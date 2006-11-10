|Account: 1913
|Name: Ririeb Sumarindra Cahyono
|Currency: USD
|2006 November 17, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|205694
|2006.11.10 03:59
|balance
|Deposit from #555
|97.93
|206669
|2006.11.13 02:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.30
|116.46
|117.59
|2006.11.13 10:30
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.93
|207997
|2006.11.13 23:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.13
|118.97
|117.71
|2006.11.14 00:55
|117.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|7.14
|208759
|2006.11.14 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.76
|118.60
|117.34
|2006.11.14 14:45
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.16
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|19.23
|Closed P/L:
|18.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|210077
|2006.11.15 07:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.77
|118.61
|117.35
|
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|0.17
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|0.17
|
|Floating P/L:
|-2.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|97.93
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|18.72
|Floating P/L:
|-2.82
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|116.65
|Equity:
|113.83
|Free Margin:
|103.83
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|18.72
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|18.72
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|6.24
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7.16
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.24
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (18.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|18.72 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0