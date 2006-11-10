Real Trade

Account: 1913 Name: Ririeb Sumarindra Cahyono Currency: USD 2006 November 17, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2056942006.11.10 03:59balanceDeposit from #55597.93
2066692006.11.13 02:15buy0.02usdjpy117.30116.46117.592006.11.13 10:30117.590.000.000.004.93
2079972006.11.13 23:00sell0.02usdjpy118.13118.97117.712006.11.14 00:55117.710.000.00-0.517.14
2087592006.11.14 11:30sell0.02usdjpy117.76118.60117.342006.11.14 14:45117.340.000.000.007.16
  0.00 0.00 -0.51 19.23
Closed P/L: 18.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2100772006.11.15 07:17sell0.02usdjpy117.77118.61117.35 117.760.000.00-2.990.17
  0.00 0.00 -2.99 0.17
 Floating P/L: -2.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 97.93 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 18.72 Floating P/L: -2.82 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 116.65 Equity: 113.83 Free Margin: 103.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 18.72 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 18.72
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 6.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 7.16 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 6.24 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (18.72) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 18.72 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0