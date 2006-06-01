Strategy Tester Report
Phoenix_EA_v5_6_03_changed

SymbolGBPUSD (Great British Pound vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.11.01 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.11.01)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersGeneralSettings="===== General Settings ============================"; signal_count=1; PhoenixMode=1; Lots=1; MaximumRisk=0.51; DecreaseFactor=0; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=false; PrefSettings=false; CloseAfterHours=0; BreakEvenAfterPips=0; Mode1="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Classic) =================="; TakeProfit=42; StopLoss=84; TrailingStop=0; Mode2="====== Phoenix Mode 2 (Second trade)=============="; Mode2_OpenTrade_2=0; Mode2_TakeProfit=0; Mode2_StopLoss=0; Mode2_CloseFirstTrade=false; Mode3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (Three trades at once) ====="; Mode3_CloseTrade2_3=0; Mode3_TakeProfit=0; Mode3_StopLoss=0; Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; UseSignal1=true; Percent=0.0063; EnvelopePeriod=6; Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; UseSignal2=true; SMAPeriod=4; SMA2Bars=5; Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; UseSignal3=true; OSMAFast=20; OSMASlow=19; OSMASignal=15; Signal4="====== Signal 4 ==================================";
Bars in test58843Ticks modelled715647Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit3000.00
Total net profit1085834.40Gross profit1637300.40Gross loss-551466.00
Profit factor2.97Expected payoff16705.14
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown125235.00 (14.88%)Relative drawdown42.86% (51912.00)
Total trades65Short positions (won %)34 (88.24%)Long positions (won %)31 (90.32%)
Profit trades (% of total)58 (89.23%)Loss trades (% of total)7 (10.77%)
Largestprofit trade41580.00loss trade-83655.00
Averageprofit trade28229.32loss trade-78780.86
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)19 (118125.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-83655.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)619728.00 (15)consecutive loss (count of losses)-83655.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins7consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.01 18:30sell11.501.86751.87591.8633
22006.06.02 08:17t/p11.501.86331.87591.8633630.003630.00
32006.06.07 13:15sell21.901.86231.87071.8581
42006.06.07 14:02t/p21.901.85811.87071.8581798.004428.00
52006.06.08 21:15sell32.301.84271.85111.8385
62006.06.09 14:33t/p32.301.83851.85111.8385966.005394.00
72006.06.12 00:00buy42.801.83991.83151.8441
82006.06.12 08:32t/p42.801.84411.83151.84411176.006570.00
92006.06.12 19:00sell53.401.84381.85221.8396
102006.06.13 08:07t/p53.401.83961.85221.83961428.007998.00
112006.06.14 21:30buy64.101.84391.83551.8481
122006.06.15 11:45t/p64.101.84811.83551.84811709.709707.70
132006.06.15 20:00buy75.001.84781.83941.8520
142006.06.16 02:30t/p75.001.85201.83941.85202095.0011802.70
152006.06.19 09:45sell86.001.84501.85341.8408
162006.06.19 15:35t/p86.001.84081.85341.84082520.0014322.70
172006.06.19 23:00sell97.301.84161.85001.8374
182006.06.20 14:30t/p97.301.83741.85001.83743066.0017388.70
192006.06.20 14:30buy108.901.83731.82891.8415
202006.06.20 14:57t/p108.901.84151.82891.84153738.0021126.70
212006.06.20 14:57buy1110.801.84181.83341.8460
222006.06.21 04:05t/p1110.801.84601.83341.84604525.2025651.90
232006.06.21 18:30sell1213.101.84471.85311.8405
242006.06.22 10:17t/p1213.101.84051.85311.84055502.0031153.90
252006.06.22 20:30sell1315.901.82811.83651.8239
262006.06.23 10:55t/p1315.901.82391.83651.82396678.0037831.90
272006.06.23 19:15sell1419.301.82091.82931.8167
282006.06.26 17:04t/p1419.301.81671.82931.81678106.0045937.90
292006.06.28 23:15sell1523.401.81901.82741.8148
302006.06.29 10:23t/p1523.401.81481.82741.81489828.0055765.90
312006.06.30 10:30buy1628.401.83091.82251.8351
322006.06.30 12:36t/p1628.401.83511.82251.835111928.0067693.90
332006.07.06 21:45buy1734.501.83711.82871.8413
342006.07.07 11:38t/p1734.501.84131.82871.841314455.5082149.40
352006.07.10 21:45sell1841.901.84141.84981.8372
362006.07.11 11:48t/p1841.901.83721.84981.837217598.0099747.40
372006.07.11 16:15sell1950.901.84081.84921.8366
382006.07.12 14:31t/p1950.901.83661.84921.836621378.00121125.40
392006.07.12 23:30sell2061.801.83441.84281.8302
402006.07.13 14:43s/l2061.801.84281.84281.8302-51912.0069213.40
412006.07.14 14:15sell2135.301.84221.85061.8380
422006.07.14 15:03t/p2135.301.83801.85061.838014826.0084039.40
432006.07.14 21:30sell2242.901.83831.84671.8341
442006.07.17 09:57t/p2242.901.83411.84671.834118018.00102057.40
452006.07.18 19:00buy2352.001.82541.81701.8296
462006.07.19 11:16t/p2352.001.82961.81701.829621788.00123845.40
472006.07.20 01:45buy2463.201.84221.83381.8464
482006.07.20 03:21t/p2463.201.84641.83381.846426544.00150389.40
492006.07.20 09:15buy2576.701.84391.83551.8481
502006.07.20 12:41t/p2576.701.84811.83551.848132214.00182603.40
512006.07.24 13:45sell2693.101.85301.86141.8488
522006.07.24 17:06t/p2693.101.84881.86141.848839102.00221705.40
532006.07.25 00:00sell2799.001.85131.85971.8471
542006.07.25 02:25t/p2799.001.84711.85971.847141580.00263285.40
552006.07.26 00:45sell2899.001.84011.84851.8359
562006.07.26 18:05s/l2899.001.84851.84851.8359-83160.00180125.40
572006.07.27 03:45buy2991.901.85401.84561.8582
582006.07.27 09:10t/p2991.901.85821.84561.858238598.00218723.40
592006.07.28 21:45buy3099.001.86411.85571.8683
602006.07.31 15:18t/p3099.001.86831.85571.868341481.00260204.40
612006.08.03 22:00buy3199.001.88861.88021.8928
622006.08.04 14:27t/p3199.001.89281.88021.892841481.00301685.40
632006.08.04 22:00buy3299.001.90851.90011.9127
642006.08.08 20:14t/p3299.001.91271.90011.912741382.00343067.40
652006.08.10 04:00sell3399.001.90571.91411.9015
662006.08.10 09:49t/p3399.001.90151.91411.901541580.00384647.40
672006.08.10 23:45sell3499.001.89381.90221.8896
682006.08.11 14:33t/p3499.001.88961.90221.889641580.00426227.40
692006.08.14 03:15sell3599.001.89341.90181.8892
702006.08.14 10:28t/p3599.001.88921.90181.889241580.00467807.40
712006.08.14 21:30buy3699.001.88811.87971.8923
722006.08.15 07:25t/p3699.001.89231.87971.892341481.00509288.40
732006.08.15 21:15buy3799.001.89381.88541.8980
742006.08.16 14:31t/p3799.001.89801.88541.898041481.00550769.40
752006.08.16 21:45buy3899.001.89521.88681.8994
762006.08.17 10:29t/p3899.001.89941.88681.899441283.00592052.40
772006.08.18 02:30sell3999.001.88531.89371.8811
782006.08.18 13:20t/p3999.001.88111.89371.881141580.00633632.40
792006.08.22 12:45buy4099.001.89191.88351.8961
802006.08.23 15:40t/p4099.001.89611.88351.896141481.00675113.40
812006.08.24 07:45sell4199.001.89161.90001.8874
822006.08.24 21:32t/p4199.001.88741.90001.887441580.00716693.40
832006.08.25 17:00buy4299.001.88631.87791.8905
842006.08.25 17:15t/p4299.001.89051.87791.890541580.00758273.40
852006.08.29 03:15sell4399.001.89621.90461.8920
862006.08.29 16:52t/p4399.001.89201.90461.892041580.00799853.40
872006.08.30 00:00sell4499.001.89921.90761.8950
882006.08.31 08:45s/l4499.001.90761.90761.8950-83160.00716693.40
892006.08.31 22:45sell4599.001.90461.91301.9004
902006.09.01 14:30t/p4599.001.90041.91301.900441580.00758273.40
912006.09.06 21:15sell4699.001.88421.89261.8800
922006.09.07 12:37t/p4699.001.88001.89261.880041580.00799853.40
932006.09.07 19:15sell4799.001.87661.88501.8724
942006.09.08 09:16t/p4799.001.87241.88501.872441580.00841433.40
952006.09.11 22:45sell4899.001.86501.87341.8608
962006.09.12 11:07s/l4899.001.87341.87341.8608-83160.00758273.40
972006.09.12 19:15buy4999.001.87401.86561.8782
982006.09.14 09:21t/p4999.001.87821.86561.878241184.00799457.40
992006.09.14 22:00buy5099.001.88681.87841.8910
1002006.09.15 15:34s/l5099.001.87841.87841.8910-83259.00716198.40
1012006.09.19 19:45buy5199.001.88121.87281.8854
1022006.09.20 15:02t/p5199.001.88541.87281.885441481.00757679.40
1032006.09.20 23:45buy5299.001.88781.87941.8920
1042006.09.21 03:51t/p5299.001.89201.87941.892041283.00798962.40
1052006.09.22 14:15buy5399.001.90281.89441.9070
1062006.09.25 08:34t/p5399.001.90701.89441.907041481.00840443.40
1072006.09.27 22:15sell5499.001.88881.89721.8846
1082006.09.28 08:24t/p5499.001.88461.89721.884641580.00882023.40
1092006.09.28 21:30sell5599.001.87651.88491.8723
1102006.09.29 08:53t/p5599.001.87231.88491.872341580.00923603.40
1112006.10.02 23:45buy5699.001.88671.87831.8909
1122006.10.05 15:00s/l5699.001.87831.87831.8909-83655.00839948.40
1132006.10.05 20:45sell5799.001.87881.88721.8746
1142006.10.06 08:41t/p5799.001.87461.88721.874641580.00881528.40
1152006.10.09 19:30sell5899.001.86591.87431.8617
1162006.10.10 10:30t/p5899.001.86171.87431.861741580.00923108.40
1172006.10.13 10:30buy5999.001.86171.85331.8659
1182006.10.13 16:06s/l5999.001.85331.85331.8659-83160.00839948.40
1192006.10.17 22:45buy6099.001.87021.86181.8744
1202006.10.19 16:35t/p6099.001.87441.86181.874441184.00881132.40
1212006.10.20 00:15buy6199.001.87731.86891.8815
1222006.10.20 10:52t/p6199.001.88151.86891.881541580.00922712.40
1232006.10.23 20:15sell6299.001.87231.88071.8681
1242006.10.24 09:29t/p6299.001.86811.88071.868141580.00964292.40
1252006.10.24 23:30buy6399.001.87341.86501.8776
1262006.10.25 12:42t/p6399.001.87761.86501.877641481.001005773.40
1272006.10.27 02:30buy6499.001.89011.88171.8943
1282006.10.27 14:32t/p6499.001.89431.88171.894341580.001047353.40
1292006.10.30 20:30buy6599.001.90231.89391.9065
1302006.10.31 17:27t/p6599.001.90651.89391.906541481.001088834.40