|41580.00
|881528.40
|115
|2006.10.09 19:30
|sell
|58
|99.00
|1.8659
|1.8743
|1.8617
|116
|2006.10.10 10:30
|t/p
|58
|99.00
|1.8617
|1.8743
|1.8617
|41580.00
|923108.40
|117
|2006.10.13 10:30
|buy
|59
|99.00
|1.8617
|1.8533
|1.8659
|118
|2006.10.13 16:06
|s/l
|59
|99.00
|1.8533
|1.8533
|1.8659
|-83160.00
|839948.40
|119
|2006.10.17 22:45
|buy
|60
|99.00
|1.8702
|1.8618
|1.8744
|120
|2006.10.19 16:35
|t/p
|60
|99.00
|1.8744
|1.8618
|1.8744
|41184.00
|881132.40
|121
|2006.10.20 00:15
|buy
|61
|99.00
|1.8773
|1.8689
|1.8815
|122
|2006.10.20 10:52
|t/p
|61
|99.00
|1.8815
|1.8689
|1.8815
|41580.00
|922712.40
|123
|2006.10.23 20:15
|sell
|62
|99.00
|1.8723
|1.8807
|1.8681
|124
|2006.10.24 09:29
|t/p
|62
|99.00
|1.8681
|1.8807
|1.8681
|41580.00
|964292.40
|125
|2006.10.24 23:30
|buy
|63
|99.00
|1.8734
|1.8650
|1.8776
|126
|2006.10.25 12:42
|t/p
|63
|99.00
|1.8776
|1.8650
|1.8776
|41481.00
|1005773.40
|127
|2006.10.27 02:30
|buy
|64
|99.00
|1.8901
|1.8817
|1.8943
|128
|2006.10.27 14:32
|t/p
|64
|99.00
|1.8943
|1.8817
|1.8943
|41580.00
|1047353.40
|129
|2006.10.30 20:30
|buy
|65
|99.00
|1.9023
|1.8939
|1.9065
|130
|2006.10.31 17:27
|t/p
|65
|99.00
|1.9065
|1.8939
|1.9065
|41481.00
|1088834.40